Maryam urges Imran to provide proof of party being threatened, reveal identities of Mr X and Mr Y

Dawn.com Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 07:23pm
<p>PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz talks to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday demanded that PTI Chairman Imran Khan provide proof to back his claim of his party members receiving threatening phone calls from unknown quarters, and urged him to reveal the identities of “Mr X and Mr Y” he often mentions during his speeches.

According to a Dawn editorial on September 9, the former prime minister claims the two individuals, understood to be from national security institutions, are leading an effort to overthrow the coalition government in Punjab. Imran has claimed that they are calling PTI and PML-Q lawmakers and either tempting them with bribes or coercing them to change their allegiances.

Imran repeated his allegations about the two in Monday’s Chakwal rally and called on the people to threaten them back.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on the topic, Maryam said: “What is X and Y? If there is proof then bring it forward.”

She acknowledged that the PML-N had levelled similar allegations in the past but claimed to have also provided proof in addition to mentioning their names.

“The one on whose behest calls were being made yesterday is today saying ‘my members are receiving calls [themselves]’. What about when you were responsible for calls to people? We received calls and threats too but we faced them.”

Regarding his comments about Mr X and Mr Y during Chakwal’s address, Maryam said that if Imran himself did not have the courage to reveal their identities “then what lesson are you giving to the nation to call them out and threaten them”.

Maryam also addressed media reports of Imran’s frustration with his party members for allegedly having contacts with the establishment behind his back, and questioned whether the PTI chief had himself informed the party of his own “secret meetings”.

She alleged that Imran had meet former army chief Raheel Sharif during the PTI’s 2014 sit-in as well. “Tell your party to do only what you yourself do. This can’t happen that you call out someone in rallies and fall to their feet in the darkness of night,” Maryam added.

To a question about whether Imran still continued to be the “blue-eyed child” of any institution, Maryam said: “That someone whose blue-eyed child he (Imran) is do not actually consider him to be so.”

Regarding the Islamabad High Court quashing the terror charges against the PTI chief in the case over his controversial remarks against a female judge, Maryam said regardless of whatever sections were applied to him, “he is convicted every time because he has done this (comments against the judge) in front of the world and it doesn’t need to be proved.”

“He is a bully and adopted this method to mock, threaten and clear his way whenever in a difficult situation,” she added.

The PML-N leader said the court should discourage Imran’s attitude as it was “not good for the country, nation and institutions”.

Maryam termed the Punjab government an “illegitimate government” and said it would come to an end someday.

Comments

IK
Sep 20, 2022 06:53pm
Imran khan came to know about this from a person who is no longer alive *win*
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 20, 2022 06:56pm
mr.x and mr. y is IK's own alter ego
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 20, 2022 06:58pm
Yes madam. As soon as you disclose the tapes.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Sep 20, 2022 06:58pm
Sharif family business continues.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 20, 2022 07:01pm
I would like to know who mr X and Y are - I need to see first hand the contradiction of someone who is supposedly country loving and supporting looters as well
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 20, 2022 07:01pm
please focus on your cases and provide money trail ...
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 20, 2022 07:07pm
Why Mariam Safdar sahiba is not behind bars remains a mystery to be solved.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Sep 20, 2022 07:11pm
Khan advises his followers not to be afraid but he himself is afraid to release identity of X and Y!
Reply Recommend 0
Alim
Sep 20, 2022 07:13pm
Khan doesn't have guts to reveal identity of X and Y, yet he names a female judge in his speech questioning her conduct....
Reply Recommend 0
Sania
Sep 20, 2022 07:18pm
Who is she? She is no body to ask any questions
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 20, 2022 07:18pm
IK in trouble
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Sep 20, 2022 07:20pm
@Alim, acha, revealing should be done by the corrupt ,imported govt . Imran don’t need to reveal it.
Reply Recommend 0
Carafe
Sep 20, 2022 07:22pm
It is odd that IK calls out others and institutions by name but not the elusive Mr X and Mr Y.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 20, 2022 07:30pm
Imran Khan is a story teller. He comes up with a new story every day. At this age, he forgot 24 alphabet out of 26 of English language starting from A-Z but only remember the alphabets of X and Y. He also remember that both X and Y are makes thats why he called them as Mr X and Mr Y If some junior member of PTI can buy a book of ABCD for the beginners and give that book to him to learn all 26 alphabets by heart so that while remembering X and Y he should also remember the other 24 alphabets.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 20, 2022 07:39pm
This woman can't come out from the discussion to prove his father as better politician than Imran Khan. If she want to do politics of National level she has to raise her self from personalities discussion and should discuss issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Sep 20, 2022 07:49pm
Why is this woman given media time? she is a convicted criminal.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Sep 20, 2022 07:53pm
IK is gutless and creates hype saying he will name and expose people and hasn’t produced a single name in four years. Just a lot of innuendos
Reply Recommend 0
Alim
Sep 20, 2022 08:01pm
@Ali Khan(NYS), imran doesn't need to do anything... He wants his followers to run amock while he rests in his cozy home at bunigala
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Sep 20, 2022 08:03pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Let the general public (commoner) to know what, who X ,Y, stand for !!
Reply Recommend 0
Attish Ahmed
Sep 20, 2022 08:04pm
@Sania, Every Pakistani has the right to ask who is MR. X and Y that he keeps talking about
Reply Recommend 0

