DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 20, 2022

Army sepoy martyred as terrorists open fire from across Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 05:06pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that a sepoy was martyred after “terrorists from Afghanistan” opened fire on Pakistan Army troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district.

According to the ISPR handout, the incident took place on September 19 (Monday) as terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it said.

However, during the exchange of fire, 34-year-old Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a resident of Jaffarabad, was martyred, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Last week, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

According to ​ISPR, terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi. Pakistan Army troops responded in a “befitting manner”, it said.

Pak Afghan Ties , Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
John
Sep 20, 2022 05:27pm
don't take afgans lightly
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 20, 2022 05:29pm
Seems like every other day terrorist incident where TTP is involved using Afghan soil. TTP were trained to perform terrorists activities against India but instead happening against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 20, 2022 05:30pm
reap as you sow
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 20, 2022 05:31pm
This is why I have suggested to PM Shebaz Sharif in my last post that he should highlight the point of cross border terrorism during his speech in UNGA. Afghanistan is an isolated country in the world and no country as yet has recognised Afghanistan after Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan. An isolated Afghanistan is more dangerous not only for Pakistan but globally as Afghanistan can take any unilateral decision of any sort on its own which may become a problem for the entire world.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 20, 2022 05:32pm
What a gigantic, gruesome, grisly, grim, ghastly, grave and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Sep 20, 2022 05:38pm
Just keep condemning!
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 20, 2022 05:39pm
3 last week and another now. When will.this stop.Afghanistan is no longer a brother nation.India has created this threat.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 20, 2022 05:42pm
Keep your policy of condemnation going. Meanwhile they eat our imported tea and wheat which we pay in our own dollars and wonder why rupee is depreciating so much!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 20, 2022 05:57pm
Our Army reduces one by one soldier
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 20, 2022 05:58pm
Time to start talks on Durand line.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...
Sectarian concerns
19 Sep, 2022

Sectarian concerns

A RECENTLY released study by the Brussels-based International Crisis Group has raised some pertinent but disturbing...
The youngest victims
Updated 19 Sep, 2022

The youngest victims

As aftermath of cataclysmic floods continues to unfold, youngest Pakistanis are most at risk.
Solar debate
19 Sep, 2022

Solar debate

A NEWS report on notices received by citizens living in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority over the installation...