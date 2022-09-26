DAWN.COM Logo

PKR surges by Rs2.63 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 03:00pm

The Pakistani rupee recovered strongly against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, gaining Rs2.63.

The PKR closed at Rs237.02 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This equates to an appreciation of 1.11 per cent from Friday’s close of Rs239.65.

Saad bin Naseer, director of financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, said the rupee’s recovery was a “sentimental reaction” to news that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar was returning to Pakistan to take over as finance minister.

“Dar was infamous for keeping exchange rate parity managed during the last time he was serving as the country’s finance minister. However, the recovery may be short-lived as the dollar continues to strengthen in the international markets and Pakistan’s funding needs remain unmet.”

Meanwhile, Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) Chairman Malik Bostan said the primary reason for the PKR’s gains was a decline in international crude oil prices which had led to expectations of a dip in the import bill, and consequently, the trade deficit.

He said the news of Dar’s return also helped strengthen the rupee. “Dar kept the dollar’s rate fixed at Rs90 for a long time in the past … I expect speculation in the interbank market will be stopped [once Dar becomes the minister] which will improve the rupee’s value.”

He noted that the FAP had worked alongside Dar to improve the rupee’s value against the dollar in the past, adding that the association could collaborate with him to form a policy to “rapidly bring down the dollar rates”.

Bostan said he also expected Dar to accept the association’s demands regarding the currency declaration regime for travellers which would increase the greenback’s supply in the market.

“International financial institutions are helping Pakistan to deal with the floods. The International Monetary Fund has also indicated that it will ease conditions [of the programme]. This will have positive effects on the rupee.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif will return to Pakistan today, accompani­ed by Dar who is set to take charge as finance minister.

On Sunday, senior party leaders met Miftah Ismail, who handed in his resignation. A statement released after the meeting confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Dar as the finance minister.

Ismail’s departure comes after months of speculation that Nawaz Sharif and Dar had been unhappy with some of his key decisions, specifically with regard to the fuel price hike.

The rupee had managed to stage a modest recovery — gaining six paise — against the US dollar on Friday after suffering losses in the previous 15 consecutive sessions.

Justice
Sep 26, 2022 10:20am
At 10.20AM, PKR is traded as 243.74.
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Sep 26, 2022 10:28am
PKR is best performing currency we must admit it see GBP dropping heavily but our currency is performing better. All we need is more aid for next 5 years then things will be alright.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Sep 26, 2022 10:31am
The Dollar Dar affect!
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 26, 2022 10:33am
Too early to be excited .
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Sep 26, 2022 10:43am
News of Ishaq Dar taking over is having its positive effect
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 26, 2022 11:04am
Just temporary, as traders covering their short positions upon news of Dar's return!
Reply Recommend 0
tez banda
Sep 26, 2022 11:22am
The day is turning dark, exports will fall. Daroman coming!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Sep 26, 2022 11:23am
This is all betting.PMLN is trying to boost its image ,see Dar's is in position.But the ultimate looser will be awam.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Sep 26, 2022 11:24am
Any tweet from handlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Sep 26, 2022 11:30am
Congratulations to handlers
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Sep 26, 2022 11:56am
Welcome Dar uncle
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 26, 2022 12:05pm
Dar effect.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeezoo
Sep 26, 2022 12:36pm
Dar is coming back
Reply Recommend 0
Prof.Saud ahmad Wali
Sep 26, 2022 12:37pm
I think if we send Dar regulary to foreign countries and then call him back this will drastically reduce dollar compare to rupee `Disgusting `
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Sep 26, 2022 12:41pm
He can also offer his services to Turkey, European Union and Britain, because their currencies are at record low.
Reply Recommend 0
Say no to celebrities
Sep 26, 2022 12:43pm
This time is different, American have left Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
May
Sep 26, 2022 12:54pm
From 180 pkr to dollar to 240! PDM effect. Another press conference is due from the boots.
Reply Recommend 0
May
Sep 26, 2022 01:45pm
Keeping dollar has huge consequences for the depletion of foreign reserves. Dad doctrine has been practiced and failed before.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 26, 2022 01:56pm
Flash in the pan. Watch it Dive shortly.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 26, 2022 02:00pm
Nonsense its trading at 240.75
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 26, 2022 02:01pm
@Justice, its 240.75 right now online rate.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 26, 2022 02:20pm
Seems Ishaq Dar effect has already been started.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 26, 2022 02:33pm
A temporary move before it depreciates further by 10 to 15% to keep in pace with the pound and euros
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid Ali Shah
Sep 26, 2022 02:37pm
Dar has the capability to handle WPI, CPI professionally. Little chance of further PKR depreciation during his tenure as Finance Minister unless some unfavorable big events occur.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 26, 2022 03:17pm
Something is always better than nothing.
Reply Recommend 0

