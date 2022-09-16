DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan asked to seek ‘climate compensation’

Khaleeq Kiani Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 07:47am
Men, who became displaced, push a makeshift raft while transporting sacks of fodder for their animals, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehto village on the outskirts of Sehwan on September 15, 2022. — Reuters
Men, who became displaced, push a makeshift raft while transporting sacks of fodder for their animals, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehto village on the outskirts of Sehwan on September 15, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A scientific study by an international meteorological expert group — World Weather Attribution (WWA) — has found compelling evidence of climate change exacerbating recent devastating floods and heatwave earlier this year and has asked Pakistan to seek compensation from developed nations for loss and damage support along with immediate push to reduce carbon emissions.

“We found that the 5-day maximum rainfall over the provinces Sindh and Balochistan is now about 75pc more intense than it would have been had the climate not warmed by 1.2C, whereas the 60-day rain across the basin is now about 50pc more intense, meaning rainfall this heavy is now more likely to happen”, said WWA in a report released on Thursday.

According to National Disaster Manage­ment Authority’s (NDMA) countrywide statistics released on Thursday, the unprecedented floods, triggered by record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern mountains, have left 1500 people dead, displaced 33 million people out of a population of 220m and swept away homes, vehicles, crops and livestock in damage estimated at $30 billion.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been made homeless by flooding in Sindh province, with many sleeping by the side of elevated highways and roads to protect themselves from the water, the NDMA said.

Flood toll close to 1,500; Gates Foundation donates $7.5m for relief

The WWA report is co-authored by 26 experts relating to climate change, weather conditions, atmosphere sciences, geography, environmental sciences, public health and disaster management from leading 20 international universities, think-tanks and institutions.

“Extreme rainfall in the region has increased 50-75pc and some climate models suggest this increase could be entirely due to human-caused climate change, although there are considerable uncertainties in the results” about the drivers of high rainfall variability including, but not limited to, climate change, said the report.

Read: Unprecedented inflation and floods on a biblical scale have buffeted the already fragile Pakistani polity

“Being the chair of G77, the country must use this evidence in COP27 to push the world to reduce emissions immediately… “Pakistan must also ask developed countries to take responsibility and provide adaptation plus loss and damage support to the countries and populations,” one of the authors of the report said.

Flood aid

Also on Thursday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced approximately $7.5 million in humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people of Sindh and Balochistan.

In a letter to Pakistan’s US Ambassador Masood Khan, the foundation’s president Christopher Elias wrote that their polio programme would also support 1200 health camps, run by Aga Khan University in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), that brings together 15 leading aid charities of UK, has raised 25 million pounds for its Pakistan flood appeal, in just two weeks to assist flood-hit people.

Separately, Thailand’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi handed over cash donations of 14 million baht to Yasir Hussain, Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan Embassy in Bangkok, on Thursday.

The government of Switzerland, responding to the appeal made by Pakistan, has deployed a Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) in Pakistan. The unit is currently working in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where it is repairing schools to enable over 900 children to return to their classrooms.

Amin Ahmed in Islamabad and Anwar Iqbal in Washington also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022

Climate Change, Flood Emergency
Pakistan

M. Emad
Sep 16, 2022 07:50am
Pakistan's flood nothing to do with the so-called 'climate change'.
Ali Sabir
Sep 16, 2022 07:53am
.... Pakistan must ask developed countries (including China and India) to take responsibility.
Mona
Sep 16, 2022 07:53am
Do it
Fastrash
Sep 16, 2022 07:54am
Using the same argument what happens when the world starts asking Pakistan for money because they have eradicated polio while Pakistan is still exporting it?
bhaRAT©
Sep 16, 2022 07:58am
What a joke. Pakistan will pay millions to a foreign lawyer for a compensation claim and not win because there is no law for a claim against flooding in your own country. Even if Pakistan wins, which country will pay to Pakistan? Not China or Afghanistan or India.
Hshsh
Sep 16, 2022 08:03am
@Ali Sabir, they both developed?
Justice
Sep 16, 2022 08:05am
Very brilliant of idea of making money from the flood. Making hay while sun shines. Good luck with that.
Ali
Sep 16, 2022 08:06am
The money will probably end up in someone’s pocket
kamal chowkidar
Sep 16, 2022 08:08am
Always looking for an opportunity to suck the money.
Mega Dehati
Sep 16, 2022 08:10am
Free money. Grab it however you can. Typical Pakistan.
Yours Truly
Sep 16, 2022 08:13am
It may take another 1000 years for Pakistan to stand on its own feet.
Skeptic 2
Sep 16, 2022 08:21am
Pakistans are doing exactly the same thing they accuse America of doing : Do More.
ANS
Sep 16, 2022 08:21am
Compensation is a one time waiver. How will Pakistan cope next year? Any plans for that!
ANS
Sep 16, 2022 08:22am
@Ali Sabir, china n india are not yet developed in climate speak
JustSaying
Sep 16, 2022 08:22am
Why would it impact Pakistan so badly? Pakistan is lagging behind in industrialization because of its concern for environment? I heard China constructed a coal based thermal plant for Pakistan.
Alla Bux
Sep 16, 2022 08:23am
China going to pay? Dream on.
Dr. Q USA
Sep 16, 2022 08:25am
Pakistan does not produce anything but it imports everything, so the countries producing food and manufacturing products for exploding population have larger carbon footprint. Pakistan will listen to anyone who will ask them to beg in different ways.
Tanvir Khan
Sep 16, 2022 08:25am
It is only a matter of time before all other countries bear the brunt of climate change. The poor people have the least to lose!
Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 08:26am
@Ali Sabir, roflmao…and everyone ll just agree and give pak money
Ashley
Sep 16, 2022 08:29am
China and Turkey not giving any alms.
Tanvir Ahmed
Sep 16, 2022 08:31am
Bonanza! Had Pakistan ever wasted a crisis to extract money from some nation or the other?
Say no to celebrities
Sep 16, 2022 08:35am
Does nuclear test/explosion cause climate change? By the same standard, someone counter sue Pakistan for its role in climate change.
Maria
Sep 16, 2022 08:37am
New way to beg?
Qmbx
Sep 16, 2022 08:42am
Why doesn’t the Agha Khan donate $ 50 millions, as it too enjoys the luxury of being a vip everywhere while collecting 10% from his followers, world wide.
Skeptic 2
Sep 16, 2022 08:50am
@Ali Sabir, joke of the millennium.
A
Sep 16, 2022 08:50am
@Ashley, “ China and Turkey not giving any alms.” Saudi as well.
A
Sep 16, 2022 08:51am
Pakistan is the victim here, must ask for compensation.
Rameay
Sep 16, 2022 08:53am
Being among top ten in water security, Pakistan must wellcome rains but the missing part is management which is a dilemma for Pakistan in the wake of non performing organizations and education system failure to produce proactive minds.
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Sep 16, 2022 08:56am
Looking forward to china's compensation
Rameay
Sep 16, 2022 08:56am
Gates Foundation may help Pakistan in developing simulators based on the flood data so that it could warn the common man suffering with a proactive approach.
Kris
Sep 16, 2022 09:03am
China is the biggest polluter in the world today. Hope our PM raises this matter with President Xi today.
Syed ji
Sep 16, 2022 09:07am
@Ali Sabir, India is not 'developed' . no comparison with China except population
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 16, 2022 09:11am
Ask from whom?
Nadeem Shah USA
Sep 16, 2022 09:12am
Those who did not build dams in the past 40 years should be arrested.
Sh.Jamil
Sep 16, 2022 09:14am
Environmental culprits have the moral responsibility to help rehabilitate the poor.
Zoltar
Sep 16, 2022 09:15am
Yes don’t build a dam, act recklessly and then seek “climate compensation” from other countries. A new way to play victim card and milk money from other countries. I still remember the “Covid victim” card played by IK a few years ago which was an international embarrassment.
Ramki
Sep 16, 2022 09:20am
@ANS, ask for money next year also. And next 75 years without building a dam.
Alrehan
Sep 16, 2022 09:31am
USA and China are leader's of carbon dioxide they should aid us or give loans to people directly
Three Eyes
Sep 16, 2022 09:37am
what a joke....
Sam
Sep 16, 2022 09:45am
So again someone else Ned to pay
A shah
Sep 16, 2022 10:47am
Go ask China
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 11:39am
Great move and excellent news.
Tajammal
Sep 16, 2022 02:30pm
@M. Emad , Your name should be changed to DAMMED
