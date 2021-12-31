PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in gun attack in Lahore

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin was injured in a gun attack in Lahore's Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Friday, police said.

Lahore police operations wing spokesperson said in a statement that two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire on Yasin, following which he was taken to Mayo Hospital.

The statement further said Lahore Operations Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abid Khan had visited the hospital and issued directives for the city superintendent of police (SP) to take immediate action on the matter.

He later visited the site of the incident, where the city SP and Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Mustansar Feroze were already present.

The DIG directed the officials to acquire footage from all CCTV cameras in the area and employ all resources for the arrest of Yasin's attackers.

Separately, PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazeer told Dawn.com that Yasin was visiting a PML-N worker Mian Ikram Kami's house to attend a meeting of party workers. Two unidentified men opened fire on him outside Kami's residence as a result of which Yasin sustained wounds in the abdomen and one of his legs, Nazeer added.

Later, Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Qureshi said Yasin was under treatment and his condition was out of danger.

According to a statement issued by police, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmed Dev has taken notice of the incident and sought a report on the incident from the DIG Khan.

The statement said the CCPO had issued directives for the immediate arrest of the culprits, whose faces were covered.

Separately, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore CCPO. He also instructed relevant officials to trace the attackers with the help of footage from Safe City cameras and arrest them at the earliest.

The IGP said the matter should be investigated from all aspects and angles.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO. He, too, issued directives for the arrest of Yasin's attackers and the provision of best possible medical treatment to the injured lawmaker.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif termed the incident an act of "terrorism" and demanded that the culprits be arrested and punished according to the law.

"I am worried about the life and health of Bilal Yasin. May Allah blesses him with [good] health," Shehbaz tweeted, appealing to his party workers to pray for Yasin's recovery.

PML_N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also prayed for Yasin's recover and appealed to people for the same in a tweet.

Bilal Yasin has been elected from Lahore's PP-150 constituency.