US, China asked to set aside differences to help climate

Anwar Iqbal Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 07:39am
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a session at a Washington think-tank, Woodrow Wilson Centre, on Tuesday. — Screengrab via Woodrow Wilson Centre website
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during a session at a Washington think-tank, Woodrow Wilson Centre, on Tuesday. — Screengrab via Woodrow Wilson Centre website

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged the United States and China on Tuesday to set aside their differences and work together for improving global climate, a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Pakistan to engage with China for restructuring its debt.

In a joint media briefing with his Pakistani counterpart a day earlier, Secretary Blinken said: “We talked about the importance of managing a responsible relationship with India, and I also urged our colleagues [Pakistan] to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructure so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday addressed this issue, saying that Beijing was already providing assistance for the flood victims and would also help rebuild thousands of homes in the affected areas.

He urged other nations to also do “something real and beneficial, instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation.” The Chinese government provided RMB 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Pakistan while China’s civil society is also “lending a hand,” he said.

Blinken asks Pakistan to engage with Beijing for debt restructuring; Wang Wenbin hits back over ‘unwarranted criticism’

Pakistan has discussed the possibility of restructuring its debt with creditors after the recent appeal by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for “an effective mechanism of debt relief” and is believed to have brought it up during the first bilateral meeting between FM Bhutto-Zardari and Secretary Blinken.

The United States is so far the largest donor to the flood relief and rehabilitation funds, providing about $56 million since July. Washing­ton announced an additional $10 million for food security after the bilateral meeting.

The Pakistani foreign minister, however, urged the two world powers to cooperate, not fight, with each other over this issue. “Let me be absolutely clear. We will not overcome climate change. We will not save our planet. If China and the US do not work together on climate,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari in his address at a Washington think-tank, Woodrow Wilson Centre. “Everything else can wait. Every other conflict. Every other dispute. We will all fight among ourselves if there’s a planet left to fight over,” he said.

The foreign minister recalled a recent statement by the UN chief, adding that helping the countries that were facing the consequences of the global warming “is about climate justice.” He earlier highlighted the fact that Pakistan contributes only 0.8 per cent to climate change but faced 24pc of its consequences. He urged the “great polluters to pause until we can survive” and “help the victims of their industrialisation get over this catastrophe”.

Commenting on his conversation with Mr Blinken, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the two countries were already “broadening” their conversation. “We just don’t talk about Afghanistan, and we just don’t think about Afghanistan. We are talking about enhancing trade and economic cooperation, energy and agriculture, and education,” he said.

About efforts to improve relations with India, the minister said: “This is a very different India, Mr Modi is not Manmohan Singh, or even Mr Vajpayee,” reminding his American audience that Mr Modi was refused a US visa until he became the prime minister. “We want a manageable and responsible relationship with India,” he said, adding that he was not surprised by India’s reaction to the US decision to give $450 million to upgrade Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 aircraft. “Obviously, Indians are going to be upset, let them be, Kiya karein (what do we do),” he said.

The India-Pakistan conflict also echoed in the UN this week when Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif urged India to undo the illegal annexation of the occupied Kashmir and also to grant the right of self-determination to the people of the disputed valley.

In Washington, the foreign minister also underlined the change he saw in the US attitude towards Pakistan, adding that he was “not just surprised but absolutely impressed with the approach US has towards Pakistan now.”

The “good thing is we have been de-hyphenated by the US, previously it was Af-Pak or India-Pak but now it’s not”, he added.

Secretary Blinken in his meeting with Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, “We spoke, too, about the importance of meeting our commitments as democracies, upholding core values like respect for freedom of religion, belief, freedom of expression.”

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2022

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties , Pak China Ties, Climate Change, Flood Emergency
Taimur
Sep 28, 2022 07:37am
Who cares what he says..
Uyghur Ahmadi
Sep 28, 2022 07:39am
Good, stop asking for money and loan forgiveness
Texas Tariq
Sep 28, 2022 07:44am
Both the US and China should forgive Pakistan's loans and give it further assistance in building dams etc
UHD
Sep 28, 2022 07:44am
Really ? We didn't know that !
Denali
Sep 28, 2022 07:46am
No one is going to listen to you. Bilawal Zardari is a light weight trying to play with the big boys
zaks
Sep 28, 2022 07:56am
India gave 3.8B USD aid to Srilanka in crisis. Here China and USA limited aid to Pakistan to only $50 M.
RazaAhmad
Sep 28, 2022 07:57am
If we take the US aid and use it to pay the Chinees debt How can they be silent. China has put moratorium on Loan Payment
Kris
Sep 28, 2022 08:00am
Pakistan has suddenly become a champion of climate change in the world. Is it a well thought out policy change? Or just another ploy to get some easy dollars? These new found climate enthusiasm may come with a cost. It is better to deliberate instead of jumping onto this bandwagon.
L.Ahmad
Sep 28, 2022 08:10am
You need not to ask them because they know what is best for them. Thank you for your free advice.
Iwonder
Sep 28, 2022 08:13am
Previously, milked war on terror. Now, plans to milk climate initiatives.
Faisal
Sep 28, 2022 08:13am
Ok. US and China will now comply with your demands Bilawal.
Alrehan
Sep 28, 2022 08:20am
@Texas Tariq , Hopefully thing is we have domestic debt of 28000 billion PKR how that will be forgiven is big question
SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 28, 2022 08:21am
Sermonizing the super power and its will be successor is meaningless. The game of thrones is all that matters to the two cojntries.
Ukasha Rajpoot
Sep 28, 2022 08:30am
Pakistan's debt is not an issue, its mismanagement is the issue. Put your best people in big positions like foreign and finance ministries. Work of 5000 people in FBR is done by 25,000 people, use them somewhere else. There is no cure for nonsense.
Spam
Sep 28, 2022 08:32am
He shd be worried about inflation and devaluation, pirates on the right and on left, jobs and sustainable development projects instead of disposable roads and buildings with 1 year expiry date.
venkob
Sep 28, 2022 08:32am
hope his climate doesn't mean Pakistan's debt.
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 28, 2022 08:34am
Can he please also tell the world the steps Pakistan has taken to reduce its, no matter how small, contribution to climate change? Has Pakistan done Anything to reduce factory waste, or pollution control or water storage or stopping burning fossil fuels??? Also whats its done to mitigate floods..where are the charity funded dams?? Why is Karachi the worlds most polluted city??
GK
Sep 28, 2022 08:37am
This is the power of Pakistan, offered its help to mediate between USA and China. The only country that is capable of doing it.
Saleem
Sep 28, 2022 08:39am
Pakistan has brought China and US together in the past. We can do it again and bring peace and prosperity to the 21st century.
Manish Jain
Sep 28, 2022 08:41am
So Blinken said two things to improve relations, first, become responsible in relationship with India, and second, to ask for debt relief from China. He started talking about Modi's visa, Kashmir (Aug 2019 changes) and lectured US and China not to fight. Very childish approach, Pakistan certainly needs a seasoned FM not an immature political heir. You can't expect other countries taxpayer money for your debt relief. you need to keep your exp under control, isn't 450M on F16 an avoidable waste?
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 28, 2022 08:42am
How will they setting aside their differences help them planet?
JackJones
Sep 28, 2022 08:43am
@zaks, 3.8 billion Rupee?
ProPak
Sep 28, 2022 08:43am
Another example of super power Pakistans autority. Asking other small powers to do more
TimeToMovveOn
Sep 28, 2022 08:44am
Once IK comes to power, he will wipe out all the goodwill with USA. Just watch out. This is all a waste
point of view
Sep 28, 2022 08:50am
Does anybody listen Pakistan?
tarun
Sep 28, 2022 08:50am
He dont have words for his own country people, what is there future plan how they will help Pakistan to grow, instead of giving lectures what others can do.
KJ
Sep 28, 2022 08:51am
Yeah, for sure, they will listen to Bilal, because that thought never occurred to US or China.
Gulam ali
Sep 28, 2022 08:51am
Bilwal is an immature FM. I will just Bilwal to get some good knowledge of every aspect before uttering out anything randomly.
Muneer
Sep 28, 2022 08:52am
Instead of what USA and China should do , tell us why your PPP in 30 years has not build Kalabagh Dam etc which could have reduced the current flood intensity and destruction . Why was there mega mismanagement in the Sindh government which instead of limiting the flooded area increased it . Biggest problem are you and Zardari clan.
Muneer
Sep 28, 2022 08:54am
@Texas Tariq , Money ! That would go again in his Zardari and Sharifs pockets. No money for these goons.
Muneer
Sep 28, 2022 08:56am
Face reading indicated that Bilawal has failed in his mission to get foreign funds for their corruption.
Aragon
Sep 28, 2022 09:00am
Pakistan should keep it's narrative to debt relief only because that's the only thing that has some hope. Regarding climate change,India, Kashmir.....etc. These things are beyond Pakistan's control so better talk less.
Hammad ahmad
Sep 28, 2022 09:02am
No help should be given to this government please. The world should send their representatives to help.
Hammad ahmad
Sep 28, 2022 09:03am
@Texas Tariq , this nation has only learnt to ask for financial forgiveness.
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 28, 2022 09:05am
How will US and China setting aside their differences help them climate. Can he explain that?
Public Views
Sep 28, 2022 09:29am
Bilawal may kindly give attention to Karachi, where civic life has been destroyed and heap of waste dumped everywhere.
AHAQ
Sep 28, 2022 09:30am
Does he even know what US China differences are before he starts to lecture them?
Karim Khan
Sep 28, 2022 09:30am
"Let me be clear, this speech was written by somebody else, I'm just reading what my handlers want me to say" Bilawal. Really is the best Pakistanis can produce?
Spam
Sep 28, 2022 09:36am
@Spam, and security for the great land of Sindh.
