Banks sending dollars out via credit cards

Shahid Iqbal Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 09:46am

KARACHI: Amid the daily dollar rate appreciation, banks have doubled their buying of the US currency and are sending it abroad via credit cards while the government grapples to control greenback outflows.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday reported the closing price of the dollar at Rs236.84, an increase of 96 paise compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs235.88.

The dollar has a strong grip over the exchange rate and the clutch is getting stronger each day amid falling foreign exchange reserves and higher imports.

The open market reported the dollar price at Rs241 on Friday, which was almost the same as on Thursday. Currency dealers said finding dollars and other currencies is difficult since demand is very high.

Speaking to Dawn, currency market experts said the SBP and the government have tight control over dollar buying from the open market, but the banks are providing a way out through credit cards.

“The average banks’ buying per week was around two to four million dollars, which has now gone up to $12m on an average,” said Malik Bostan, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

It is extremely difficult to buy more than $500 for a common man from the open market but the official way out has been found. Travellers could take up to $10,000 per person from the country, and now credit cards are in high demand.

The currency dealers said the banks’ dollar buying has sucked away greenbacks from the open market.

“We have asked the government to half the limit for travellers to $5,000,” said Mr Bostan. He also suggested that there should be a spending limit of $2,000 per month on credit cards.

Currency dealers said the government is trying to boost country’s foreign exchange reserves by restricting spending and borrowing from global lenders, but the outflows from banks’ via credit cards could undermine the efforts.

Though the SBP insists there is no curbs, the importers said that opening LCs (letters of credit) for raw materials is not easy. “This is being done as the SBP wants to minimise the import bill,” an importer said.

Banks are also buying dollars from the grey market at much higher rates, claims a currency dealer.

However, the outflow through credit cards has added to the vulnerability of the exchange rate, which further strengthens the US dollar in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Nadeem Shah USA
Sep 17, 2022 09:25am
I worked $10,000 to Pakistan and the state bank has frozen my account using some lame excuse I wonder how many people's dollar accounts are frozen... This is disturbing and discouraging me from sending any more dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Sep 17, 2022 09:39am
Rich are getting all the benefits and ordinary citizens are getting slogans. In between IK is taking advantage of the situation by focusing on power play and protests.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Sep 17, 2022 09:52am
Ban iPhones, cosmetic products, cars and all luxury items in order to strengthen the rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
Awakened
Sep 17, 2022 10:00am
Seems like the current govt is not going to win the traders’ community this time around. They don’t have additional funds to spare on their vote bank that will result in no support from the voter. Tough time ahead. Unless, free and fair elections. Investors spend when there is a stable govt. in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 17, 2022 10:07am
Bostan is implying that the banks have setup fake companies abroad, that are being used to generate and charge amounts in the millions, on most probably made-up credit cards. They're doing this in the name of foreign settlements.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 17, 2022 10:10am
Close all such banks which are undermining the rupee for their profits
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Sep 17, 2022 10:11am
Banks would not go to such lengths to hoard and then send dollars abroad for safe keeping, unless they believed that the government may have to freeze dollar accounts in the near future, much like what's happening in Sri Lanka and Lebanon. Greece and Cyprus had the same nightmare in 2011.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Sep 17, 2022 10:13am
$10,000 can’t cover a family of three expense in US or Europe or Dubai for two weeks.
Reply Recommend 0
Mobeen
Sep 17, 2022 10:28am
There is a reason for the CC usage. ,Overseas Pakistanis like me who are also dependent partially on their income in some other country and partially on the income in Pakistan ( I am a tax payer in Pakistan as well), when have to transfer, banks charge 10% of the amount sent abroad through legal means like TT. This started during previous gov ( probably to encourage hundi) and current gov has taken no actions to address the issue. Previously it was approx3000 pak rupees in total
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Sep 17, 2022 10:40am
Years ago, when the rate was PKR 4.76 per USD, wealthy business would ‘sponsor’ smart poor students for study in the US [and likely other countries]. They would then send USD for fees etc, BUT the poor student just deposited that in an account controlled by the businessman; The student worked [illegally] for his living and E duration needs. This credit card scam seems ‘somewhat’ similar. SBP should limit credit cards for use WITHIN Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 17, 2022 10:42am
How much more evidence of PDM incompetence and inability to control things do we need? The longer they delay elections the worse it will be for them. Even Dar and brave lion returning can’t save them now.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Sep 17, 2022 10:50am
The government and the elite of the country don't learn. Even in these difficult times, they refuse to tighten the belt and reduce the trade deficit. How selfish the rich are, when the country is almost bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 17, 2022 10:50am
SBP is toothless. Letting market dictate rate is one thing, letting it go out of hand is another! SBP needs to act now
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Sep 17, 2022 10:52am
Since 90s era, I am listening this story. I remember when I was applying for higher studies abroad, nominal fee was required to submit admission form in foreign universities. That was so difficult to transfer from Pakistan because of same type of regulations. In nut shell nothing has been changed for common Pakistani people in last 30 years. Those who have to transfer money they can send millions of dollars to London, Switzerland or Panama with the hep of Maqsood chaprasi or others.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 17, 2022 11:03am
It is all the sign of default.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 17, 2022 11:09am
Unlike cash buying , sending USD via Credit Card is traceable, where is FBR ? Isn’t it their Job to look into this issue ? Probably asleep as usual after taking a nice Judy monetary sleeping pill !
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 17, 2022 11:20am
SBP should take drastic actions against these banks. These banks are nothing but simple crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 17, 2022 11:55am
If online purchases from foreign countries through credit cards are blocked for a specific period of time by SBP Pakistan can stop out flow of US dollars until credit cards will remain blocked. The suggestion to decrease the amount of dollars from 10,000 to 5,000 for outbound travellers is not a good idea as one needs US currency to spend it abroad for any reason including medical expenses. There are children who are studying abroad and their educational expenses are also paid in US dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Sep 17, 2022 12:36pm
@Salman, Everyone tries to take advantage of something in this country. Why should then just close banks?
Reply Recommend 0
Carkun
Sep 17, 2022 12:49pm
Impose high penalties on such banks and on wrongdoers.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Sep 17, 2022 12:49pm
Pakistani banking is 20 years behind as compared to USA and European banking. Nobody use and take cash out within country or when going abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
SaifUllah Saleem
Sep 17, 2022 12:52pm
Banks are doing their work perfectly....it is better to buy product from alibaba or amazon through your debit card instead of hundii..as banks have record of each transaction..
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 17, 2022 12:54pm
Once upon a time, we had ample Foreign Exchange Reserves. We did not obtain any IMF loans, USAID help or other hand outs. The Exchange Rate was stable, as Rs. 60 / US$ 1. Exporting US Dollars for Credit Card payments or other purposes was not a problem at all. Then came Democracy in 2008 & the Economy declined at a very rapid speed.
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 17, 2022 12:57pm
Only allow prepaid card holders and flag all non personal transactions .
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Sep 17, 2022 12:59pm
@Salman, Banks are not at fault. It's the democratically elected politicians who have been stealing money for the last 13 years, some in broad daylight, but the population is blind & they still cant recognize the theft.
Reply Recommend 0
Munib
Sep 17, 2022 01:01pm
It seems the BANKS are also plundering the country but our media cant dare name them. The media only criticize government whose hands tied by previous regime through IMF deal
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Sep 17, 2022 01:04pm
Let them charge but charge high exchange rates
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 17, 2022 01:20pm
Money laundering by the looters in charge who see their future abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Sep 17, 2022 01:46pm
Im not clear how banks are buying $ from credit cards.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:49pm
No doubt, banks, financial institutions and the lending companies are equally responsible for the unprecedented and unwarranted rising U.S. dollar value against the Pak Rupee in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 17, 2022 02:06pm
Easy way to spend your money before the rupee sinks even further. But if you use the card overseas or for online purchases in a foreign currency, the transaction fees and high conversion rate will almost make you pay Rupees 250 or more per dollar.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 17, 2022 04:06pm
Ban the cards to impose sanctions on looters
Reply Recommend 0

