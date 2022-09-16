DAWN.COM Logo

At least one killed, 13 injured in Quetta blast

Ghalib Nihad Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 10:30pm
<p>Security officials gather at a blast site at Quetta’s Poodgali Chowk on Friday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

At least one person was killed and more than 13 were injured in a blast in Quetta’s Poodgali Chowk on Friday, a health department official confirmed.

According to Balochistan Health Department media coordinator Dr Wasim Baig, the injured were moved to Civil Hospital’s Trauma Centre in the city. He said the deceased was identified as Muhammad Murad.

SSP Operations Quetta Abdul Haq Umrani told Dawn.com that the police were still determining the nature of the blast.

Adviser to the Chief Minister for Home Mir Zia Langove strongly condemned the explosion in Quetta and sought a report of the incident from officials concerned.

He said an “unsuccessful attempt was made to spread panic” among the people. He vowed that those responsible for the attack would be arrested soon.

Langove issued directives to provide the “best possible treatment” to the injured. The adviser also expressed his condolences to the heirs of the dead and the injured persons.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 16, 2022 09:10pm
Where are the LEAs? Oh sorry. They are busy in politics. Don't worry they will address these issues as soon as they have time. Have patience.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Atam Vetta
Sep 16, 2022 09:13pm
Muslims killing Muslims.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 16, 2022 09:13pm
Here goes another menace of Pakistan, bombs and blasts. How Pakistan is going to make progress?
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Sep 16, 2022 10:05pm
It’s all planned.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
Sep 16, 2022 10:54pm
It's a shame on those doing such things while the whole nation is suffering from floods and the institutions are busy in helping the affected people.
Reply Recommend 0

