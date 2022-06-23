DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 23, 2022

Nothing wrong with taxing the rich, sacrifice must be shared: Miftah

Dawn.com Published June 23, 2022 - Updated June 23, 2022 01:39pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Thursday that there was nothing wrong with taxing the affluent because they were "able to pay" as he talked about the government imposing additional taxes on industries and wealthy citizens.

"In Pakistan, it is the poor who have always suffered the burden of taxes," he pointed out at a press conference in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"But the Shehbaz-government has decided to impose taxes on the incomes of the rich. This time, we will ensure that the sacrifice is shared," he said, adding that this was evident in the "progressive" and "historic" budget unveiled for the new fiscal year.

"You have always seen that previous governments imposed taxes on consumption which had a disproportionate impact on the poor. But we have not increased any indirect taxes or taxes on consumption in the budget this time round."

The minister said the government had decided to impose additional taxes on the rich and some industries — one of them being the sugar industry.

“One per cent tax will be increased on people whose annual income is over Rs150 million, 2pc more taxes for those earning over Rs200 million or more and those earning over Rs250 million will have to pay 3pc additional taxes.”

He added that taxes had been increased even on companies owned by the prime minister's sons. "Even my company will have to pay more taxes now," Ismail said, without elaborating further.

Earlier this month, the minister presented the coalition government's federal budget 2022-23 in the National Assembly, which had a proposed an outlay of Rs9.5 trillion, almost a trillion rupees higher than last year's outlay.

However, there had been a delay in passing the budget due to reservations by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the expenditures projected by the authorities.

On Tuesday, Pakistan and the Fund reached an understanding on the budget after authorities committed to generate Rs436 billion more taxes.

Sources said the government also agreed to impose 1pc poverty tax on firms earning Rs150 million, 2pc on those earning Rs200m, 3pc on over Rs250m and 4pc on Rs300m above. In the original budget, the government had set a 2pc poverty tax only on those earning Rs300m and above.

In today's press conference, Ismail reiterated that Pakistan had successfully reached an understanding with the IMF over the budget.

"Tomorrow (Friday), I will deliver a winding up budget speech in the NA after which we will close the budget."

The minister said Pakistan had a habit of taking money from other countries which had resulted in an increase in the country's overall deficit.

"This progressive budget will diminish our dependency on loans and funds and make us truly independent."

'Pakistan out of Imran-led crisis'

The finance minister said the government had been forced to take tough decisions because of the economic policies of the former PTI government.

"Imran Khan and his party led Pakistan towards the four biggest historic budget deficits," he said, claiming that the difference between expenditures and taxes was the highest in the country's history during the PTI's tenure.

"The people who lecture us today, I want to tell them that you left the country on the brink of collapse. I have never before seen such a touch-and-go situation in Pakistan. You left behind a deficit of billions of rupees. Where was your concern for the nation then?"

The minister claimed Imran reneged on his agreement with the IMF when he discovered he would lose the no-trust vote, leaving the country on the verge of defaulting.

"You say people should not be neutral [...] you should be pro-Pakistan in that case."

The minister went on to say that the coalition government worked day and night to bring the country out of the dire economic situation. "The stock market is up, the rupee is recovering and slowly we are becoming financially stable."

Ismail admitted that inflation was still very high in Pakistan, but promised that "in a month or two", the situation would be brought under control.

Budget2023
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FKhan
Jun 23, 2022 01:29pm
Will you Tax PM Shahbaz? Who has most of properties on his sons name.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jun 23, 2022 01:32pm
things are slowly going back to normal. give the people some Roti Kapra. (Makaan will have to be broken down as USA does not like high rises next to their buildings in Karachi). NAB is broken. soon pakistani will fall asleep. Then back to business. A few buildings in London France USA. welcome back purana pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Jun 23, 2022 01:33pm
Lets see you tax your rich colleagues who have looted so much and lets see how much tax revenue is generated.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jun 23, 2022 01:37pm
No one forced you nor elected you to form government. Enough of this daily parrot talk.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jun 23, 2022 01:39pm
Raising tax on property would be a good way to tax the rich.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 23, 2022 01:40pm
People know who is lying here!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 23, 2022 01:43pm
You lot are incapable of running the country.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 23, 2022 01:43pm
Compared to what we have now, PTI’s neutered tenure was a Golden Era.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Jun 23, 2022 01:44pm
Why are you fooling the fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Jaffar
Jun 23, 2022 02:10pm
Incompetence has no limit
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Funding expectations
Updated 23 Jun, 2022

Funding expectations

Next few months will show how serious govt is about putting in place measures to strengthen country’s debt management outlook.
Budget debate
23 Jun, 2022

Budget debate

WITH the economy teetering on the precipice of a major crisis, one would have expected that public representatives ...
Afghanistan quake
23 Jun, 2022

Afghanistan quake

FOR the hapless people of Afghanistan, the list of miseries just doesn’t seem to end. The latest catastrophe to ...
Right to fair trial
22 Jun, 2022

Right to fair trial

IT is scarcely an understatement to say that in Pakistan, the fundamental right to a fair trial, as provided for...
Murdered workers
22 Jun, 2022

Murdered workers

THE murder of two workers hailing from Sindh in Balochistan’s Hoshab area on Monday is the second incident this...
Resurgent Covid-19
Updated 22 Jun, 2022

Resurgent Covid-19

Citizens grow complacent as national attention diverts to pressing economic and political crises.