Imran to launch ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ movement on Saturday

Dawn.com Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 08:35pm
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a lawyers’ convention in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a lawyers' convention in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that PTI’s movement for “Haqeeqi Azaadi” (actual freedom) will begin on Saturday (September 24) as he called on supporters to get ready for his call.

Since his ouster from the top office, Imran has consistently demanded that a date for “fair and free” snap elections be provided, otherwise, he would take to the streets against the incumbent government.

The PTI had attempted a long march to Islamabad in May which was clamped down upon and suppressed by the police. Last week, Imran renewed his demand for snap polls as he warned that the PTI’s patience was wearing thin.

He had hoped that the election announcement would be made before he unveiled plans for the final march on Islamabad.

“I will give a call and we will get our country liberated in real terms,” he said today in an address at a lawyer’s convention in Lahore.

Imran’s announcement comes after the federal government beefed up security arrangements in Red Zone areas of Islamabad, saying that “some people were headed towards Islamabad to have their political demands accepted”.

In his address today, the PTI chief again said that those “issuing threats from unknown numbers” should be threatened back — something he had first mentioned in his speech in Chakwal on Monday.

He criticised the incumbent government for its economic policies, saying the rupee had greatly depreciated against the dollar and caused inflation and unemployment to soar.

He alleged that while the poor people were suffering, the wealth of those in the government was increasing. Imran also bemoaned the rule of law and unequal application of justice in the country compared to western countries.

He said that in western countries, no one received threats from unknown numbers and criticised the recent clamp down on some journalists who were thought to be pro-PTI.

“The law enforcement agencies whose job it is to implement the rule of law are the ones breaking the law and committing injustice against the people.”

He added that the absence of the rule of law led to investments drying up and boosted corruption.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ruled out the possibility of talks with Imran — whom he termed “insane”. The minister said a protest was a democratic right and it could be held at F-9 Park.

He warned of dealing with protesters with an iron hand if they tried to move towards the D-Chowk.

Jim
Sep 21, 2022 07:53pm
Thai would entail announcement of reserved judgment against taushakhana disqualification reference !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Wisdom
Sep 21, 2022 07:57pm
Imran should start event management company.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 07:57pm
A Haqeeqi mad man doing some Haqeeqi damage to the country. Let's hope he ends up in a Haqeeqi jail soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Sep 21, 2022 07:58pm
Please do and do define the Haqiqi Azadi. You had said that you will never go to IMF but then signed the worst possible deal with IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 21, 2022 07:59pm
If Pakistan continues with IKN's Foreign Policy,. the country will end up to become like Afghanistan & North Korea.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 21, 2022 08:00pm
This guy is impossible. PTI needs Haqeeqi Azaadi Azaadi from IKN himself . Even Fawad commented after the vote of confidence that he “Doesn’t Listen” My way or highway is his mindset . This guys is as bad as Trump to US . It’s so heart breaking that he is just focusing on getting back to power . Flood victims are not in his best interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Sep 21, 2022 08:02pm
There are two types of freedom in the world, freedom from and freedom to. The problem with Imran is that he don’t understand the difference between the two. He primarily think about freedom in our lives as freedom from things we don’t like. Freedom from a place-in his mind AMERICA Freedom to isn’t reacting to something you don’t like, but creating ahead of you something you love. It’s a way of operating in the world, and experiencing yourself on a much bigger scale of performance and results.
Reply Recommend 0
Japanwala
Sep 21, 2022 08:03pm
In PTI's version of Haqeeqi Azadi, Pakistanis will be slaves to IK's ego. He really wants to be the first king of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair and balanced
Sep 21, 2022 08:05pm
It is shameful and embarrassing that Crime Minister Shahbaz is once again looting the tax payers money and staying in expensive hotels. PM Imran Khan stayed at the Pakistan embassy when he came for UNGA session in 2019.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 21, 2022 08:05pm
ln the 'Haqeeqi Azadi' movement no government secret will remain a secret from the public except the PTI funding, its owner's acquisition of wealth from the sale of the toshakhana gifts or any other sources, all past, present and future.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 21, 2022 08:15pm
Its highly time. Excellent decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 21, 2022 08:16pm
Same old food with new packing everyday...this time Haqiqi Azadi brand..
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 21, 2022 08:16pm
Half the country is under water and he is worried about election. Insane.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu-beeree
Sep 21, 2022 08:17pm
He is good at running campaigns. Instead of yelling and calling out names he should spend time reorganizing and finding educated and well balanced team members.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Sep 21, 2022 08:20pm
Wait for his next U turn and his cabal of stupids will follow him like railcar
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 21, 2022 08:21pm
With highest inflation corruption uncontrolled law and order situation uncontrolled land grabbers in Karachi, we believe firm that PTI is the only solution. Imran Khan Zindabaad, Pakistan paindabaad. PPP bring more and more villagers to Karachi and let them grab the society lands and plots in scheme 33,36,45.
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Sep 21, 2022 08:24pm
New churan (haqeeqi azaadi)
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 21, 2022 08:24pm
@Ali, for what purpose
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 21, 2022 08:26pm
How many versions of Azaadi is IKN now trying. I have never seen any leader so desperate for power
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 21, 2022 08:28pm
About time. People have had enough of this inept, corrupt Govt imposed upon them!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 21, 2022 08:30pm
@Japanwala, "In PTI's version of Haqeeqi Azadi, Pakistanis will be slaves to IK's ego." Its peoples' choice! Let them decide whether they want to be with Imran Khan or the corrupt to the core crooks in Govt!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 21, 2022 08:33pm
@MAK123, Corrupt and their benefactors will get a pounding in elections, worse than they did in by-elections!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 21, 2022 08:33pm
@Syed Hasni, who cares about what type of freedom. We want end of this PDM forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 21, 2022 08:35pm
@T-man, whole country is under inflation, uncontrolled law and order situation, street crimes and crime minister on visit?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 21, 2022 08:35pm
@Wolf, "New churan (haqeeqi azaadi)" It's been the same message ever since, and in every jalsa. You've been sleeping??
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Sep 21, 2022 08:36pm
Imran Khan had his chance. He did nothing. He should just disappear now.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 21, 2022 08:40pm
The self proclaimed " dangerous man" is frustrated for power.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 21, 2022 08:42pm
Imran Khan should explain to the people as what does he means when he say that he want "Haqeeqe Azadi".
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 21, 2022 08:47pm
Honest man with integrity. Great leader IK. The nation stands with you IK.
Reply Recommend 0

