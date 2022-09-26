DAWN.COM Logo

Miftah exits, Ishaq Dar to come back along with Shehbaz

Atika Rehman Published September 26, 2022 Updated September 26, 2022 07:52am
LONDON: Outgoing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shaking hands with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as other party leaders pose for photograph before the meeting on Sunday.—Ministry of Information
LONDON: Outgoing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail shaking hands with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as other party leaders pose for photograph before the meeting on Sunday.—Ministry of Information

LONDON: After two days of back-to-back meetings of the PML-N senior leadership, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha­rif will return to Pakistan on Monday (today), accompani­ed by Ishaq Dar who is set to take charge as finance minister.

On Sunday, senior party leaders met Miftah Ismail, who handed in his resignation. A statement released after the meeting confirmed that Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz had nominated Mr Dar as the finance minister.

Mr Dar, Information Min­i­ster Marriyum Aurangzeb, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan and Ahad Cheema were also present at the meeting which took place in the PM’s apartment on Edgware Road.

A handout released by the party quoted Mr Ismail as saying to Mr Nawaz, “The [finance] ministry was your amanat [given to me on trust], you made me a minister.”

Finance minister tells Dawn he will not take a cabinet position; Marriyum heckled by PTI supporters

Mr Nawaz accepted Mr Ismail’s resignation, and appreciated his efforts to take charge of economy at a “difficult time”. According to the handout, the participants of the meeting agreed that the “financial ruin” wreaked by the previous government was now being addressed by the incumbent government.

It added, quoting Mr Ismail, “In these past four months, I worked to the best of my abilities and was loyal to both the party and the country.”

A source quoted Mr Nawaz as telling the participants that the party has “lost political capital” and that Mr Dar should work to regain it. The source added that Mr Ismail was offered to oversee solar energy and privatisation, but he declined.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Ismail said, “It was a pleasant meeting. I will now take a few days off to spend time with my family in Karachi. After a short break I will return to Islamabad.”

When asked if he would take a cabinet position if it were offered to him, Mr Ismail said, “No, I won’t.”

Miftah Ismail’s departure comes after months of speculation that Nawaz Sharif and Mr Dar had been unhappy with some of his key decisions, specifically with regard to the fuel price hike.

Editorial: The fall guy

Mr Ismail said, “My job was to save Pakistan from default and I did that. With the floods, the situation has become more challenging but I have faith that we will not be abandoned by the international financial community. I hope the gains made and the fiscal space created will be retained in the long run.”

In early September, Mr Ismail told students present at an event held at Karachi’s Institute of Business Administration that “the government has 13 months but I may not have that much time”. It fuelled speculations about the internal rift within the party, and the senior leadership’s desire to replace him with Mr Dar.

Read: Miftah won't mind leaving finance ministry if Dar returns but not open to state minister's role

Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled and verbally attacked by a group of PTI supporters who followed her into a coffee shop and filmed the entire episode.

On Sunday, Ms Aurangzeb told Dawn she was walking near Marble Arch to take a bus to Kensington, when a group of about 20 people approached her.

“They used bad language. It was abusive and filthy. I kept walking and tried to ignore them, I felt sorry for these people that they were uttering such gendered insults,” she said.

In videos circulating on social media, the minister can be seen standing in line at Pret a Manger on Edgware Road, with PTI supporters calling her a “thief” and saying she was spending thousands of “looted money” by “shopping at Harrods”.

)

Ms Aurangzeb said a Pret employee approached her to ask for assistance but she told him she would handle it.

Responding to the videos on Twitter, Miftah Ismail defended his colleague by saying, “I salute my sister @Marriyum_A for her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen).”

He added, “Look at these uncivilised and crude people harassing @Marriyum_A. This woman say[s] “yeh awam hay hi begharet” and the man says “may Imran Khan ka sipai hoon”. What’s the gallantry in harassing a woman in a coffee shop? Shameful behaviour. Stay strong Marriyum.”

PM Shehbaz also praised the way Ms Aurangzeb braved the hecklers.

In a tweet, he said: “The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace. By her calm & honorable conduct, she exposed the ugly face of the harassers & their promoters. We are proud of her.”

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2022

Comments (42)
500 characters
LL
Sep 26, 2022 07:51am
Congrats Pakistanio!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 26, 2022 07:52am
People of Pakistan will not invest in these PDM thieves!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Sep 26, 2022 07:53am
So one crook will escort another wanted criminal back home! Priceless!
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Sep 26, 2022 07:54am
Miftah did well, he failed Niazi's mission to default Pakistan om it's loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 26, 2022 07:55am
Convicted criminals are heading our country. Special thanks to the neutrals for selecting and imposing these gems on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Sep 26, 2022 07:56am
Thanks to Miftah for his services as FM and Welcome back Ishaq Dar as new FM of Pakistan. Mr. Ishaq Dar is a well experienced in finances handling and previously he was a successful Finance Minister of Pakistan, good luck Mr. Dar.
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Sep 26, 2022 07:57am
Can someone believe this? So unfortunate
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 26, 2022 07:58am
Here you go.. Pakistan's politics and policies are managed in London. IMF in Washington gives directions on policy matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 26, 2022 07:58am
Political circus continues.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 26, 2022 07:58am
News were circulating from a long time that Ishaq Dar will be returning to the country and replace Miftah Ismail. Let's see how soon Ishaq Dar will be able to get the money from IMF which Miftah Ismail could not get until he submitted his resignation to Nawaz Sharif in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Sep 26, 2022 07:58am
Never seen anybody so happy after getting fired.
Reply Recommend 0
Farook
Sep 26, 2022 07:58am
Isn't he a convicted criminal? What happened to all the cases against him?
Reply Recommend 0
Farook
Sep 26, 2022 07:58am
Isn't he a convicted criminal? what happened to all the NAB cases against him?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 26, 2022 08:00am
Mission 'Destroy Pakistan' already completed, but just to make double sure..
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Sep 26, 2022 08:06am
Great An absconder will accompany Shabaz Sharif to Pakistan to save the economy What a disgrace and a failure
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Sep 26, 2022 08:06am
PM Shahbaz will be escorting in another criminal to make him the Finance Minister of this country. Sharif family is running Pakistan as family business.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 26, 2022 08:06am
Musical chair ? Isn't it.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 26, 2022 08:08am
Wow pti has fallen to a new low.
Reply Recommend 0
Peace
Sep 26, 2022 08:12am
A thief replaces the thief on the back of a grand thief.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 26, 2022 08:13am
I'm so happy he is coming back. Ishaq Dar is our knight in shinning armor.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 26, 2022 08:13am
Miftah Ismail ---- FAILED. Ishaq Dar ---- F?????.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 26, 2022 08:14am
Miftah completed his job as well as he could but he tumbled out of it
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad Ghaffar
Sep 26, 2022 08:14am
Miftah sb ; you were being used for dirty work. Weren't you ?
Reply Recommend 0
Insane
Sep 26, 2022 08:18am
Aha, if current setup was not intelligent enough, an other genius is coming. 0 + 0 = 0
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Sep 26, 2022 08:19am
@Justice, .you mean by PTI goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 26, 2022 08:21am
Vectors, Logic , And the money trail, From All Proceeds :)
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Sep 26, 2022 08:21am
That woman shouting at Maryum because she earns her living on british dole money.
Reply Recommend 0
rana1
Sep 26, 2022 08:21am
Shame on that heckler and her family and the people that she supports. PTI hooligans
Reply Recommend 0
Tendulkar
Sep 26, 2022 08:21am
Fugitives and absconders are still running the show!
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Jamil
Sep 26, 2022 08:33am
Now we will progress and will able to return all loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Sep 26, 2022 08:33am
What happened to all his bombastic speeches about saving the economy?
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 26, 2022 08:35am
What a scam. Will the PM of Pakistan please stand up. The Sharifs have taken Pakistan to another low point
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Sep 26, 2022 08:35am
The crooks are bringing in an absconder to loot more wealth from the country. Shameful He should be arrested on arrival
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 26, 2022 08:36am
So London is now the capital of Pakistan, where the convicted absconder criminal is running the government
Reply Recommend 0
Sughra Ahmad
Sep 26, 2022 08:39am
Intolerable, a declared absconder and redundant Ishaq Dar will run the financial business of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Sep 26, 2022 08:41am
@Abdullah, really what does THIS have to do with PTI? PDM and PML-N supporters will write just about anything!
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 26, 2022 09:36am
Miftah wants to paint himself a savior. Go figure!
Reply Recommend 0
Tallat
Sep 26, 2022 09:37am
Is he elected?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim Malik
Sep 26, 2022 09:37am
Miftah did the IMF deal and now Ishaq Dar will enjoy the fruits of Miftah's work. The respect for Miftah is increased in my heart and hatred of Nawa family is increased further. They use the people for their own needs and then throw them away.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Sep 26, 2022 09:40am
The most corrupt will get the most top position.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 26, 2022 09:40am
@JustBecause, Just because you are blind.
Reply Recommend 0
yasser
Sep 26, 2022 09:41am
so the plan was: come into power, start work on priority to take back the cases against the absconders and proclaimed offenders, offer them a route back and then give them a hero's welcome!! and the country and it's people can go down the drain...
Reply Recommend 0

