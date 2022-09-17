DAWN.COM Logo

16m children hit by ‘super floods’ in Pakistan, says Unicef

Amin Ahmed Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 07:34am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) representative in Pakistan has said that an estimated 16 million children have been impacted by ‘super floods’ and at least 3.4 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Abdullah Fadil, who recently concluded a two-day visit to the flood-affected areas of Sindh, said the situation was extremely grim in flood-hit areas with malnourished children battling diarrohea, dengue fever and several painful skin diseases.

Mr Fadil said floods had now claimed the lives of at least 528 children and each and every one of these deaths was a tragedy which could have been averted.

As the magnitude of flood disaster continues to unfold, international aid continues to trickle in. The Japanese government on Friday announced US$7 million while the Canadian government pledged $3m Canadian dollars for the flood-hit people.

“The sad reality is that without a massive increase in support and aid, many more children will lose their lives,” the Unicef representative said.

In pictures: Devastating floods affect millions in Pakistan

“A lot of the mothers are anemic and malnourished themselves and have very low-weight babies. Mothers are exhausted or ill and they are unable to breastfeed. Millions of families have been forced from their homes, now living with little more than rags to protect themselves from the scorching sun as temperatures in some areas pass 40 degrees Celsius.

“Many families have been forced to seek shelter on slivers of higher ground, often alongside roads putting children at risk, as lower land is covered by huge expanses of stagnant water, extending as far as the eye can see. The additional threats of snakes, scorpions and mosquitoes are ever-present in the area,” Mr Fadil said.

“Whilst the number of children lost in these floods continues to grow, Unicef is doing everything it can to support children and families affected and protect them from the ongoing dangers of water-borne diseases, malnutrition and other risks,” he added.

Japanese, Canadian aid

The Japanese government decided on Friday to extend emergency grant aid of $7 million to Pakistan in response to damages caused by flood disaster.

Of the $7m, World Food Programme will get $2.5m for food; IOM $1.5m for shelter and non-food items; Unicef $1m for water, sanitation and hygiene; UNHCR $1m for protection, non-food items; and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies $1m for health and medical care, the statement said.

The Canadian government has announced to match individual donations up to a total of 3m Canadian dollars through the Humanitarian Coalition of 12 charitable organisations collecting funds and donations in Canada in response to flooding in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, over 90,000 people were treated for infectious and water-borne diseases in a day in flood-hit areas of Sindh, government data showed on Friday, as the total death toll from the inundations surpassed 1,500.

Flooded areas have become infested with diseases, including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhoea and skin problems, according to the report issued by the Sindh government.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Dr. Siddiqui
Sep 17, 2022 07:59am
"16m children hit by ‘super floods’ in Pakistan, says Unicef" And more than 650,000 pregnant women and in dire need of medical assistance in flood waters!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Sep 17, 2022 08:09am
Heartbreaking how children are being let down by leaders, this is essentially Pakistan in a nutshell! The country is in middle of humanitarian crisis, is on brink of bankruptcy, facing international isolation, but still an ex PM keeps pushing civil war encouraging rhetoric. Who just wants to be PM at no matter what cost to nation! Not surprising then when you feature at bottom of every list that marks progress
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 17, 2022 08:12am
Free and fair election and people power can only tackle the issues facing the country. World has watched Pakistan for too long flip flopping each time after the disasters. Lets get all the nation mobilized to handle the issues instead of a small group imported selected doing photo ops in the country and around the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Tejpal Singh Dhillon
Sep 17, 2022 08:36am
Very sad that the poor of Pakistan who are most exposed and vulnerable suffer due to corruption and incompetence of its leaders. With all fake claims and absolutely nots reality is Pakistan cannot provide disaster relief, only 1 of 2 countries spreading polio, grapples with global isolation, economic bankruptcy but leaders still fighting over difference between conspiracy and interference, and who will appoint the boss!
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 17, 2022 08:48am
I wish I could adopt them all. Pakistan these kids are your biggest stars if you shine them they will sparkle and give you light in the dark make our future bright. They are your biggest assets.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Q USA
Sep 17, 2022 09:21am
How UN has more information about children in Pakistan than Pakistani government?
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Sep 17, 2022 09:22am
We helped millions of refugees from our neighbor and on social media it's so disgusting to see them celebrating Pakistan's misery.....
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan_Sydney
Sep 17, 2022 11:23am
Doesn't matter how bad the flood is, Imran Khan wants an election as soon as possible so he could come back to power before November 29.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Sep 17, 2022 11:57am
24 crore hit by neutrals and pdm govt. This is wordt
Reply Recommend 0
Sharon Sheemar
Sep 17, 2022 12:03pm
What you sow is What you reap
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 17, 2022 12:59pm
The children of the poor families never had any future in past, nor have future in present due to floods and will not have bright future in future as well. This is due to the reason that rich people never thought for the future of poor families. If rich people pursue poor family to send their children to schools and meet their educational expenses, one can built a more educated and stronger society but for that rich have to take initiative as poor can't dream to send their children to schools.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:43pm
What a gigantic, gruesome, grisly, grim, ghastly, grave, gross and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 17, 2022 02:00pm
Data conveyed by UNICEF to the IMPORTED government
Reply Recommend 0

