1st T20I: Rizwan’s fifty helps Pakistan to 158-7 against England

Opener Mohammad Rizwan continued his good batting form with an attractive 46-ball 68 to take Pakistan to 158-7 in the first Twenty20 cricket international against England in Karachi on Tuesday.

Rizwan, top run-getter in the Asia Cup earlier this month with 281, knocked six boundaries and two sixes and put on 85 for the first wicket with skipper Babar Azam (31) after England won the toss and fielded.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years to play seven Twenty20 internationals.

England paceman Luke Wood finished with 3-24, while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-27.

Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and opted to bowl.

Left-arm fast bowler Wood makes his T20I debut for England while batter Shan Masood is playing his first T20I for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s players are wearing a special kit in today’s game, which shows their names and numbers submerged in water, to show solidarity with victims of the recent devastating floods.

England’s players are wearing black armbands as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

The remaining matches of the series are in Karachi (September 22, 23 and 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Luke Wood

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)