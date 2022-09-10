Four police officials martyred in Tank attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were killed and two others sustained injuries when a convoy of Tank tehsil chairman Saddam Hussain Khan was ambushed by unidentified gunmen near Pai village on Friday night, police said.

The martyred police personnel were identified as Hawal­dar Imran, Hawaldar Barkat, and constables Rafiullah and Fazlur Rahman, while the inj­u­­­red were identified as Mum­taz Ali and Mohammad Gul.

The slain and injured policemen were accompanying the convoy of the tehsil chairman, belonging to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl), who was returning to Tank city after visiting the flood-hit villages, officials said.

An official at the Gul Imam police station said an exchange of fire took place between security officials and assailants after the latter opened fire on the convoy. In the exchange of fire, which continued for some time according to locals, resulted in the martyrdom of the four policemen.

Eyewitnesses said the firing continued for some time during which the assailants managed to escape.

Police contingents reached the spot and along with villagers attempt to chase the suspects.

Last month, two police constables, Nisar and Pir Rehman, were martyred by firing from unidentified assailants in the Tank district, according to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. The police officials were providing security to polio workers when they came under attack in Kachagraha area.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2022