Political disputes must be resolved in parliament, IHC chief justice says

Tahir Naseer Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 02:59pm
A file photo of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah. — Photo via IHC website/File

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday observed that the matter pertaining to the acceptance of resignations of a few National Assembly members — belonging to the PTI — was a political dispute while observing that the “place to resolve such disputes is parliament”.

The IHC chief justice issued these remarks while hearing a petition filed by the PTI on Wednesday against National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepting only 11 of their resignations instead of those of all 123 party members of the lower house of parliament.

PTI lawyer Senator Ali Zafar appeared in court today.

In their fresh plea before the high court, the PTI members argued that after the change of their government through a “foreign conspiracy”, the leadership took a policy decision to protest against the party’s ouster from office.

“To seek a fresh mandate from… people, the party decided to get all its elected members resigned en bloc from the National Assem­bly,” the petition said.

The party is of the view that the speaker was under obligation to accept the resignations of all 123 MNAs who had quit the lower house of parliament to protest the ouster of their party’s government “through a conspiracy”.

‘Can’t issue directives to NA speaker’

Taking up the plea for a hearing, Justice Minallah said the court could not issue directives to the NA speaker, adding that people trust their representatives and send them to parliament.

He addressed the PTI counsel, saying: “You must hold a dialogue with other political parties to resolve such disputes.”

Barrister Zafar contended that the speaker did not fulfil his constitutional duty.

He told the court that 123 MNAs tendered their resignations on the condition that all lawmakers would quit the parliament en masse.

“If the resignations of all MNA haven’t been accepted then our condition stands unmet,” he said.

Justice Minallah asked the PTI counsel to rethink their strategy and then file an affidavit with the court.

He said the members were accepting that their resignations were “genuine”.

However, the PTI counsel insisted that the resignations were genuine, yet conditional.

The IHC chief justice observed that members whose resignations hadn’t been accepted must rejoin parliament, saying “ the parliament has been greatly disrespected, hence democracy should not be made a joke of.“

He said the court shouldn’t be used for “political point-scoring”.

“Go and fight your political battle outside the court,” Justice Minallah told the PTI counsel.

Barrister Zafar said the party had yet to decide whether it would rejoin parliament or not.

To this, the IHC chief justice remarked: “It cannot be that you don’t even go to parliament and still retain a seat.”

He said: “Enough has happened with parliament for 70 years, which should now end.”

The lawyer said the petitioners could not go against their party policy.

“Then this court can also not accept this petition,” Justice Minallah responded.

He said the plea couldn’t be admitted until respect for the parliament was expressed by the petitioners.

The court will not let the sanctity of the parliament be violated, the IHC chief justice said.

“Go back to parliament tomorrow, this court will accept your plea,” he added.

The PTI lawyer sought an hour to consult party leaders. The court accepted his request.

‘Was Qasim Suri’s ruling his own decision?’

Reconvening after the break, the PTI counsel said he wanted to present some legal issues on the matter of the resignations, arguing that the NA speaker had not considered the law while accepting the resignations and external forces other than the speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers, referring to a recent audio leak in which federal ministers could allegedly be heard discussing the issue.

“Don’t say such things that the speaker decided on [accepting] the resignations on someone else’s saying. Was deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling or dissolving parliament his own decision,” Justice Minallah asked, adding that the PTI counsel should not delve into the past.

He said the court respected parliament’s supremacy and would continue to do so, noting, however, that “MNAs are not showing this respect”.

Zafar said the decision to return to parliament or not was a political one and the court should stay “far away” from it.

At this, the chief justice said that he was not saying anything regarding the matter, asking that when the petitioners said they respected the party’s policy, why did they want to return to parliament?

“It’s possible the party later decides to return to parliament and that some bill needs to be opposed. Our 11 members will not be able to go back in such a situation,” Zafar said, adding that the court had already outlined the process of acceptance of resignations.

Justice Minallah questioned whether the resignations were “genuine” or merely done to appease their political chief to which Zafar responded that the resignations of all PTI MNAs were conditional to all of them being accepted but only 11 were accepted.

He argued that the party did not want to give its resignations since they were not accepted in the correct manner and the party policy was that “we continue to remain MNAs”.

“Your party’s policy is that it does not believe in parliament. Should the court accept the petition to allow the petitioners to boycott parliament? To remain outside the National Assembly while being its member is a disrespect to its mandate,” Justice Minallah remarked.

‘You want to return on a political basis’

Zafar replied here that the petitioners were ready to give an affidavit that they would represent their constituencies in parliament.

The chief justice said that was not PTI’s party policy and there was thus a contradiction.

“You want to return on a political basis instead of representing the people of your constituency. You should first satisfy the court that the petitioners genuinely want to return to parliament,” Justice Minallah said, adding that the petitioners should then say that they had resigned under pressure, accept their mistake and want to go back.

Chiding the PTI counsel, the judge said that he could not clear the first hurdle, adding that he should prove that the decision to resign was a mistake and PTI lawmakers wanted to return to parliament.

“Tell us this, did someone force you to resign? The party has to decide what is in the interest of parliament and the people. It is in the best interest of the public that there should be no political instability. The public interest is that the sanctity of parliament should not be violated,” he remarked.

Justice Minallah said the NA speaker had provided the PTI with an opportunity to end political turmoil and return to parliament, adding that the court appreciated him for that.

‘No political party is above parliament’

“No political party is above parliament. This mindset needs to be changed. Parliament is not just a building. Even today no one is talking about civil supremacy,” the IHC chief justice pointed out.

Zafar asked him if the court wanted an assurance from the petitioners about representing their constituencies to which the judge said: “Not just an assurance, prove by your actions that parliament is supreme.”

Justice Minallah referred to the case of party MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad who was reinstated as an MNA by the IHC and whose membership was swiftly suspended by the PTI.

The judge said Shad’s case was different as he continued to attend assembly meetings and pointed out that the party had taken action against him, but was not doing so against the 11 petitioners.

“You have many contradictions. This court did not give directives to the speaker even in the Shakoor Shad case,” Justice Minallah remarked.

He told Zafar to submit the necessary number of affidavits that the petitioners did not accept their party policy, adding that the court would then accept their request.

Zafar responded that the PTI lawmakers accepted their party policy.

Here, the chief justice said that the Supreme Court had declared parliament’s dissolution as unconstitutional and yet, “this party is not accepting the SC decision”.

“This party says that this assembly has been dissolved by us so we do not accept it. What they cannot do directly, they want to carry out through this court,” Justice Minallah noted.

‘Only two ways to go about it’

He pointed out that there were only two ways for the PTI to achieve smap elections: to create political stability in which case the court would “not rescue” the party, or to respect the Constitution and solve issues in parliament.

Zafar said the party should be given time to consult on the affidavits to which the judge said the case could be adjourned for a long time. “Submit a miscellaneous application when the party decides to go back to parliament,” Justice Minallah added.

However, the PTI counsel contended that that would be of no use since by-elections would have taken place by then, to which the judge asked if the petition was filed only to stop the by-polls.

“This court will not entertain any petition that violates the sanctity of parliament,” the judge remarked, adding that 123 MNAs had said they were resigning, were not accepting the SC’s decision and yet, were then saying that they should be reinstated.

“This is a contradiction of position, the hearing is adjourned. This court will not even issue a notice on your request, if you want, we can decide on it today,” Justice Minallah remarked.

He pointed out that this could not happen that the PTI only accepted things which were to its liking. “Name a democratic society where this happens. Every democratic society has principles,” the judge said.

The hearing was adjourned indefinitely.

The petition

The petition filed by the 10 lawmakers on Wednes­day stated: “The speaker of the National Assembly vide decision dated July 28, 2022 without any due [inquiry] nor any verification from the petitioners, treated the letters from the petitioners as “resignation”, final and binding” and forwarded these to the ECP who de-notified 11 members on the next date.

The petition stated that these lawmakers “acted upon the directions of the party and for the political objective only of arriving at an agreement with the opposition parties for holding of fresh elections… the resignations was subject to all the 123 members of the National Assembly belonging to PTI resigning and being de-seated jointly and as a whole.”

According to the petition, the resignations were “conditional upon and subject to all the 123 members, who had sent letters of resignation being de-seated as a whole and jointly.”

The petition said that the speaker was under obligation to verify the resignation to ascertain whether these were “voluntary and genuine and whether the same was intended to act as a resignation” alleging that the speaker had, in connivance with government functionaries, unilaterally approved these resignations.

“Hence, the impugned orders accepting the resignations of the petitioners and de-seating [them] and ordering holding of elections are all contrary to the Constitution and illegal and liable to be set aside,” the petition went on to say.

The PTI lawmakers insisted that their “letters were not resignations… the petitioners were not willing to proceed with the resignation which is not final and binding but conditional.”

The petition also referred to the recently-surfaced audio leaks and claimed that the incumbent prime minister, his cabinet and senior PML-N leaders had hatched a conspiracy for “piecemeal” acceptance of PTI’s resignations and that the speaker was also part of that plot.

Sid
Oct 06, 2022 12:13pm
So what happened in April then when a political drama unfolded and the SC came into action at midnight??? - I mean these people really think ordinary Pakistanis are stupid. They should fear their lord, this system will not continue like this…
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 06, 2022 12:17pm
Finally this door is closed for PTI but definitely they are working under the curtains to talk with powerfulls to get them back their earlier positions as per the media reports.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 06, 2022 12:35pm
Strange comment, if disputes are to be resolved in Parliament then why open the courts in the middle of the night and take Suo Motto?
Reply Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Oct 06, 2022 12:35pm
You are wrong sir. The court acted in midnight on 9th April in the parliament affairs. The courts should now act fairly on this case. We want to see justice and the courts have to provide true justice.
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Oct 06, 2022 12:37pm
All I can say "wow"!
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Oct 06, 2022 12:38pm
Can't issue instructions to Speaker??? Laughable. What did SC do in given detailed time bound instructions to NA Speaker to get IK govt out. Pakistan had become a strange country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 06, 2022 12:40pm
Parliament is the supreme authority. Speaker is absolutely right that MNA must sit in the parliament to discuss country's matters. It is now up to the member parliaments to prove with their acts and deeds that parliamentarians is competent enough to sought out country's problems and by accord and discussions to settle their disputes by them selves in the parliament. No need to come on road to disturb public life. Let's kick out corrupt incompetent people from parliament democratically.
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem
Oct 06, 2022 12:45pm
Not accepting resignation of a parliamentary member is a legal issue not political. However, instructing National Assembly for rejecting a motion and giving schedule of holding the session ( by justice Bandial) is interfering in National Assembly matters. Please put your record straight.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 06, 2022 12:48pm
The residents of Islamabad are worried about safety of their properties,lives ,once an onslaught will be made on the capital by PTI protesters of different shades &regions !!The Honourable courts may please be consider ,the dangerous situation brewing up soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 06, 2022 12:51pm
Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday observed that the matter pertaining to the acceptance of resignations of a few National Assembly members — belonging to the PTI — was a political dispute while observing that the “place to resolve such disputes is parliament”. In that case, all PTI members stand resigned as, resignations were submitted and accepted by the parlimentary speaker Suri. Matter closed. ECP has to follow court judgement now.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 06, 2022 12:57pm
So the courts are only to provide relief to money launderers?
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Oct 06, 2022 12:59pm
Sanctity of the parliament? How can a place be sacred when all sitting there are self serving crooks? NRO 2 is 80% complete, so lets play democracy now. Court will not intervene and Others are Neutrals now. What a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Oct 06, 2022 01:01pm
When the bent speaker is playing tricks, who else can one complain to? Did Dr Iqbal not say, When approaching starvation, burn the fields to kill the rot.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Oct 06, 2022 01:04pm
It's just like a cat being asked to keep a watchful eye over a bowl of milk. Majority of the parliament are top rated thugs. Sure enough they will be too happy to resolve matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Oct 06, 2022 01:07pm
If lower courts, high courts or supreme court refuses to entertain the applications of the parliamentarians they will be left with no choice, except to go back to parliament, sit there, debate and resolves their issues in the parliament. Courts are already over burdened with the cases pertaining to common man and these cases should be given priority. Since Imran Khan lost the majority, therefore, PTI is sending all applications to the courts to resolve its issues which is not a good precedent.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 06, 2022 01:18pm
Although parliament affairs should be dealt in parliament but in April SC negated speaker ruling and interfered. Then few weeks later LHC did not interfere in speaker Mazari fiasco claiming parliament affairs should be dealt in parliament. Same issue, 2 different verdicts.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 06, 2022 01:27pm
Those who walk out of parliament and still receive salary, perks and privileges without any sworn work for their voters, will never agree to honor and work in parliament!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 01:28pm
Infact, judiciary is the last hope for the helpless, feeble, weak, trifle, vulnerable and hapless people of all those countries wherein, parliament is highly ineffective, inefficient, non-productive and often acts only as a rubber stamp.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 06, 2022 01:29pm
What's the problem to declare a fresh date ? PDM Govt told when they came in power that election to be held shortly just need to amend some election rules. Now they are not interested, whenever they confirm winning of next election they will go for that, even they are trying to stay 5 years extension of this parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Momina
Oct 06, 2022 01:31pm
I am interested in this
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Oct 06, 2022 01:31pm
@Hasnain Haque, Master orders.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 06, 2022 01:34pm
Worried about our beloved country. It has been made a laughing stock. All the institutions have to realize, it is the people who are to make decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Jimmy
Oct 06, 2022 01:39pm
Then why you did what you did on April 9?
Reply Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Oct 06, 2022 01:40pm
Operation S.O.S...Save Our Skins...in full swing!
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Oct 06, 2022 01:42pm
@Abbas shah, But they were safe on May 25!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 06, 2022 01:52pm
The judiciary system in Pakistan is a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 06, 2022 01:56pm
Parliament, Parliament, Parliament. And who is sitting in the this so-called Parliament? CONVICTED CRIMINALS.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Oct 06, 2022 02:01pm
@Sid, excellent . Well written .
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Oct 06, 2022 02:05pm
Remember what you did on 9 April 2022. Pakistani nation is NOT fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
Oct 06, 2022 02:07pm
@SkyHawk , And these dudes are protecting them and letting them escape!
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Oct 06, 2022 02:11pm
@SkyHawk , And these guys blessed the "the buying and selling" of MNAs!
Reply Recommend 0
Ayesha
Oct 06, 2022 02:19pm
Why are you even hearing this ridiculous plea?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 06, 2022 02:19pm
Honourable CJ did not make these observations in April and in fact issued orders to the NA speaker. Why change of opinion now.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 06, 2022 02:21pm
CJ should hear the arguments, look what ruling he gave in April and give judgment instead of giving his personal opinions while the case is on
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 06, 2022 02:23pm
Imported does not have mandate. Undemocratic arresting the best journalists in Pakistan and torturing them and making fake cases against the real of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 06, 2022 02:24pm
Is he endorsing a parliament full of unelected criminals? He should call for elections!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 06, 2022 02:24pm
@Akram, grow up. They are here for the elite only. Poor masses can wait for 40 years for relief whilst 4 benches can be made to return passport of a convicted person
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 06, 2022 02:25pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), PTI wants democracy and elections imported does not have mandate.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Oct 06, 2022 02:29pm
If it doesn’t suit you then this is the directive!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Oct 06, 2022 02:29pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Powerful like you!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Oct 06, 2022 02:31pm
@ Mansur Ul Haque, Thank you for the ‘advice’ but better keep it to yourself!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Oct 06, 2022 02:33pm
@Akram, looks like unfortunately
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez Shaikh
Oct 06, 2022 02:35pm
Court just following the ‘directive’. They are reiterating that they cannot make decision themselves!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 06, 2022 02:37pm
Openly saying to sit with unelected criminals, so their loot can continue! Real democratic pakistan is not in their interests !
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 06, 2022 02:38pm
Close the courts
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Oct 06, 2022 02:39pm
Accepting a few MNA resignations was a plot by PDM and neutrals to break PTI party!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Oct 06, 2022 02:43pm
…..very funny; when IHC and SC opened its door at midnight; political system in this country simply evaporated……
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Oct 06, 2022 02:44pm
PTI's inability to work through parliament makes it unsuitable to govern.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Kareem
Oct 06, 2022 03:20pm
@Hasnain Haque, Because Parliamnet was dissolved.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 06, 2022 03:25pm
Resignations as per PTI were "conditional" just like their apology is, i.e. IF you were offended THEN he apologizes and Minallah accepted that. In a similar manner, after getting all attention and giving the impression that justice will be served, all of a sudden, his highness, will side with PTI. Mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 03:26pm
The dispute is not political but the quarrel is that who will eat the remnants of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 06, 2022 03:27pm
@Sid, you are comparing apples with oranges and if this is how most of our people apply their logic then I can fairly see why so many people support PTI. Mindset is flawed.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 06, 2022 03:32pm
Look who is saying ???
Reply Recommend 0
Tan
Oct 06, 2022 03:42pm
PTI went to get justice not to seek advice from IHC. Now Court - offer advises!
Reply Recommend 0
SHamid
Oct 06, 2022 04:08pm
The judge is good. Wish supreme court judges were like him
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 06, 2022 04:12pm
Imran Khan and PTI do not know how to resign from the Parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Oct 06, 2022 04:13pm
Both PTI and pmln are corrupt, PTI made huge money from forex destroying PKR+ selling under cost petrol and now pmln selling petrol at loss , damaging even more, beside container rental, audio leaks invoicing, construction loans, TV ads, subsidies etc etc etc. Ok best choice is PPP and Bilawal pm + miftah FM .
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja Ikram Ul Haq
Oct 06, 2022 04:26pm
the PTI is playing the same game in different circumstances...their tactic has failed and the party head and his mna's now differ on the issue...if they want to return they just have to go to the speaker that the party leadership fooled them.the issue is different for 11 whose resignations have been accepted..when parties fail to negotiate than the courts can help and make the decisions.PTI has to change its approach to one of participation/accomodation rather than the blackmail strategy
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 06, 2022 06:33pm
Neutrals adventure never ends
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan khan
Oct 06, 2022 06:34pm
Logical observation by chief justice Islamabad high court. Higher court should not allow itself to be used against the sanctity of parliament, hence it should also stay "neutral".
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 06, 2022 06:34pm
Neutrals influence on Judiciary
Reply Recommend 0
Fahreed
Oct 06, 2022 07:06pm
SC must show some potential towards the current situation. Inflation, jobless, crime worries common man the most. Without election Pakistan has almost no future. If SC fails to put pressure on ECP, I am afraid public will decide on road, which bring disaster in Pakistan. Better to announce the dates of general election asap for the sake of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Hakim
Oct 06, 2022 08:53pm
And honorable courts should provide justice on merit in a timely manner. If all issues are to be resolved in parliament, who dictated them to interfere in April?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 06, 2022 08:59pm
When extra parliamentary tactics are employed to bring change, then the courts are the last resort.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 06, 2022 09:13pm
@Truth be told, mindset of those is flawed who think it’s ok for looters to be in power…
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 06, 2022 10:00pm
As a neutral I agree. If corrupt people win parliament then the war must happen in parliament. Go to coalition Party members and ask them if they agree with NAB changes and record their answers in parliament.
Reply Recommend 0
Avenfield belong to me
Oct 06, 2022 10:01pm
IK move on.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Oct 06, 2022 10:13pm
What if the parliament is corrupt to core and the issues cannot be resolved equitably or peacefully by fair means?
Reply Recommend 0

