DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 26, 2022

PKR surges by Rs4.15 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 10:47am

The Pakistani rupee recovered strongly against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, surging by Rs4.15 during morning trade.

The PKR was being traded at Rs235.5 per dollar at 10am, according to data from the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP). This equates to an appreciation of 1.73 per cent from Friday’s close of Rs239.65.

FAP Chairman Malik Bostan said the primary reason for the PKR’s gains was a decline in international crude oil prices which had led to expectations of a dip in the import bill, and consequently, the trade deficit.

He said the news of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar taking over as finance minister also helped the rupee recover. “Dar kept the dollar’s rate fixed at Rs90 for a long time in the past … I expect speculation in the interbank market will be stopped [once Dar becomes the minister] which will improve the rupee’s value.”

He noted that the FAP had worked alongside Dar to improve the rupee’s value against the dollar in the past, adding that the association could collaborate with him to form a policy to “rapidly bring down the dollar rates”.

Bostan said he also expected Dar to accept the association’s demands regarding the currency declaration regime for travellers which would increase the greenback’s supply in the market.

“International financial institutions are helping Pakistan to deal with the floods. The International Monetary Fund has also indicated that it will ease conditions [of the programme]. This will have positive effects on the rupee.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif will return to Pakistan today, accompani­ed by Dar who is set to take charge as finance minister.

On Sunday, senior party leaders met Miftah Ismail, who handed in his resignation. A statement released after the meeting confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Dar as the finance minister.

Ismail’s departure comes after months of speculation that Nawaz Sharif and Dar had been unhappy with some of his key decisions, specifically with regard to the fuel price hike.

The rupee had managed to stage a modest recovery — gaining six paise —against the US dollar on Friday after suffering losses in the previous 15 consecutive sessions.

More to follow.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Alrehan
Sep 26, 2022 10:28am
PKR is best performing currency we must admit it see GBP dropping heavily but our currency is performing better. All we need is more aid for next 5 years then things will be alright.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Sep 26, 2022 10:31am
The Dollar Dar affect!
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 26, 2022 10:33am
Too early to be excited .
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 26, 2022 11:04am
Just temporary, as traders covering their short positions upon news of Dar's return!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debt deferment
Updated 26 Sep, 2022

Debt deferment

Pakistan’s dollar funding needs for next 5 years have never been so large and world’s appetite to hold its hands never so poor.
Dengue concerns
26 Sep, 2022

Dengue concerns

AS weather conditions change in Pakistan, the threat of dengue looms large over the land. According to a warning...
Relic of colonialism
26 Sep, 2022

Relic of colonialism

THE law on sedition, one of several holdovers of colonial times, is among the most handy instruments for controlling...
UNGA speech
25 Sep, 2022

UNGA speech

CRISES test a nation’s resilience but also provide opportunities to rise and move forward. Prime Minister Shehbaz...
Dar’s return
Updated 25 Sep, 2022

Dar’s return

Dar will now be expected by his party to conjure up fiscal space for the govt to start spending ahead of the next elections.
Iran hijab protests
25 Sep, 2022

Iran hijab protests

FOR over a week now, Iran has been witnessing considerable tumult after a young woman died earlier this month in the...