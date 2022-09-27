DAWN.COM Logo

FO urges India to refrain from commenting on Pakistan-US bilateral ties

Naveed Siddiqui Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 09:07pm

The Foreign Office on Tuesday strongly urged India to refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the United States and Pakistan.

The FO’s statement comes as a response to India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s remarks in which he called for the US to “reflect on its ties with Islamabad”.

“The US is not fooling anyone by saying that the support for Pakistan Air Force’s F-16s was meant for counterterrorism,” Jaishankar said at a community event in Washington DC on Sunday, according to a Hindustan Times report.

“Very honestly, it is a relationship that has ended up serving neither Pakistan well nor serving American interests well. It is really for the US to reflect what the merits of the relationship [are] and what they get by keeping it sort of continuing,” the Indian minister was quoted as saying.

He also raised questions over the US State Department approving the potential sale of sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million.

“At the end of the day, for someone to say I am doing it because it is for counterterrorism when you are talking of an aircraft of the capability of an F-16, everyone knows where they are deployed, what is its use, what is its capability. You are not fooling anybody by saying these things,” Jaishankar said.

“Jaishankar said that while countries make their choices based on their own interests, if he was to speak to an American policymaker, he would ask him to reflect on larger ties with Pakistan,” the report added.

In response to the Indian minister’s comments today, a statement from FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed’s office said that Pakistan had a “longstanding and broad-based relationship” with the United States, which had been vital in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region.

“In recent months Pakistan-US relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties. Both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security,” he stated.

Ahmed called for India to “respect basic norms of inter-state relations”. “India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct,” the FO spokesperson added.

Separately, in a weekly briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price while answering a question on Jaishankar’s comments said that the US didn’t view its relationship with Pakistan and India as in relation to one another.

“These are both partners of ours with different points of emphasis in each, and we look to both as partners because we do have in many cases shared values, we do have in many cases shared interests.”

He said that the US relationship with India stood on its own. “The relationship we have with Pakistan stands on its own.

“We also want to do everything we can to see to it that these neighbors have relations with one another that are as constructive as can be possible. And so that’s another point of emphasis,” Price added.

Previously, the Indian defence minister had also conveyed reservations over the F-16 deal with his counterpart in Washington.

“I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistans F-16 fleet,” Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had written on Twitter following what he called a “warm and productive” telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Earlier this month, the US government formally announced arrangements to service Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 aircraft saying that it viewed Pakistan as “an important counterterrorism partner” and expected it to “take sustained action against all terrorist groups”.

M. Emad
Sep 27, 2022 09:13pm
India is a strategic partner of US. India will determine the Pakistan-US bilateral ties.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 27, 2022 09:13pm
India always meddles in Pak affairs - an insecure big country!
Reply Recommend 0
Riz Nasar
Sep 27, 2022 09:14pm
..so now the Indians will dictate what kind of relationship Pakistan and United Sates should have? How ironic!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 27, 2022 09:16pm
But, you make comments on Indian state of J&K every day.
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Sep 27, 2022 09:19pm
Rejected by India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zakaria
Sep 27, 2022 09:21pm
Anyone listening?
Reply Recommend 0
PedoMo
Sep 27, 2022 09:23pm
I agree with USA
Reply Recommend 0
Rambo
Sep 27, 2022 09:25pm
India has a two–plus–two–defense partnership with the US, in which both sides' Foreign & Defense Ministers meet to discuss their relationship and the wider world. Therefore, India's Ministers have raised its concern to its partner. There is nothing for Pakistan to object.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 27, 2022 09:30pm
India is now able to face off US. Thank you Modi Ji!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Sep 27, 2022 09:36pm
He talks to the Point....
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 27, 2022 09:41pm
The reality is despite India being much bigger economy and all, It just can't escape its small mindedness with its neighbours.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2022 09:59pm
Rejected by India
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 27, 2022 10:02pm
IK says US toppled his government. FO is worried about US -Pakistan bilateral ties. Can IK and FO sit together and decide what message they want to send ?.
Reply Recommend 0
NoName
Sep 27, 2022 10:09pm
India & it's leaders need to learn to mind their own business.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Sep 27, 2022 10:18pm
Majority of Pakistanis don’t like US. Why is so much tilt towards US by the Pak government. Is it just the money or something beyond?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Choudry
Sep 27, 2022 10:22pm
Very very strong statement! I am sure India is sure to stop because of this!!
Reply Recommend 0
Gulshan Omar
Sep 27, 2022 10:23pm
Do you think India will honour your advice.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami Khan USA
Sep 27, 2022 10:28pm
Why Pakistan F.O has to react every time to the Indian comments about Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 27, 2022 10:38pm
@bhaRAT©, a Big Strong neighbour determinrs what happens in the neighbourhood.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 27, 2022 10:38pm
@Riz Nasar, real politic get used to it.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 27, 2022 10:38pm
@Justice, 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0

