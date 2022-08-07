4 killed in gun attack on PTI MPA in Lower Dir

LOWER DIR: A gun attack targeting the vehicle of a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Liaqat Khan in Lower Dir claimed at least four lives, including a police constable and Levies sepoy, on Saturday and left the PTI lawmaker wounded.

Rescue officials said the nephew and brother of the MPA also lost their lives in the firing incident, which took place in the jurisdiction of the Zaimdara police station. The MPA was returning home after attending a funeral in Gal Maidan when his vehicle came under attack on Saturday night, rescuers said.

The MPA, along with two other relatives, was moved to the DHQ hospital in Timergara. However, Mr Liaqat was later moved to Peshawar.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased include Constable Naseer, Levies Constable Bacha Rawan, MPA’s brother Jahan Alam, and nephew Yasir. The injured include MPA Liaqat Khan, his secretary Mohammad Shoaib, 28, Shakireen, 35, and Huzaifa, 14.

According to hospital sources, the MPA has multiple wounds. One of the doctors said the lawmaker was being operated upon and that he was out of danger. Maidan, the hometown of Maulana Sufi Muhammad, the leader of Tehreek-i-Nifaz-i-Shariat-i-Muham­madi (TNSM), remained under TTP control in 2009. Later, the area was cleared in a military operation.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area after the attack and a search operation has been launched in the area. The Zaimdara police have registered a case and started an investigation into the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the attack on the PTI MPA and ordered police chief of KP to arrest the culprits involved in the gun attack. The chief minister expressed grief over the loss of lives in the attack and prayed for the departed souls. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, including the MPA.

Residents said that some of the militant commanders escaped to Afgha­nistan and they continued to operate from the neighbouring country.

