At least one killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

At least one person was killed and more than 13 were injured in a blast in Quetta’s Poodgali Chowk on Friday, a health department official confirmed.

According to Balochistan Health Department media coordinator Dr Wasim Baig, the injured were moved to Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre in the city. He said the deceased was identified as Muhammad Murad.

SSP Operations Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani told Dawn.com that the police were still determining the nature of the blast.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove strongly condemned the explosion in Quetta and sought a report of the incident from officials concerned.

He said an “unsuccessful attempt was made to spread panic” among the people. He vowed that those responsible for the attack would be arrested soon.

Langove issued directives to provide the “best possible treatment” to the injured. The adviser also expressed his condolences to the heirs of the dead and the injured persons.