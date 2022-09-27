DAWN.COM Logo

‘Dar-jolt’: PKR jumps by Rs3.11 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 04:07pm

The Pakistani rupee extended its gains by Rs3.11 against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The local currency closed at Rs233.91 per dollar — an appreciation of 1.33 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs237.02, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Head of Research at Tresmark, Komal Mansoor, said the exchange rate had been “left at the whims of sentiments”.

“The ‘Dar-jolt’ has strengthened the rupee but the underlying fundamental weakness remains. Larger economies are waging a reverse currency war with the intention to strengthen their currency against a strong king dollar.

“Japan intervened to strengthen the yen for the first time in 24 years, India has spent roughly $90bn in supporting its already stable currency. While the SBP has limited luxury in throwing dollars in the market, it is using subtle interventions to tame the market but it is time to be more vocal and assertive with creditors and lenders,” she stressed.

Dawn reported earlier that a number of currency dealers were happy at Dar taking over as new finance minister, expressing hopes that he would bring down the dollar rates as he did in the past.

During Dar’s previous stint as the finance minister, the rupee-dollar parity was held at around 100.

But analysts and exporters said Dar would not be able to bring down the dollar this time because of two reasons: the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not allow maintaining an artificial exchange rate while an appreciation of the rupee in the current situation would badly damage exports.

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha said assurances of funds from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank among other international lenders after the floods, as well as, a reduction in global oil prices had led to expectations of a lower import bill, which helped the rupee recover.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s strict action against those involved in speculations also led to a rise in the rupee’s value in the interbank market, he added.

The market expected that friendly countries, who had promised to give $4 billion after the IMF’s deposit was received, would also provide the amount, Paracha said, adding that this could improve the PKR’s value to less than Rs230 per dollar.

“There is an expectation that the rupee will stabilise after Ishaq Dar becomes finance minister and he will come up with a mechanism to prevent daily fluctuations in the dollar’s rate,” the currency dealer said.

The rupee had snapped the dollar’s 15-session rally on Friday making a modest gain of six paise. In the opening session this week, the PKR recovered significantly by Rs2.63 or 1.11pc.

Mojo
Sep 27, 2022 10:42am
So NRO , when they couldn't control the EXPERIMENT
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2022 10:45am
Another attempt to misguide people. They have been pocketing insane money by selling cheap petrol at very high prices to hapless people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Sep 27, 2022 10:45am
Normally this is early morning news to fool the nation with no change of hands.This Dar's bubble will burst as their is no political stability nor sign of increase in export ,Remittance and Investment.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2022 10:47am
Simple equation: sell fuel at huge price difference for months, destroy households and economy- now fool people to accept the tested looters.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 27, 2022 10:52am
The State Bank is independent now. Its governor shouldn't allow the bank's dollars to be sold at the whims of "Ishaq Dallar."
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 27, 2022 10:57am
The Dar jolt is yet to arrive
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 27, 2022 10:57am
Dar brings economic stability.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Sep 27, 2022 10:59am
Dar’s policy is to artificially control the dollar. PMLN voter base knows more about nihari than they do about economics, sadly.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 27, 2022 11:01am
Those who think Dar's return will improve PKR are living in a fool's paradise..
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Sep 27, 2022 11:06am
I dont buy it
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 27, 2022 11:13am
Bubble. SBP action against banks before arrival of Dar bearing fruits.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Sep 27, 2022 11:14am
This lot always focuses on optics and not substance and will go to any extent.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Sep 27, 2022 11:14am
If DAR is make such achievements then Government should think of Making him the PM .Doller will come down to Rs 100.Its a JOKE ...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Sep 27, 2022 11:21am
Hopefully he doesn’t have backaches and doesn’t produce fake figures about economy as his medical certificate.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Sep 27, 2022 11:38am
Dar shock coming soon
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Jang
Sep 27, 2022 11:40am
The currency dealers are happy over the return of Dar back into the national arena because they themselves are crooks that always in a bid to manipulate the market for their own gains. It is not in the power of Dar to reverse the trend created by PDM this time. Dar is a empty bullet. His arrival can be link with advent of expected foreign aid. He will manage to take that largesse to its natural place and that is safe money heavens abroad. He is dexterous at that.
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Sep 27, 2022 11:49am
This time is different, past success doesn’t guarantee future results.
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Sep 27, 2022 11:50am
He is a currency manipulator.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 27, 2022 11:52am
Give the jolt to dollar and bring it to 180 . Bring more aid from USA
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Sep 27, 2022 11:52am
Pound is all time low, Britain should have hired him to shore up pound sterling.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Jafri
Sep 27, 2022 11:59am
Is there any doubt left of foreign meddling. Ishaq Dar is nothing he has no qualification to run economy. Pakistan economy is controlled by the foreign financers. It is consumer based economy which works on imported items bought through foreign funds in the shape of debt.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Sep 27, 2022 12:25pm
Good news
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Aziz
Sep 27, 2022 12:53pm
Why cannot be seen on Google or other big exchange companies like xe.com website.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 27, 2022 01:01pm
We dont need external enemies we have our very own PDM and neurals who are enough to destroy Pakistan. Good luck Pakistan cuz you are going to need it !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Nazeer Thowfeek
Sep 27, 2022 01:04pm
What happened our all weather Friend China to help us? We gave everything to them?
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Sep 27, 2022 01:05pm
He may have brought dollars back to fool people.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Sep 27, 2022 01:06pm
Unfortunately he cannot stop devastation of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 27, 2022 01:06pm
Dar-effect is a new term in economics and finance.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Sep 27, 2022 01:10pm
Rupee Up British Pound down. Big roller is back in town.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Sep 27, 2022 01:15pm
There is no bounce back in the dollar. They raised it few days earlier and now are bringing it down to show that some how this criminal coming back has made a change. This guy is a fraud and responsible for putting Pakistan into debt trap
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Sep 27, 2022 01:18pm
This guy is no economist. He is just an accountant and knows how to massage figures to look good. He will control the dollar artificially but this will cost Pakistan economy big time.
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Rehman
Sep 27, 2022 01:34pm
Good news
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrash
Sep 27, 2022 02:13pm
Another sad day for the great visionary kindhearted leader Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Sep 27, 2022 02:27pm
Just a bluff.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 27, 2022 03:03pm
There is nothing like that US$ is afraid of Ishaq Dar and that is why its value comparing to Pakistani Rupee has gone down after news broke out that Ishaq Dar has landed in the country. The change of federal finance minister in Islamabad after five years of his absence from the country is a great surprise for stock market and currency dealers but whether the value of US$ will further deceased with a free wall is not possible. Let see as how Ishaq Dar is going to begin and from which corner.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2022 03:03pm
Something is always better than nothing.
Reply Recommend 0

