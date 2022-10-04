DAWN.COM Logo

‘A new coalition for the willing’: Govt, UN launch $816m fresh appeal for flood assistance

Dawn.com | Reuters Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 09:32pm
<p>Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman speaks at a UN conference on Tuesday in Geneva. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Pakistan cannot afford to spend more on recovering from devastating floods blamed on climate change, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Tuesday, as she called for faster international help.

The UN revised up its humanitarian appeal for Pakistan five-fold, to $816 million from $160 million, as a surge of water-borne diseases and fear of growing hunger posed new dangers after weeks of unprecedented flooding.

Latest data and estimates show nearly 1,700 people have been killed in the floods and their aftermath caused by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. Thousands more have been displaced and the UN has sounded the alarm on the rise of water-borne diseases in the country, particularly among the flood-hit population.

The government estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and UN have blamed the catastrophe on climate change.

Editorial: Health catastrophe

Speaking on the occasion, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, told the meeting Pakistan was “on the verge of a public health disaster”.

“The water has stopped rising, but the danger has not, we are on the verge of a public health disaster. Many more lives than were lost in the floods could be lost in the coming weeks if we don’t mobilise greater support for Pakistan,” he said.

The director general promised that the WHO will do everything it can to support the people of Pakistan now, and “in the coming months and years as you recover and rebuild”.

“And even as we respond to the emergency in Pakistan, we must remember that unless we address the existential threat of climate change, we will be responding to emergencies like this and worse more often,” Tedros added.

‘Climate event of the century’

Meanwhile, Rehman told the conference that the world was facing an “accelerated” global warming attack with great force.

“It is becoming clear to all that this is the climate event of the century.”

She said that recent research had shown how millions had been affected at one time. “The scale of the catastrophe is more than existential. We are gathered here to reboot your compassion simply because the numbers are too staggering to serve any country alone,” Rehman stressed.

“Imagine rescuing, feeding, sheltering, resettling, sometimes what feels like three countries — it’s beyond resources for many of us.

“Just to pick up the pieces, we will literally need a new coalition. It can be done to save lives. One-third of all reported deaths and injured are children. We are still in the longest rescue and relief, and life-saving phase crossing 16 nightmarish weeks,” the minister said.

Rehman pointed out that it was a “real race against time” for Pakistan.

“Winter is fast approaching, people are left at the mercy of open skies, shelters have been made available for 598,000 while 7.9m are still scrambling for dry land.”

Subsequently, the minister requested the world to share Pakistan’s burden. “Meeting the needs on the ground, even for the relief phase, is beyond the overstretched capacities of any one country, especially the one that is already paying for climate losses at about 9.1pc of the GDP.

“Our export crops are almost all wiped out, particularly in Sindh. We will even need to now import a huge quantum of food to feed our population,” she said, adding that with the debt payments looming, farmers were demanding compensation for their losses.

“While we brace for a cascade of medium and long-term impacts, all we are saying is that don’t leave us alone to face the frontline of what the UN secretary general said was the outcome of mankind’s war on nature. We have fought enough in another 20-year-long militarised war next door to us and lost 80,000 people,” the minister concluded.

‘Absolutely not enough’

Julien Harneis, the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, said the $816 million target for the appeal was “absolutely not enough”.

“We are now entering a second wave of death and destruction due to the floods.”

He added that the new funds will go towards food security, health care, clean drinking water, and sanitation.

The ministerial-level participation from the government at today’s event included Rehman, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar.

Among them, Rehman attended the meeting in person in Geneva and the rest will participate virtually from Islamabad.

Prior to the appeal launch, Harneis said while speaking about Pakistan’s floods in Geneva on Monday that “we are now entering a second wave of death and destruction”.

“There will be an increase in child morbidity and it will be pretty terrible unless we act rapidly to support the government in increasing the provision of health, nutrition and water and sanitation services across the affected areas,” he said.

Comments (44)
Asma
Oct 04, 2022 11:54am
Imported govt must be jumping up and down at the thought of looting this money
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 12:37pm
Pak-U.N. friendship; Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Oct 04, 2022 01:32pm
If the aid materializes should be kept away from two khandhans, Zardari, Sharif, and looters of PDM
Reply Recommend 0
ABKhan
Oct 04, 2022 01:37pm
40% of this money will go to Sharifs and Zardaris and remaining 60% will go to the ones who cannot be named
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 04, 2022 01:50pm
No need to worry. Iron Brother and Ummah will give billions in aid to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Plastikman
Oct 04, 2022 04:11pm
Current, Pakistani govt of PDM will loot it again
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 04, 2022 04:45pm
Money go to military
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 04, 2022 04:45pm
Where is CPEC! Under water?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Oct 04, 2022 04:52pm
We are very resilient people and always welcome donations, our lives depend on it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 04, 2022 06:09pm
Good luck, China should help too
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 04, 2022 06:24pm
No help.from OIC brethren?
Reply Recommend 0
Haseeb
Oct 04, 2022 06:27pm
$816 million for the coffers of the looters
Reply Recommend 0
HumaNa
Oct 04, 2022 06:30pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Pak-UN aid zindabad?
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 04, 2022 07:05pm
@Plastikman, donors should give to reputed NGOs only, these shameless PDM thieves have no morals and will loot all donations.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel
Oct 04, 2022 07:08pm
please dirrectly transfer this money to zardari, nawaz swiss bank accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistani Overseas
Oct 04, 2022 07:09pm
Beggars are drowning Pakistan into debt again
Reply Recommend 0
Pinaki
Oct 04, 2022 07:11pm
Nobody wants to help Pakistan because of the past track record of the politicians and the establishment which have ensured in the past that the majority of the aid money gets siphoned out of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 04, 2022 07:12pm
Trust is a Precious commodity, that you don’t have!
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 04, 2022 07:13pm
Look like world is not doing much to help recovery
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 04, 2022 07:14pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Pakistan has no friendship with UN
Reply Recommend 0
Isthisreal
Oct 04, 2022 07:14pm
@NACParis, impossible
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 04, 2022 07:15pm
@NACParis, It is not possible to getting away from those two
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 04, 2022 07:15pm
@ABKhan, Agree
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 04, 2022 07:16pm
@Plastikman, Yes
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 04, 2022 07:16pm
Pakistan govt is not willing to spend own money.
Reply Recommend 0
Isthisreal
Oct 04, 2022 07:16pm
Dear Ms Rehman NO-ONE in their right mind will donate to a credible government and army like ours. Selfish awful corrupt people Shame on us
Reply Recommend 0
gt
Oct 04, 2022 07:17pm
@Dave, That corporation is tired of Pakistan problems
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Oct 04, 2022 07:23pm
How long can a country survive on asking ? Reliefs, ask the world. Runing the country, ask IMF, Energy need ask Gulf country of deffered payments. Paying loans, ask IMF. Iron brother, Higher than himalaya friend China is no where to be seen !
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha
Oct 04, 2022 07:28pm
What a shame, we need to set our priorities straight
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Oct 04, 2022 07:31pm
Professional beggars.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Oct 04, 2022 07:35pm
The question arises when we expatriates don’t trust the present govt. in dispersement of few thousands $ of our donations that it will reach the needy, how can the others will trust them in donation of millions.This appeal is going to fizzle out as well as the previous one did. Unless an international NGO will impeccable honest management skills comes forward, it is a forgone conclusion that suffering of the needy are likely to addressed by this govt. unable even to present such viable data.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 04, 2022 07:38pm
Pakistan is a country that doesn’t have $$ for calamities. Even after 75 years, it needs others to help it with calamities. How sad.
Reply Recommend 0
SivaD
Oct 04, 2022 07:38pm
Feel sad. However, the argument about Pakistan not contributing much to global warming and is paying a price for other countries' deeds is only partially true. For example, not building check dams and reservoirs, building habitations in flood plains and plugging up storm drains through human activity and extensive deforestation are all acts of omission and commission against nature.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer New York, USA
Oct 04, 2022 07:39pm
@NACParis, very true, unless UN wants that two despicable corrupt dynasties start feeding their off shore accounts or buy new villas in Spain, France, Italy , UK and Dubai.
Reply Recommend 0
RJ
Oct 04, 2022 07:39pm
Anything for free money.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 04, 2022 07:44pm
No China, no OIC yet.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Oct 04, 2022 07:54pm
Why aren't the rich OIC countries coming forward with billions of dollars to help a fellow Islamic country? Why isn't your 'all weather' iron-brother giving billions of dollars in help? Why always plead for money from the western countries whom you hate so much?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 04, 2022 08:04pm
BCCI has a much larger budget than that. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 04, 2022 08:20pm
@Asma, Really? Did you see them through your Home Satellite jumping up and down and sideways.?
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Khan
Oct 04, 2022 08:40pm
@A Shah, Government can't run than sell it to iron brother?
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 04, 2022 09:26pm
UN is sweeter than honey and deeper than deepesr oceans and taller than highest mountains. We just love friends who are rich and will pay the bill
Reply Recommend 0
U K
Oct 04, 2022 10:20pm
Ask Pakistanis to donate. It will be a smaller amount but won't be so dependant on the international community. Why are we always asking for aid.
Reply Recommend 0
George Vincent
Oct 04, 2022 10:21pm
Where is OIC?
Reply Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Oct 04, 2022 10:58pm
Have we offered to cut our expenses? Without that no one will give us aid. COAS went to the USA to do what?
Reply Recommend 0

