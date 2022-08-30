DAWN.COM Logo

Haleem Adil Sheikh ‘tortured and choked’ in custody by Sindh police, PTI alleges

Dawn.com | Naeem Sahoutara Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 07:43pm
<p>A screengrab of a video shared by the PTI showing party leader Haleem Adil Sheikh after being allegedly tortured by the Sindh police. — PTI Twitter</p>

The PTI on Tuesday alleged that Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was tortured by the Sindh police during custody.

The party, its official Twitter account, shared a video of Sheikh, who could be heard saying that he was strangled and even showed a small wound on his shin, which he claimed was swollen.

Sheikh was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Encroachment Force (AEF) in connection with a land-grabbing case. The AEF produced him in the court of Malir’s judicial magistrate today.

Party chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the alleged torture.

“Pakistan is in the grip of a bunch of criminals. These mafias know they will meet their political end in the elections,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem alleged that the Sindh government’s “unending continuation of fascism and brutal treatment” against Sheikh was still going on.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also shared a video of Sheikh in a distressed and dishevelled state.

Sheikh’s daughter, Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh, also shared a series of videos and alleged that he was being tortured and mistreated.

“This is Haleem Adil’s leg, and it’s completely swollen. He needs urgent medical attention as he cannot walk. Instead of providing him [with] his basic rights, Sindh police and their IO (investigating officer) tortured him more and strangled him by the throat.”

Meanwhile, neither Sindh police nor the provincial government have issued a response to the situation.

A day ago, Sheikh was taken into custody by the AEF minutes after he was released on bail by prison authorities in a terrorism case.

His dramatic arrest had taken place as soon as he came out of the Karachi central prison. AEF officials, who were apparently waiting for him outside the prison, whisked him away.

He was later shifted to the Anti-Encroachment police station and shown arrested in another land-grab case.

According to the fresh first information report, a copy of which is available with Dawn, a former mukhtiarkar (revenue official) had allegedly illegally allotted 25 acres of state land to Sheikh and 10 others for a cooperative housing society in Scheme-33, where the nominated persons had set up a cattle pen and warehouses. They were issued notices under the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010, asking them to vacate the land in question, but they failed.

A case under Section 8(1) of the Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010 was registered at the Anti-Encroachment police station, East, on the complaint of mukhtiarkar Zulfiqar Ali Mangi on Aug 29.

Earlier in the day, an ATC judge had pronounced his order on an application seeking a grant of post-arrest bail to the PTI leader and his release from prison.

The judge had granted him bail subject to furnishing a surety of Rs50,000 and directed the prison authorities to release him immediately if his custody was not required in any other case.

According to the police, Sheikh had allegedly facilitated and instigated his aide Shahzada Faheem Laghari to open firing on the AEF’s Director and his team during an anti-encroachment operation.

A case was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506-B (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gulshan-i-Maymar police station.

Judge remands sheikh to two-week judicial custody

AEF’s investigating officer (IO) produced Sheikh before the judicial magistrate and requested his 14-day remand in police custody for interrogation.

During the hearing, the PTI leader alleged that he was kept in a ward meant for terrorists.

He further alleged that he had not been fed in two days, adding that the jail authorities had also not provided him with medical treatment for a leg injury.

Opposing the IO’s request for physical remand in police custody, Sheikh’s defence counsel contended that under the law it was mandatory to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Sindh Assembly speaker before arresting any lawmaker, but the AEF had failed to do so.

The counsel pleaded the magistrate to remand his client to judicial custody instead of the Sindh police’s custody.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate remanded Sheikh in judicial custody for two weeks. He also directed the IO to produce him on the next date and also submit an investigation report after two weeks.

ANS
Aug 30, 2022 07:10pm
Staged wrestling matches to feed egos
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Aug 30, 2022 07:10pm
Drama like SG. PTI leaders are champions.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 30, 2022 07:11pm
This government is on their last legs. They are torturing and jailing everyone that speaks against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 30, 2022 07:12pm
Everyday new stories of torture, mistreatment, detentions, when will this stop, how long will the public keep enduring this.
Reply Recommend 0
Taufik Ali
Aug 30, 2022 07:20pm
They take bread from the mouths of the poor and are in perfectly good health whilst doing so and have the same wailing excuse when they get caught no jail time please everything should be forgiven we need medical attention, the poor that they robbed don’t even have three meals a day any medical attention is out of the question.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 30, 2022 07:21pm
@nouman, Before commenting have a look at PTI 4 years and what they did to the journalists, media and opposition?!! Besides the recent attempt by PTI to sabotage the IMF deal is evidence enough that IK is a threat to the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Aug 30, 2022 07:31pm
Looks like drama to me.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 30, 2022 07:33pm
@F Khan, Just remember, tomorrow it could be you?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 30, 2022 07:33pm
@F Khan, Tell me honestly, torture doesnt take place in police stations and in particular Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 30, 2022 07:33pm
PPP government should refrain from such illegal acts. In Pakistan, other side of coin is very much possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 30, 2022 07:48pm
The government must tell federal police to find out what happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 30, 2022 07:48pm
@Pakistani, Please name all the journalists who were tortured during IK govt.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 30, 2022 08:00pm
This is too much. When will neutrals relent?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 30, 2022 08:00pm
Haleem adil and his brother haleem adil sheikh are old crooks. They started as small time frauds when they were young and used to live in khokrapar malir. Then they moved to land grabbing and then to politics, but the people of khokrapar still remember them as small time fraudsters .
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 30, 2022 08:01pm
@Taufik Ali , are you talking about Zardari and shareef brothers?? on wheelchairs unable to walk out of jail.
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Aug 30, 2022 08:02pm
sham democracy sham system
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 30, 2022 08:04pm
Torture of any kind is to be condemned... physical and mental and psychological.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Aug 30, 2022 08:04pm
Neutrals won’t be able to torture all of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 30, 2022 08:09pm
@F Khan, why can he not get bail. these are not criminal cases…these are civil cases but on Pakistan there are no laws..
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 30, 2022 08:09pm
Wrongful arrests and torture will not stop the people’s demand for rights and freedom. The Neutral shall face humiliating defeat
Reply Recommend 0
K. Khan
Aug 30, 2022 08:11pm
When citizens give up and take matters in their own hands is just a question of time.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Aug 30, 2022 08:13pm
@Pakistani, PTI never tortured journalists in jail. They got arrested but they had court first and not like your beloved imported government who torture people from day 1.
Reply Recommend 0
arselan
Aug 30, 2022 08:14pm
PPP are famous for such tactics. Just look how many got booked under terrorism charge for shouting at our prime minister when he went to visit them
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 30, 2022 08:24pm
@Hasnain Haque, really? Have you forgettten PTI 4 years?
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Aug 30, 2022 08:27pm
@Hasnain Haque, and you too!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 30, 2022 08:29pm
Haleem Adil Sheikh and his family are known land grabbers in Sindh. IK should distance himself from such individuals. Absolute support for IK but no sympathies for individuals like Haleem Adil Sheikh.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 30, 2022 08:37pm
Soon end of PPP government in Sindh. Zardari and his henchmen now using violence against those who oppose and expose their corruption
Reply Recommend 0

