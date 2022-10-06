DAWN.COM Logo

De-seated PTI MNAs ‘change tune’ on resignations

Malik Asad Published October 6, 2022 Updated October 6, 2022 07:41am

ISLAMABAD: De-seated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Wednes­day claimed before the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) that the speaker of the Natio­nal Assembly had treated their “en masse letters” as a resignation and recommended their de-notification to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a departure from their previous demand that their resignations be accepted for­thwith, PTI leaders Dr Shireen Mazari, Ali Mohammad Khan, Farrukh Habib, Shandana Gulzar, Fazal Mohammd, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Ijaz Shah, Jameel Ahmed Khan and Mohammad Akram have moved the high court against the approval of their ‘resignations’ by the NA speaker and Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI has already challenged the NA speaker’s decision of accepting resignations of its 10 MNAs before the Supreme Court.

On Sept 6, the IHC dismissed a petition in this regard, prompting the party to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Another petition before IHC claims their letters were part of ‘political move’ to secure fresh elections

In their fresh plea before the high court, the PTI members argue that after the change of their government through a foreign conspiracy, the leadership took a policy decision to protest against the party’s ouster from office.

“To seek a fresh mandate from… people, the party decided to get all its elected members resigned en bloc from the National Assem­bly,” the petition said.

The party was of the view that the speaker was under obligation to accept the resignations of all 123 MNAs who had quit the lower house of parliament to protest the ouster of their party’s government “through a conspiracy”.

The petition filed by the 10 lawmakers on Wednes­day, however, stated: “The speaker of the National Assembly vide decision dated July 28, 2022 without any due [inquiry] nor any verification from the petitioners, treated the letters from the petitioners as “resignation”, final and binding” and forwarded these to the ECP who de-notified 11 members on the next date.

Read: How ‘U-turn’ on quitting NA may play into govt’s hands

The petition stated that these lawmakers “acted upon the directions of the party and for the political objective only of arriving at an agreement with the opposition parties for holding of fresh elections… the resignations was subject to all the 123 members of the National Assembly belonging to PTI resigning and being de-seated jointly and as a whole.”

According to the petition, the resignations were “conditional upon and subject to all the 123 members, who had sent letters of resignation being de-seated as a whole and jointly.”

The petition said that the speaker was under obligation to verify the resignation to ascertain whether these were “voluntary and genuine and whether the same was intended to act as a resignation” alleging that the speaker had, in connivance with government functionaries, unilaterally approved these resignations.

“Hence, the impugned orders accepting the resignations of the petitioners and de-seating [them] and ordering holding of elections are all contrary to the Constitution and illegal and liable to be set aside,” the petition went on to say.

The PTI lawmakers insisted that their “letters were not resignations… the petitioners were not willing to proceed with the resignation which is not final and binding but conditional.”

The petition also referred to the recently-surfaced audio leaks and claimed that the incumbent prime minister, his cabinet and senior PML-N leaders had hatched a conspiracy for “piecemeal” acceptance of PTI’s resignations and that the speaker was also part of that plot.

It is worth noting that the party has also urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the audio leaks and, through a petition, has sought strict action against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and some others for “violating their oath and the Constitution”.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2022

F Khan
Oct 06, 2022 07:43am
The whole PTI party are lairs and fraudsters.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 06, 2022 07:44am
Better late than never. There is crack in PTI, and IK's supporters are moving away from him.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Oct 06, 2022 07:49am
It is not just the leader, it is a U-turn party!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Oct 06, 2022 07:54am
Unbelievable level of incompetence and foresight
Reply Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Oct 06, 2022 07:54am
Nothing incorrect here... It was mass resignations from the largest party so fresh elections can be held...
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Oct 06, 2022 07:59am
Another u turn in a long list
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Oct 06, 2022 08:00am
This is priceless! Pakistan plays a very important role on global entertainment stage. Its easily the source of best free entertainment. And then you guys still wonder why we read pak news? Lol!
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 06, 2022 08:05am
These are shameless loyalists of nazi. They prove they have no honor, no character, bunch of thugs and liars under an ignorant Pathan Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 06, 2022 08:06am
PDM thugs think they can outsmart Kaptan. They have no clue who they’re dealing with.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim .
Oct 06, 2022 08:07am
Misleading headline Details are very clear the resignations are together can’t be cherry picked which is what PTI saying from day 1 what has changed now
Reply Recommend 0
Virgo
Oct 06, 2022 08:11am
Another U turn in sight?
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Oct 06, 2022 08:23am
PTI, a confused lot but very cunning.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Oct 06, 2022 08:28am
A party full of liars and cheats.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Oct 06, 2022 08:30am
Childish tactics. If the remaining party members don't want to appear before speaker and get resignations in effect then they need to take up the issue with their party and not with the speaker who is within his constitutional limits.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Oct 06, 2022 08:36am
Shamelessness 2.0. shamelessness 1.0 was the return to the parliament after 2014 dharna.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 06, 2022 08:36am
Liar and deranged.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Oct 06, 2022 08:37am
No good can be expected from PTI. They are full time busy in inventing a better lie.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 06, 2022 08:38am
Khan has no vision, never thinks ahead he just wants power!
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Oct 06, 2022 08:41am
Must go for resignations as it is the only solution cosidering you past 4 years performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Oct 06, 2022 08:44am
U Turn specialists in action.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Oct 06, 2022 08:45am
They aren't no more representatives of the people. The court should admonish them for ridiculing the laws of the country and enforce their resignations from the date they submitted the same to the speaker.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 06, 2022 08:53am
They should change the name of the party from PTI to UTP (U Turn Party).
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Oct 06, 2022 08:55am
Pure nonsense—this shows their educational and legislative level.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Oct 06, 2022 08:59am
Drama U-turn party.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Oct 06, 2022 09:02am
Two can play the game- smart move on part of PTI - well done
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 06, 2022 09:06am
Excellent move to neutralize PDM game plan
Reply Recommend 0
PakCanuck
Oct 06, 2022 09:22am
Now this is funny:-)
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Oct 06, 2022 09:28am
So this means simply PTI were blackmailing the Government to hold election. Wow, they are digging their own political graves.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 06, 2022 09:29am
Here comes another U TURN from sadiq and ameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Kala Chasma Khan
Oct 06, 2022 09:45am
Imran Khan and his brigade make a lot of noise, focus all energies into rhetoric building but eventually have got nothing to show on ground. Of all the demands and claims can anyone name one thing that they successfully achieved??
Reply Recommend 0
Mudassir Hussain Azeemabadi
Oct 06, 2022 09:52am
Don't worry this is just another U-Turn
Reply Recommend 0
Tarique Mahmood
Oct 06, 2022 09:57am
Now, PTI should be renamed as U Turn Party (UTP).
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 06, 2022 10:02am
Everything thing is a political move for PTI be it resignation or conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Ayaan Xap
Oct 06, 2022 10:09am
So basically they want to continue availing their monthly renumerations, privileges and benefits which should have ended in April; without participating in any NA proceedings or contributing to the welfare of the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 10:23am
A delusional megalomaniac, a tractor trolley, and a group of opportunist greedy politicians—that’s what PTI is made of. And you are expecting some serious politics from them. Never going to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Rehman
Oct 06, 2022 10:27am
What a bunch of losers
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 06, 2022 10:37am
@Anwar, First take a look at your masters in PMLN And then you can lecture others
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Oct 06, 2022 10:41am
this is good, they can't let imported speaker to select resignation on his will.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 06, 2022 10:50am
@AW, it took them 7 Months to figure out they made a mistake?
Reply Recommend 0
pervaiz
Oct 06, 2022 10:55am
what a habitual liar party in Pakistan and all over world.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Fayyaz
Oct 06, 2022 10:56am
PTI is running away from bye election by this move.
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 06, 2022 10:56am
They have no moral or any principles, just destroying and sabotaging the system to please the ego of their narcissistic leader.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 06, 2022 10:57am
@Iftikhar Ahmed, "A delusional megalomaniac..." That is your Modi for you!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamerlan
Oct 06, 2022 11:01am
Poor strategic understanding, assessment and/or intent from these PTI ladies and gentlemen . They Played into the hands of their rivals.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 06, 2022 11:02am
Good political move by the PTI. Accept all 128 or we won't let them accept only 11.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Oct 06, 2022 11:03am
PTI is a party of individuals who have no knowledge of democracy. They are bunch of street urchins who got into the Parliament courtesy of Punjabi Establishment. The courts should accept their resignation and also make sure that they don't contest any election in Pakistan for the next 10 years.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Oct 06, 2022 11:03am
@Anwar, and crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Abubakar
Oct 06, 2022 11:12am
IMRAN KHAN last hope
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Oct 06, 2022 11:14am
Now, they’re talking like a woman.
Reply Recommend 0
Gudda Bhai
Oct 06, 2022 11:16am
In the frenzy of competing with the status quo PTI has lost its mainstay of being an educated democratic revolutionary party and stooped to the same level of deceptive, shrewd and self pleasing group as others. .
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 06, 2022 11:28am
Never seen anyone lieing as much and as shamelessly as Shireen Mazari. Even her daughter publicly disowned her lies. Obviously money is everything to Shireen Mazari she does not care about Shane nor respect. In a civilised country people like her will be in jails
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Oct 06, 2022 11:48am
@Abubakar, Last hope has turned out to be a lost hope.
Reply Recommend 0
Lucky
Oct 06, 2022 11:51am
Have not seen a party taking so many u-turns that they have actually lost their way completely
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Oct 06, 2022 11:53am
Jub din dhaley chalay aanaa. Follow the lamp and the butter tea.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 06, 2022 11:55am
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Haque
Oct 06, 2022 12:02pm
Biggest liar and his lying stooges.
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Oct 06, 2022 12:22pm
Writing is on the wall
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 06, 2022 12:24pm
Whole PTI Including the chief is full of lies
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 06, 2022 12:44pm
@Justice, Indians need not worry.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 06, 2022 12:45pm
PML goons and their lies exposed.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Oct 06, 2022 01:07pm
I keep laughing nonstop. PTI and Imran Khan are a soap opera.
Reply Recommend 0
Nia
Oct 06, 2022 03:35pm
@MirzaCanada, you are spot on
Reply Recommend 0

