Army sepoy martyred as terrorists open fire from across Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that a sepoy was martyred after “terrorists from Afghanistan” opened fire on Pakistan Army troops in Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district.

According to the ISPR handout, the incident took place on September 19 (Monday) as terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner. As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it said.

However, during the exchange of fire, 34-year-old Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a resident of Jaffarabad, was martyred, the ISPR said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future.

“Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Last week, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

According to ​ISPR, terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi. Pakistan Army troops responded in a “befitting manner”, it said.