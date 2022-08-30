DAWN.COM Logo

Contempt case: Imran willing to ‘take back’ controversial remarks against judge, IHC told

Tahir Naseer Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 07:44pm

Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Monday responded to the show-cause notice issued to him by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt proceedings, offering to “take back” his controversial remarks regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran, through his attorney, claimed of not being aware at the time of passing the remarks that Chaudhry — who had approved the remand of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case and earned the PTI chief’s wrath — was a judicial officer, adding that he instead had the “misconception” that she was an executive magistrate performing administrative duties for the federal government.

Earlier this month, a three-member IHC bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and also comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, issued a show-cause notice to Imran and initiated contempt proceedings against him for “undermining the integrity and credibility of the judicial system in the eyes of public at large”.

The court had also summoned him on August 31.

“The respondent [Imran] submits with humility that if the words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back,” the PTI chief stated in his provisional reply — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — submitted in the high court today.

Imran’s counsel maintained that the ex-premier had mistaken the additional sessions judge for the magistrate.

“It was in this misconception that she was referred to a magistrate,” it said, adding that the PTI chief had no intention of saying anything against the judicial officer.

“It is submitted that the respondent had no motive (ill-will) behind the said speech or remarks, nor were those directed specifically towards the judicial officer.”

It argued that after seeing visuals of the physical torture and hearing about the sexual abuse on Shahbaz Gill during custody, the PTI chief had been disturbed. “It was neither intended to obstruct the course of justice as the order for remand had already been issued.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also contended that the deputy registrar of the court had completely “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against Imran.

The PTI chief’s response in court also said that he had not committed any contempt of court, rather his words at the F-9 rally were taken out “selectively” and blown “out of context” to give an impression that he wanted to take things in his hands.

“On the contrary, it was the legal right of every citizen to complain about the conduct/misconduct of a judge or any other public functionary in accordance with the law,” it maintained, adding that the “gender debate” regarding Imran’s speech was initiated by some journalists and politicians.

The counsel claimed that Imran’s words “aap sab sharam karain” was taken in a different context and regrettably viewed as contemptuous.

“It is submitted with respect that such words were uttered spontaneously without any previous motive or malice only to emphasise that the rule of law should be strictly followed in the matter of Shahbaz Gill by the authorities.”

Furthermore, Imran called for a “judicial inquiry” into the matter of Gill’s torture and government crackdown on journalists “for the protection of the fundamental rights of the citizens”.

His response added that the PTI chief did not believe in hurting the honourable judges and categorically clarified that it was not his intent.

Subsequently, it prayed that the show-cause notice against him be discharged and contempt proceedings be disposed of.

Imran’s remarks

Imran, who has alleged that Gill has been subjected to “sexual abuse” and “physical and mental torture” in custody, had lambasted police over the accusation and judge Chaudhry for allowing Gill’s remand at a rally in Islamabad on August 20.

He had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and declared: “We won’t spare you.” He had then warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The PTI chairperson had warned judge Chaudhry that she would also face dire consequences.

Subsequently, he was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism).

Two days after his comments, the IHC had decided to initiate contempt proceedings against him.

Khaled
Aug 30, 2022 07:47pm
Lame excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 30, 2022 07:48pm
IK is out of balance. He now likes to take back his statements. He should stand by his statements and act like a true leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 30, 2022 07:55pm
Imran Khan is a liar. He knew exactly who she was when he made a threat against her. When is this crooked man going to take responsibility for his actions and words and not blame others?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 30, 2022 07:58pm
The court should accept this offer. It's only fair, going by the precedent of the past leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Aug 30, 2022 07:58pm
How convenient! U-turn, when U want to.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Aug 30, 2022 07:58pm
So, unlikeGill, IK is not going to apologize, but take his threats back? He knows he will be jailed or disbarred from election or both and he trying to save his skin.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 30, 2022 07:59pm
why is judiciary above criticism.??
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 30, 2022 08:00pm
Contempt of court, section 144 etc. are selectively applied as tools of suppression in a system in which judges, police and bureaucrats refuse to be held accountable for their deeds. Several PMLN leaders in the past have publicly threatened judiciary but no action was taken but when IK raised his voice against torture, he was slapped with not only contempt but also terrorism charges
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Aug 30, 2022 08:01pm
Law doesn't work that way.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Aug 30, 2022 08:02pm
Welcome to the land of U-turns, It starts at the top and all the way down
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem A Khan
Aug 30, 2022 08:02pm
IK is such a liar. He didn't know Justice Zeba was a judicial officer AND THIS GUY WAS OUR BELOVED PM. LOL
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 30, 2022 08:03pm
Nothing will happen Laadla will remain Laadla. mark my words.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 30, 2022 08:04pm
It takes courage to take his words back and the courts should accept that. When the Home Minister threatens officials by saying 'remember you have to live here, your family have to live here and your children will go to school', what does that imply? Is that not threats?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 30, 2022 08:05pm
Text anything on this man. He will come out even stronger.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 30, 2022 08:09pm
What about bench fixing remarks and trends directed by so called daughter of Pakistan Maryam nawaz. Should not the registrar of IHC take note of it?
Reply Recommend 0
Mr President
Aug 30, 2022 08:12pm
Typical of him Always puts blame on others Then takes them back saying it was a "political statement"
Reply Recommend 0
jill
Aug 30, 2022 08:14pm
Judges should not be above criticism and are not holy. Specially corrupt and evil judges looking to get rich
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 30, 2022 08:19pm
Will he apologize in front of a crowd?
Reply Recommend 0
PrasadDeccani
Aug 30, 2022 08:20pm
Ignorance is no proof.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Aug 30, 2022 08:25pm
You need to apologise!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Shah
Aug 30, 2022 08:25pm
Put him behind bars and disqualify him
Reply Recommend 0
Taufik Ali
Aug 30, 2022 08:27pm
Then he’ll U-turn and do it again.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 30, 2022 08:32pm
If money is lost nothing is lost you can have it again. If respect is lost then everything is lost you can't get it back again.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 30, 2022 08:32pm
IK clearly said that he will approach Honourable courts to take legal action against the magistrate. I don't see anything wrong with that. However no harm in apologizing if someone's sentiments got hurt. The nation stands with IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Aug 30, 2022 08:33pm
There is always something that he doesn't know. He threatened a government official who was dong her job it doesn't matter what her role was. He should be dealt according to the law....this has gone too far unchecked.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar AliKhan
Aug 30, 2022 08:33pm
Imran Khan must apologize to the court. otherwise law is not same for every body. It can tilt , if you are a party head and you have people following then law is your slave. follow the law of Riyasat Medina. otherwise then a common man has the right to be more abusive in future.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 30, 2022 08:37pm
IK passed the remarks in a public meeting then defended his comments now he says he thought the lady was a magistrate. He is a habitual liar.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 30, 2022 08:39pm
Then he should say so in his next rally. He thinks people are stupid.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Aug 30, 2022 08:40pm
Another lie. He knew everything he said. It was pre-planned.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Aug 30, 2022 08:45pm
"Take back " If you forget the rules of Chess don't worry... ... you're allowed to check
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 30, 2022 08:47pm
@Hindsight, criticism and vitriol are two different things
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 30, 2022 08:49pm
@Usman , because ignorants are in the majority in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Salvi4
Aug 30, 2022 08:49pm
@Hindsight, There is stark difference between hurling abuse and criticism, which only the people with sane mind and having decency know.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 30, 2022 08:49pm
If you let him go Scott free this time he will do it again Mark my words
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 30, 2022 08:49pm
@T-man, are they not?
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 30, 2022 08:50pm
@T-man, of course!
Reply Recommend 0

