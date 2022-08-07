DAWN.COM Logo

4 killed in gun attack on PTI MPA in Lower Dir

Haleem Asad Published August 7, 2022 Updated August 7, 2022 07:45am
The MPA was returning home after attending a funeral in Gal Maidan when his vehicle came under attack on Saturday night. — DawnNewsTV
LOWER DIR: A gun attack targeting the vehicle of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Liaqat Khan in Lower Dir claimed at least four lives, including a police constable and Levies sepoy, on Saturday and left the PTI lawmaker wounded.

Rescue officials said the nephew and brother of the MPA also lost their lives in the firing incident, which took place in the jurisdiction of the Zaimdara police station. The MPA was returning home after attending a funeral in Gal Maidan when his vehicle came under attack on Saturday night, rescuers said.

The MPA, along with two other relatives, was moved to the DHQ hospital in Timergara. However, Mr Liaqat was later moved to Peshawar.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased include Constable Naseer, Levies Constable Bacha Rawan, MPA’s brother Jahan Alam, and nephew Yasir. The injured include MPA Liaqat Khan, his secretary Mohammad Shoaib, 28, Shakireen, 35, and Huzaifa, 14.

According to hospital sources, the MPA has multiple wounds. One of the doctors said the lawmaker was being operated upon and that he was out of danger. Maidan, the hometown of Maulana Sufi Muhammad, the leader of Tehreek-i-Nifaz-i-Shariat-i-Muham­madi (TNSM), remained under TTP control in 2009. Later, the area was cleared in a military operation.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area after the attack and a search operation has been launched in the area. The Zaimdara police have registered a case and started an investigation into the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the attack on the PTI MPA and ordered police chief of KP to arrest the culprits involved in the gun attack. The chief minister expressed grief over the loss of lives in the attack and prayed for the departed souls. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, including the MPA.

Residents said that some of the militant commanders escaped to Afgha­nistan and they continued to operate from the neighbouring country.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2022

Comments
Bilal lahori
Aug 07, 2022 08:07am
As you sow as u reap
J
Aug 07, 2022 08:10am
So the shooter was Afghans. You can only expect violence from the other side.
Abdullah
Aug 07, 2022 08:10am
Hia leader is still ready to talk with talibans eho killed them.
AW
Aug 07, 2022 08:38am
Pak armed forces failed to secure the border from Afghanistan based militants. The Neutral should focus on his job instead
AHAQ
Aug 07, 2022 08:59am
JUI-F miltant wing activated by Mr Fazl Rehman under the behind the scenes orders of the powers to be.
Punjabi Lion
Aug 07, 2022 09:17am
Seems like TTP is returning back to Malakand.
M Emad
Aug 07, 2022 10:02am
New game by neutrals
Zak
Aug 07, 2022 10:42am
Residents said that some of the militant commanders escaped to Afgha­nistan and they continued to operate from the neighbouring country. Who is funding these terrorists?
Zak
Aug 07, 2022 10:44am
'Someone' Trying to scare PTI but they cant, another failed attemp. We pray for the deceased and recovery of the injured.
Flyer
Aug 07, 2022 11:36am
. Fazalur Rahman and Rana Sana Ulla are the culprit behind the murder of Incent people
Changez Khan
Aug 07, 2022 12:30pm
Mullah Fazl is responsible for this attack. PTI should register the FIR.
Khan
Aug 07, 2022 12:44pm
@AHAQ, typical PTI supporter mentality
SkyHawk
Aug 07, 2022 12:45pm
PMLN's militants and Gullu-Butts are roaming freely in the country.
khan
Aug 07, 2022 01:12pm
@SkyHawk , Diesel is in action
Asmat Jamal
Aug 07, 2022 01:21pm
All the pointers are leading towards the JUI F militant wing Ansar ul Islam.
Dr Atam Vetta
Aug 07, 2022 01:24pm
Even well known politicians are not safe in Pakistan.
A shah
Aug 07, 2022 01:31pm
Taliban?
A shah
Aug 07, 2022 01:31pm
Chinese attackers?
asma
Aug 07, 2022 01:36pm
PDM and PMLN behind this attack on PTI
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 07, 2022 01:44pm
What a grave, grisly, gruesome, gigantic, grim, ghastly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Ak
Aug 07, 2022 02:00pm
Fazlu along with neutrals.
Hindsight
Aug 07, 2022 02:59pm
Note. Attacks only on PTI. Make your own mind
