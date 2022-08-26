DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 26, 2022

Foreign currencies dry up, rupee continues to fall

Shahid Iqbal Published August 26, 2022 Updated August 26, 2022 07:22am

KARACHI: Almost all foreign currencies have disappeared from the open market, with citizens struggling to get hold of the dollar even at Rs230.

In the interbank market, the rupee continued to fall for the fourth session in a row, losing 0.47 per cent to close at 219.41 on Thursday.

The open market quoted the dollar at about Rs10 higher than the interbank market, currency dealers said, as all foreign currencies were in short supply, including the dollar, Saudi riyal and UAE dirham.

Bankers also questioned the official price of Rs219.41, claiming that the dollar was changing hands at much higher rates among banks.

SBP reserves drop $87m to $7.8bn

They pointed out that when the dollar reached a peak of Rs239.5 in the interbank market last month, banks were charging in the range of Rs245 to Rs248. Bankers also said they were facing pressure to artificially maintain the dollar rate on the lower side.

In the open market, the trade has shrunk by nearly ten times, according to forex firms.

“We were selling $25 to $30 million a day in the banks just a couple of weeks ago, but it has now fallen to $3 to $4 million,” said Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

He said most citizens were not currently selling their foreign exchange holdings in the open market, as “a strong grey market” had emerged, which was buying the dollar at a much higher rate of Rs235 while “we are buying at 227.50”.

Besides, smuggling into Afghanistan is another factor that has yet to be controlled. In Kabul, the dollar is selling for an equivalent of about Rs240, attracting smugglers to make a quick buck.

Many currency dealers partially held the government responsible for the recent hike in the dollar as it allowed the import of luxury, or non-essential, items.

They said the government’s permission to allow luxury imports helped stoke up dollar demand in the interbank market, which ultimately affected the open market as well.

After the government’s decision to allow luxury imports, the dollar has appreciated by at least Rs10. It is believed that the government received negative signals from stakeholders of the economy pointing towards slowing growth.

Despite this, the SBP acting governor recently said that Pakistan had arranged more dollars than it required during the current fiscal year.

“While importers are in search of dollars, exporters have held back their proceeds and waiting for further appreciation to get maximum returns,” said Atif Ahmed, a currency dealer in the interbank market.

Another currency dealer said the SBP recently allowed exchange companies to export dollars, which has also resulted in a shortage of dollars in the open market.

SBP reserves down $87m

The SBP’s foreign exchange reserves dropped $87 million to $7.809 billion during the week ended on Aug 19, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Reserves of commercial banks now stand at $5.711bn, making the country’s total reserves at $13.521bn.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Iqbal
Aug 26, 2022 09:56am
People waiting for this government to call for elections. Money will start to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 26, 2022 09:59am
Once CPEC starts delivering its benefits, it is over for other currencies. PKR will be no1.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 26, 2022 10:06am
Ponder the situation where the fiscal condition stands. Pakistan reserve 13.52 USD, Bangladesf reserve 35.9 USD in July 2022
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Aug 26, 2022 10:23am
BANKRUPTCY!!
Reply Recommend 0
Malaria Gharib Ahmad
Aug 26, 2022 10:24am
With help from OIC countries and China, this crisis will pass soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Aug 26, 2022 10:58am
Good days are here. Sunny days are here.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Aug 26, 2022 10:59am
Niazi hardwork of destroying Pakistan economy, first by inept handlung and now by creating chaos, is bearing fruit. ShAme on Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Aug 26, 2022 11:00am
Acting Governor sahib May like to add something ? Last week he was very confident about our reserves .
Reply Recommend 0
Akbar india
Aug 26, 2022 11:02am
Only 800 million forex left.. 7 billion is jus for the show
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Structural problems
Updated 26 Aug, 2022

Structural problems

Pakistan is struggling to tackle a troubling current account deficit and one of the world’s fastest-growing inflation levels.
Indian missile incident
26 Aug, 2022

Indian missile incident

THE intrusion of an Indian nuclear-capable BrahMos missile into Pakistani territory in March was a grave incident...
Mystery grenades
26 Aug, 2022

Mystery grenades

TWO policemen dead, two others injured, all because someone acted irresponsibly and tinkered with a rusty grenade. A...
Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...