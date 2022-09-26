DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar returns to Pakistan after five years in self-exile

Dawn.com | Sanaullah Khan Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 10:34pm
<p>PML-N leader Ishaq Dar arrives in Pakistan on Monday night. — Photo by PM’s Office</p>

<p>PML-N leader Ishaq Dar landed in Pakistan on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

After a self-exile of nearly five years and several speculations, senior PML-N leader and ‘finance wizard’ Ishaq Dar returned to Pakistan on Monday night.

The former minister landed at the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala, Rawalpindi. He accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his trip back to the country from London.

Talking to reporters at the airbase, Dar said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the premier had tasked him with the finance portfolio.

“I will try my best to fulfill all the responsibilities. We will try to take out the country from the economic swamp it is stuck in […] the way we did in 1998-1999 and 2013-2014.”

Dar expressed hope that “we will now head in a positive direction”.

Dar’s return had been under speculation for months with certain top members of the PML-N — like Maryam Nawaz and Javed Latif — on several occasions publicly attacking and disowning former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s policies, in particular, the inevitable reversal of the costly fuel subsidy introduced by the previous PTI government.

Dar had also overtly challenged Ismail and undermined his decision-making over the past months.

Last week, an accountability court had suspended an outstanding arrest warrant against Dar, paving the way for the former finance minister’s return from London.

Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir issued a suspension order for a perpetual warrant of arrest against Dar, which was issued on December 11, 2017, after he absconded from an assets-beyond-means case. The warrants were suspended until October 7, giving the senator-elect a fortnight to surrender to the law.

The court’s decision gave credence to speculation that Dar was returning to the country to take over as finance minister from the beleaguered Miftah Ismail.

However, the confirmation came earlier today when Miftah tendered his resignation to senior party leaders in London. Subsequently, a statement was released by PML-N confirming that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Dar as the finance minister.

A source quoted Nawaz as telling the participants that the party has “lost political capital” and that Dar should work to regain it.

Dar will also now be expected by his party to conjure up fiscal space for the government to start spending ahead of the next elections. His questionable exchange rate policy during his last tenure is widely seen as a key reason why Pakistan had to return for yet another bailout programme to the International Monetary Fund.

Aruj
Sep 26, 2022 10:12pm
Now PKR will become 100 USD.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 26, 2022 10:14pm
Can't fix something which is unfixable.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 26, 2022 10:16pm
Fugitive.
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Sep 26, 2022 10:17pm
Exile or self-exile?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 26, 2022 10:20pm
NRO 2 , thank you PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 26, 2022 10:20pm
Ofcourse he is a "finance wizard", he made billions disappear into thin air.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Sep 26, 2022 10:23pm
One man polluted the minds of many Pakistanis in the country and abroad, please pray for him and give him a job of PM of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Sep 26, 2022 10:23pm
Welcome back.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Jamil
Sep 26, 2022 10:25pm
Welcome back. It is real Pakistan where everyone can survive easily. Really very impressive because we really need and deserve it,
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Sep 26, 2022 10:30pm
Corrupt people shelter corrupts. Dar's returns shows powerful quarters are absolutely corrupt to the core.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Jamil
Sep 26, 2022 10:30pm
So we are again in square one, Actually we deserve this change where every thing will be changed now in favor of changelessness in change.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Sep 26, 2022 10:32pm
he should go to the court and get himself cleared first.
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Sep 26, 2022 10:32pm
he should be in JAIL
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Jamil
Sep 26, 2022 10:32pm
Now it will be an imported finance minister really.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdalaahi
Sep 26, 2022 10:32pm
Sacrificing lot for the country, now returned back putting lot at stake. Bravo to him! Have patience, have faith in him. Economy will be back on track in few weeks.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 26, 2022 10:34pm
Glad that a real financial expert has returned to bring the country back to stability after the incompetence and missteps of IK that put it on a path to economic disaster.
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Sep 26, 2022 10:35pm
Tomorrow it will be: PKR 1= 100 US dollars Calculate other currencies accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum
Sep 26, 2022 10:39pm
If the dollar goes down it means Dar brought the dollars with him, the looted money.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 26, 2022 10:40pm
Welcome back. Anyone is better than Toshkhana thief and incompetent IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 26, 2022 10:41pm
And then fly again. Yes?
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Sep 26, 2022 10:41pm
He was hiding from the law...now he should go straight to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Sep 26, 2022 10:42pm
We need to learn from our PM on how to get criminals in and out of the country
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 26, 2022 10:43pm
Why was he in ‘self exile’ remind me again!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 26, 2022 10:44pm
Take the country towards right direction and make assets for himself and for his boss.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 26, 2022 10:45pm
All convicted criminals safely landed in our country and now they will enjoy VIP protocols on tax payers hard earned money. Special thanks to the neutrals for selecting and imposing these gems on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Sep 26, 2022 10:45pm
Welcome back and wishing you all success in your work as Finance Minister of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 26, 2022 10:46pm
One advantage of traveling with the prime minister, even absconders enter without inspection by FIA.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 26, 2022 10:49pm
Imran Khan always travelled in commercial flights. These crooks are having party and flying in PAF planes!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 26, 2022 10:50pm
Why are you scared?
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Sep 26, 2022 10:52pm
@Skeptic2, You mean a convict can do a better job ruling the country. Correct?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 26, 2022 10:54pm
Returns by flying on Tax payers money with the Imported PM
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Sep 26, 2022 10:54pm
Good for USA, for money launderers, and Bad for our public and economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadmi
Sep 26, 2022 10:54pm
If he is a private citizen, why was he traveling with the PM? Who paid for his flight?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 26, 2022 10:55pm
@Javed, Free travel too on Tax payers money
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Sep 26, 2022 10:56pm
Wow, an airforce plane carrying him back home. What Irony ....
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Sep 26, 2022 11:00pm
He is walking upright as if he never had backache!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sarkar
Sep 26, 2022 11:01pm
What a disgrace to a Country. The case was registered and then recently dismissed and now he is in Pakistan to take what's left.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Sep 26, 2022 11:01pm
@Skeptic2, Dream on!
Reply Recommend 0

