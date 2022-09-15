DAWN.COM Logo

‘Our patience is wearing thin’: Imran renews demand for snap elections

Dawn.com Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 10:09pm
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in address to the nation on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on Thursday, renewed his demand for snap polls as he warned that PTI’s patience was wearing thin.

“If we want to save the country from discord and chaos, free and fair elections need to be announced immediately,” he said.

At the beginning of his address, which was broadcast live on PTI’s social media accounts, Imran said that he had decided to talk to the nation today as he feared the government had no way to prevent the economy from collapsing.

“The second fear I have is that unless political stability arrives [to the country], there can be no economic stability,” he highlighted.

“The incumbent government does not have any credibility, both inside and outside Pakistan, especially in the financial markets,” the ex-premier alleged.

Imran said that the coalition government, when it first came to power, had claimed that economic stability would come once the International Monetary Funds programme was finalised. “But the conditions today are in front of the people.

“They agreed to all the IMF conditions and then came the historic inflation […] Pakistan has never seen inflation like this in its history […] the rupee is still depreciating and will continue to fall, until political stability arrives,” he pointed out.

The PTI chairman then said that the only way out of these crises was free and fair elections, asserting that delaying the polls would only lead to losses for the country.

“If anyone thinks that we [PTI] are facing a loss because of delayed elections, I can claim, that never in Pakistan’s history did a political party have popularity as much as PTI did. If there is one federal party that can unite Pakistan, it is PTI.”

He said that “big criminals” sitting atop Pakistan had realised that PTI’s popularity could not be confronted.

Debunking the government’s claims that PTI left behind “landmines”, Imran recalled that when his party came to power in 2018, the country’s current account deficit was at $20 billion.

“We brought more dollars into the country and reduced our deficit, but propaganda is done again and again,” he said.

Criticising the government’s response to floods, the PTI chief alleged that the coalition allies did not have any road map or plan for rehabilitation. “We can only see them begging the world for money.”

Going on, he said that the prices of fuel and electricity across Pakistan were reaching their all-time high and warned that they would further increase in the near future.

Unemployment is increasing, inflation is rising, and businesses are closing down, Imran said. “The danger I am seeing right now […] Our credit rating has fallen to negative […] do you know what this means? They think Pakistan doesn’t have the ability to repay and due to this, the cost of loans will increase.”

He recalled that before the no-confidence movement, he had warned the “powerful people” that the not-trust vote would directly impact the economy.

“Our risk rating was 5pc on March 4 and as soon as they tabled the vote of no-confidence, in four days it went to 9pc.”

Hence, the PTI chief reiterated, fresh polls should be announced immediately. “If political stability doesn’t come, the economy won’t stabilise, it will go down. So I want to tell my people today that we need to have elections quickly to save Pakistan from this swamp.”

Referring to the government, Imran said that its “fascist tactics” won’t last long, adding that it was only damaging the country.

“Our patience won’t last long if you continue like this, we will have to give a call to the nation,” he concluded.

Kashif
Sep 15, 2022 05:55pm
he is a puppet.. work against soverinty of nation.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 15, 2022 05:55pm
Why he address the nation? he has no position in the Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Dil Dil Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 05:59pm
Again and again same speech pls stop this
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 15, 2022 06:01pm
King of U turns talking about credibility!! IK has broken all records of hypocrisy, dishonesty and nepotism.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Sep 15, 2022 06:02pm
Imran Khan in the speech "Make me the prime minister again as soon as possible".
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Sep 15, 2022 06:02pm
He is not a prime minister. Why he is doing such things now. Just a drama. He is a good actor.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 15, 2022 06:05pm
The fact is no foreign government trust Khan
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Sep 15, 2022 06:10pm
Please correct yourself. This address is for his blind supporters. Just like PPP "Jiyalas" or PMLN supporters. Not the nation. the Nation is only worried about the flood catastrophe and what's to come as an aftermath.
Reply Recommend 0
Naushad Nasir
Sep 15, 2022 06:10pm
He has as much credibility as a bull in a china shop, he lies u-turns gives a myriad of fake touches is a hypocrite with low moral values, his time has gone unless he can pull out a bunny from a top hat.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 06:16pm
no patriotic Pakistani will pay any attention to IK. he is selfish, power hungry ,in fact we want to see the back of this rebel the sooner the better. i for one am not interested in his babbling
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ur Rahman
Sep 15, 2022 06:16pm
Imran Khan has lost his bearings He is accused of foreign funding, toshkhana mis dealing, talking against the army and threstening a session judge and senior police officers The initial economic was created by him by breaking IMF conditionalities He puts all that under a cloack and talks of matters which he cannot substansiate His rants will not get him any where but isoate from realty. He cannot come back PM
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 15, 2022 06:17pm
Leader!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 15, 2022 06:17pm
Every one knows as how Imran Khan every day come up with new story and no body believe on him. Instead of doing politics why don't he go out and distribute money among flood affected people which he have collected through telethons. Yesterday, a man from interior of Sindh was complaining to a TV channel that last time Imran Khan came and asked to cast vote for bat and now he did not turn up to help needy and poor people. Imran Khan must know that whatever he says, no body is listening to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 15, 2022 06:19pm
After this blunt speech there is no doubt Pakistan is headed for Martial Law.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr United
Sep 15, 2022 06:19pm
Imran wants immediate elections. Time is not conducive.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrash
Sep 15, 2022 06:19pm
Its shocking that this man continues to destabilise country for his own selfish benefit rather than joining hands to help the people in desperate need for help! But then again this is why he is a champion for us neighbors,
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 15, 2022 06:29pm
Imran Khan speech carries weight, must be followed. The incumbent government failed and must go.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 15, 2022 06:29pm
Only solution is fresh elections and they must be free and fair. Whole the nation knows that there is no other way to save our economy. The blunder of regime change, whoever planned it, has ruined us all except those who have no stakes in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Sep 15, 2022 06:31pm
Liar Liar.......
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Sep 15, 2022 06:32pm
IK is the last person who should be talking about the economy - his excessive borrowing and blatant disregard for loan covenants has ruined our credit rating.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 15, 2022 06:33pm
Imran Khan and his team have a great assessment and Pakistan is certainly at a point where economic disaster
Reply Recommend 0
Sardar Zia
Sep 15, 2022 06:35pm
Yes he brought more dollars through unprecedented amount of loans in his tenure!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 06:37pm
No one will invest in Pakistan whilst criminals are at helm. I would not invest a single rupee in Pakistan until there is a credible government in place.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 06:38pm
These corrupt people are destroying the country for their own personal gains, despicable and treacherous acts being committed to set the country back decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Crusader
Sep 15, 2022 06:42pm
After more than 70 years we have gotten a strong leader. If we don't stand by him now, we don't know if we'll ever get a strong leader like him.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Sep 15, 2022 06:43pm
The tragedy is that people are going to believe him. Everything wrong that is happening are the moment except for floods is as a result of his policies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 15, 2022 06:48pm
Majority of nation stands with you, people hv categorically rejected closed-door politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 15, 2022 06:48pm
IK is becoming so restless without power. He is like fish out of the water.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Sep 15, 2022 06:50pm
No need to worry Khan's repeated mantra. He has own petty designs. Govt should stay and complete its term.
Reply Recommend 0
Swami Bodhijagran
Sep 15, 2022 06:51pm
IK will arrange election budget from his own pocket & talk about election in current situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Talat Mehmood
Sep 15, 2022 06:53pm
Very well said
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Sep 15, 2022 06:55pm
Please talk some thing new, elections, elections..........
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Sep 15, 2022 06:56pm
Free and fair elections are next to impossible without a decision on foreign/ prohibited funding case.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 15, 2022 06:59pm
Go on doing your destructive job
Reply Recommend 0
optimistic
Sep 15, 2022 07:05pm
I believe the PML government will delay the elections till the summer of 2024 and ECP will agree to it. PTI cannot do anything about it. .
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 15, 2022 07:08pm
The Wrath of Khan knows no bounds. Shahbaz is shaking in his boots as his government skates on thin ice. By end of 2022, I expect IK to be back in power, and Shahbaz and his gang, back in handcuffs.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 15, 2022 07:08pm
Good,break it.no election till Nov 23.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Sep 15, 2022 07:09pm
The " dangerous Khan" is extremely power hungry .KPK is under the clutches of TTP and his party government is surviving by paying extortion money to the terrorists .Sindh & South Punjab is under flood water and yet this man is demanding elections .
Reply Recommend 0
Sane
Sep 15, 2022 07:14pm
This man only knows one mode of retaliation and no other capability or brain power
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Sep 15, 2022 07:21pm
Lock up the guy and throw away the key!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 15, 2022 07:23pm
He is dying for election and power and have no interest to public when 40 million Pakistanis lost everything this mad man want seat by hook or crook neither he told us any future plan for country his slogans now and after power if he unfortunately get will be chaos division hatred and destruction of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Alam USA
Sep 15, 2022 07:24pm
Our Patience too running out ! Please stop your Nazi propaganda !
Reply Recommend 0
Alam USA
Sep 15, 2022 07:25pm
@Ismail, Majority of nation stands against you, Imran !
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Sep 15, 2022 07:26pm
IK is the last person in Pakistan that should talk about economy or political stability. He almost bankrupted Pakistan by borrowing more than any PM in history and he persecuted his political opponents so much they banned together and got him booted from his job.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 07:28pm
Neutrals beware. Do not push the masses to an extent that you have to regret it later. The nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Controller
Sep 15, 2022 07:28pm
How is he so sure that PTI will win? Even if he wins, how will he cope with current challenges? One thing is for sure, he will be on the streets if he loses.
Reply Recommend 0
Faooq
Sep 15, 2022 07:29pm
@ABE, day dreaming
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Sep 15, 2022 07:29pm
IK has only one point agenda, just give me the power and he doesn't care about anything else. All the ills today except natural calamities are his doings. After only 1st year in power he himself had said that he and his government didn't know what they were doing therefore accepting didn't know how to run a government.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 15, 2022 07:31pm
@Scary , 100 percent correct
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 15, 2022 07:32pm
Tragedy is that he has illiterate followers
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 07:34pm
This country has never seen such a desperate and power hungry politician in it’s history.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 07:50pm
@Malik, rather misleader even less than a mediocre and surrounded by lesser minds that he can dominate
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Sep 15, 2022 07:51pm
Who is he to demand snap elections?
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 07:52pm
The only true leader. If you dont support IK you support corrupt people
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 07:53pm
@ABE, Inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 07:53pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , You are PDM supporter
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ali Khan
Sep 15, 2022 07:53pm
He is one, but not alone. Whole nation is with him and willing to do anything.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 07:53pm
@Oneliner, HAHHA joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 07:54pm
@Syed A. Mateen, LOL made up story. You are PDM supporter
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Sep 15, 2022 07:55pm
He could try for Chief Ministership of either KPK or Punjab. With this, at least his hunger barometer for power will slightly go down.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 15, 2022 07:55pm
@Asad, Do you know why opposition parties exist in a Democracy?? That is fundamental in any democracy. Where a government rules unopposed, is not a democracy, but an autocracy and a Dictatorship. If he was still a PM, would he be 'demanding" fresh elections???
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Sep 15, 2022 07:57pm
@Oneliner, Is that why there was huge investment and now none.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Sep 15, 2022 08:13pm
@ComfortablyNumb, Hold the lections and you will get the reply.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan
Sep 15, 2022 08:15pm
@Saeed Awan, What term bought by looted money and at the behest of america.
Reply Recommend 0
justpak
Sep 15, 2022 08:18pm
The PM just met Putin and America didnt ask for a regime change. IK and his Gestapo inspired team is good at propoganda. Not much else.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 15, 2022 08:22pm
IK please stop threatening again and again and spend your energy on helping in flood relief, you can generate much more goodwill in coming elections, also can we even even afford an election right now.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Sep 15, 2022 08:23pm
Who cares about the floods, poverty and hunger? While we beg for for.money to otyer countries to help the flood victims, let's spend it on Elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:25pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, yet nation still listen - this is what you call a leader
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:26pm
@Irfan_Sydney , or the other way to see it is - bring down the looters - I prefer to see it that way
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:28pm
@ComfortablyNumb, what a load of rubbish - nation is worried about where the country is going economically flood or no flood…wake up please
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:28pm
@Naushad Nasir, that’s why he raised more money the the current looter pms fund?!!! Grow up!
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:28pm
@Riaz. A, lol do you know the meaning of patriot?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:29pm
@Aziz Ur Rahman, sorry you might be stupid but the nation isn’t - no one falls for these fake cases!
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:31pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , better than looter democracy - bring it on pls
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:32pm
@Fastrash, you are talking about shahbaz Shariff right?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:32pm
@Sardar Zia, yes to pay off the previous loans taken by looters
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:33pm
@acorn, did someone ever tell you Pakistan had taken out huge loans prior to 2018 and they required more loans to be taken out so the previous ones could be paid - does such a concept register in your head??
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:35pm
@optimistic, neutrals can though - time they wake up
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:36pm
@justpak, that’s because they were caught so obviously they will be careful next time - not hard to fathom you fool!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 15, 2022 08:47pm
@Fastrash, He is an Indian agent.
Reply Recommend 0
crazy taliban khan
Sep 15, 2022 08:58pm
Free and Fair elections - says the guy who was himself selected by the Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Sep 15, 2022 09:00pm
It seems neutrals are playing double game with PTI & PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Sep 15, 2022 09:07pm
Imran khan should have called elections when he was in power. It's no use demanding now.
Reply Recommend 0
Life
Sep 15, 2022 09:07pm
If PDM has no plan than PTI has no plan either otherwise IK would have given us a roadmap as to how he will translate his daily media talk into actionable points to revive economy and promise political stability. He came unprepared after 22 years of political struggle and i suspect he will do the same now if he get a chance. I think if Imran Khan stop speaking for a month, it will bring political stability in Pakistan which will result in economic stability.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Canadavi
Sep 15, 2022 09:10pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, LOL Anyone can address the nation. Comes down to the choice of listeners , what does it have to do with a position in govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Sep 15, 2022 09:10pm
ELECTIONS NEXT YEAR WHEN DUE --- Let it disappear for now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Sep 15, 2022 09:11pm
CONSPIRACY - Patience getting thin - any contrived plot.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Sep 15, 2022 09:18pm
More than half the country is submerged due to the floods and this charlie is asking for snap elections. Seriously
Reply Recommend 0
Naushad Nasir
Sep 15, 2022 09:21pm
The nations patience is wearing thin about this disruptor.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Sep 15, 2022 09:22pm
You had the chance to call early elections when in power. Even now dissolve punjab/kp and force them for election . Otherwise, dit tight for elections may be next year .
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 15, 2022 09:27pm
There is no doubt that whatever he has been saying has come out as correct despite the fascist tactics used by the Corrupt Regime. For those who continue to bury their head in the sand, will be at Pakistan's detriment
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 15, 2022 09:29pm
@Sid, i doubt if you do
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza Ghalib
Sep 15, 2022 09:33pm
With water all around, how the polling exercise would work. Also would it be wise of Pakistan to spend money on polling exercise or rebuilding the infra lost to floods?
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Sep 15, 2022 09:38pm
Frustrated chap without any seriousness. All he likes is being surrounded by people who laugh at his nonsense talk. He wants power to destroy everything and every sensible person in the institutions know this.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 15, 2022 09:38pm
Imran is my leader, and no amount of mudslinging can change that.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 15, 2022 09:40pm
Just give me the power with or without elections
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Sep 15, 2022 09:41pm
Stop talking, do something if u are capable
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 09:42pm
@asma, what a logic! This shows you what kind of naive, misguided, and brain-washed people are supporting this mad man.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 15, 2022 09:44pm
Be patient wait for August 2023
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 15, 2022 09:54pm
This all about power and greediness , no politician work for peoples
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 15, 2022 09:55pm
He never bring Chinese Muslims issue, he is 100% puppet
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 15, 2022 09:56pm
No one cares for flood victims, only hungry for power
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 15, 2022 09:58pm
@Justice,IK is becoming so restless without power. He is like fish out of the water. 100% right
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Kazi
Sep 15, 2022 10:02pm
He fails to mention that all the political instability is being caused by him.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 15, 2022 10:16pm
A Million dollar question is:: Why didnt he call Elections during his 3.5 years of tenure???
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil
Sep 15, 2022 10:20pm
Me, me, me, me, pick me or else attitude.
Reply Recommend 0

