Nowshera authorities renew call for evacuation as Kabul River witnesses ‘very high flood’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) witnessed another day of deaths and devastation on Saturday as three more people were killed as a result of landslides and floods in Swat while authorities in Nowshera renewed their call for evacuations amid a “very high flood” in the Kabul River.

Meanwhile, a rain emergency remained in place in several areas of the province in the wake of unprecedented rains that pushed most of the country into a crisis.

Today’s developments

Death toll from floods, landslides in Swat reaches 15 as 3 more killed

Evacuations under way in several KP areas amid ‘very high flood’ in Nowshera, where the water level in the Kabul River has risen above 300,000 cusecs

15 tourists reported stranded in Lower Dir

PM Shehbaz reaches Sujawal district in Sindh to review relief and rescue efforts

Army chief to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today

KP CM to visit flood-affected areas in Swat, Lower Dir today

At present, more than half of Pakistan is under water and millions of people have been rendered homeless as a result of flash flooding generated by abnormal monsoon rains which have entered their eighth spell with no signs of subsiding.

According to the latest estimates, nearly 1,000 people, including 300 children, have lost their lives because of rains and resulting flooding that has impacted nearly 33 million people – almost 15 per cent of the country’s population.

Deaths in Swat, tourists reported stranded in Lower Dir

A day after a rain emergency was declared in Swat, the district’s additional deputy commissioner, Abrar Wazir, said on Saturday that landslides and floods had claimed a total of 15 lives in different areas.

On Friday, 12 deaths in the district were linked to rains, floods and related incidents.

The first dispatch of relief items reaches from Kabal to Kalam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Photo courtesy Swat Deputy Commissioner

The additional deputy commissioner said in a statement today that roads spread over 130 kilometres had been damaged and 15 bridges were completely destroyed due to floods so far, while over 100 houses and around 50 hotels and restaurants were also destroyed.

The official said a team had been constituted to estimate the extent of further damage.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will also visit flood-hit areas of Swat and Lower Dir today, a tweet from PTI’s official Twitter account said.

He will assess the damage caused by the floods and overview the relief efforts underway.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, a former MPA for Lower Dir, Mohammad Ali, told Dawn.com that around 15 tourists were stranded in the Kumrat valley.

He said the Malakand commissioner was sending a helicopter to shift the tourists elsewhere.

There were reports of several other tourists being stranded in Lower Dir as well.

‘Very high flood’ in Nowshera

Meanwhile, Nowshera Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Reza Ozgen renewed his call for the relocation of the district’s residents to safer places as flow in Kabul River rose above 250,000 cusecs, resulting in a “very high flood” in the water body.

According to DawnNewsTV, the flooding caused widespread devastation in the district, submerging several villages.

On Friday, the Kabul River and Swat River in KP experienced “very high floods” at several other locations, triggering evacuations by the authorities from low-lying areas and imposition of emergency in many districts.

Subsequently, calls were made for the evacuation of residents from Nowshera and Charsadda keeping in view the increased risk of flooding as water levels in the rivers rose and part of Munda headworks, which regulates the flow of the Swat River, collapsed.

Displaced people take refuge along a highway after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 27, 2022. — AFP

The Nowshera DC urged for evacuations again today morning, saying in a statement that there was a “very high flood” in the Kabul River in the district.

“The water level in the Kabul River in Nowshera has crossed 250,000 cusecs,” said the statement, adding the water level was rising further.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority in KP issued a statement around the same time, saying that the water level in the river in Nowshera was recorded at 274,335 cusecs. It added that the river’s water level in Virk had reached 130,364 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Nowshera DC appealed to citizens to move to safer locations. He said relief camps had been set up for people affected by floods and urged them to shift there.

By afternoon, an update by the flood cell set up by the KP government showed that the water level in the Kabul River in Nowshera had risen above 300,800 cusecs.

Meanwhile, flood water entered the district’s Pir Sabaq area, yet again prompting the district administration to urge citizens to relocate.

Nowshera Additional Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain Wazir told Dawn.com by phone that he was present in the area along with the army and rescue team and that they had started evacuations.

She said 50 families had been shifted to safer spots by then.

The additional deputy commissioner added that protection walls along the Kabul River had collapsed in Pir Sabaq and as a result, water had entered houses and markets.

Displaced people take refuge along a highway after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 27, 2022. — AFP

Sharing details about other areas, she said evacuations were under way since last night and so far, 700 families from the Pashtun Gari area had been shifted to a relief camp while another 300 had been evacuated from Pabbi.

“Our top priority is rescue operations to save lives,” she said, adding that the administration had also provided food packages and other relief items to those affected by floods.

Evacuations in several other areas of KP had begun on Friday as they witnessed devastation with the Kabul River and Swat River experiencing “very high floods” at many spots.

A district administration official told Dawn at the time that nearly 200,000 people were evacuated to safer places in Charsadda by Friday night.

A general view of a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains is pictured from atop a bridge in Charsadda district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 27. — AFP

KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra visited Charsadda along with local leaders today.

In a tweet, he said that 183,000 people had been evacuated from the district, adding that a similar operation was underway in Nowshera.

“The economic cost will be huge. But we will pull out all the stops,” he assured.

According to Rescue 1122, relief and rescue operations continued on Saturday in Peshawar as well.

A statement issued by Rescue 1122 said Mian Gujjar, Jala Bela, Takhtabad and other areas were affected by floods in the city.

It added that a relief camp had been set up by Rescue 1122 at the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

The death toll from rain-induced floods was recorded at 42 in the province by Friday night.

PM visits Sujawal

In Sindh, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Sujawal on Saturday to visit flood-affected areas in the district, review relief work and also meet flood victims.

He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh chief secretary, Provincial Disaster Management Authority director general and local administration will brief the prime minister about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the district.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan, Rescue 1122 teams shifted people to safer locations in boats after water entered houses and washed away other buildings, the provincial government said in a tweet on Saturday.

It added that they were utilising all the resources to provide aid to the flood affectees.

Situation in Balochistan

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s misery, which has probably suffered the most in the aftermath of devastating monsoon rains this year, continues.

Highways linking Balochistan with other provinces remained non-operational on Friday as relentless rains and floods did not allow authorities to repair the damaged arteries.

Meanwhile, another bridge on the Quetta-Sukkur also suffered damage due to flooding in the Bolan River.

Quetta and its outskirts remained submerged as a 36-hour-long rain spell inundated most parts of the provincial capital, bringing life to a standstill and leaving hundreds of families without homes.

In Nawan Killi, Chashma Achozai, Pashtoonabad, Hazara town, Faisal town, various localities in Sariab, Sabzal road and western and eastern bypass areas, the flood water forced the people to leave their homes.

The situation in the Nasirabad division further deteriorated as overflowing Bolan, Lehri and Nari rivers hit the protection dams in Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi and Sohbatpur districts. At least 100 villages were submerged after the Sabri dam was breached.

And to add to the province’s miseries, the capital now also faces an acute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage, as authorities could not repair two gas pipelines washed away by floods in the Bolan River on Friday,

The 12-inch diameter pipeline, which supplies gas to Quetta and other towns of Balochistan, was swept away near Bibi Nani areas of the Bolan district a week after a 24-inch main pipeline was washed away in a flash flood last week.

Subsequently, long queues of people were witnessed at LPG dealers’ shops carrying gas cylinders.

“We are here in a long queue for two hours but gas is not available,” Tariq Ali, a resident, told Dawn.

The shop owners said that they were also “paying extra money to the LPG dealers” owing to the lack of LPG in the market. The dealers were importing gas from Iran and Karachi and due to the closure of highways the LPG supply had been suspended.

Telephone and internet services were disrupted in several parts of Balochistan due to damage caused by torrential rains. The services were partially restored in 10 districts of the province by Friday night.

Govt decides to deploy army

Rain-induced floods have been wreaking havoc in several parts of the country for weeks now and as the situation became worse on Friday, the government decided to deploy the army in all provinces to help the civilian authorities in rescue operations in calamity-hit areas.

A notification issued to this effect said the exact number of troops and areas of deployment would be worked out by respective provincial governments in consultation with the military operations directorate and General Headquarters.

“…The date of de-requisitioning of said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders,” the notification read.

Army chief to visit flood-hit areas in Sindh, Balochistan

Separately, the military’s media affairs wing also said on Friday that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa would be visiting the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan today (Saturday) to review the situation there.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief would meet the troops busy in relief and rescue efforts.

It stated that an army flood relief centre had been established at the Headquarters Army Air Defence Command Rawalpindi to oversee and coordinate national flood relief efforts across the country in coordination with the directorate of the military operations.

Separately, flood relief centres were being established in various parts of the country to assist collection, transportation and distribution of flood relief goods, the statement added.

On Friday, flight and train operations remain suspended on Friday in several areas of the country owing to bad weather conditions.

The government has sought international assistance to cope with the devastation and while many global bodies and countries have pledged funds for relief work, the international community’s response to the government’s appeal has been slow so far.

