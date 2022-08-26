In pictures: Devastating floods affect millions in Pakistan

The worst-hit areas are Balochistan and Sindh, but almost all of the country has suffered this year due to incessant rains and floods.

Heavy rain pounded much of the country on Friday after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Rs28 billion will be distributed among the victims, which has already been handed over to Benazir Income Support Programme. “This matter does not end here, as the rains continue, this amount will increase.”

Tents of flood victims are seen after they took refuge on an embankment following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoroon Friday (Aug 26).—Reuters

A general view of a mosque amid flood waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro on Friday (Aug 26). —Reuters

A woman and chidren sit outside their tent after taking refuge on a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro on Friday (Aug 26). —Reuters

A woman carries her baby as she walks through rain waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro on Friday (Aug 26).—Reuters

Women wait to receive medical assistance following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro on Friday (Aug 26).—Reuters

A family with their belongings travels on a vehicle to a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro on Friday (Aug 26). —Reuters

A family with their belongings wade through rain waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Jamshoro on Friday (Aug 26). —Reuters

Flood victims take refuge on higher grounds following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

Women and children walk with their belongings towards a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

Men walk with their belongings through rain waters following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

A man wades through flood waters beside his damaged house following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

Children stand outside tents after their families took refuge following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

A family takes refuge on a higher ground following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

People retrieve bamboos from a damaged house following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

A man and a girl use a makeshift raft as they cross a flooded street, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad on August 24, 2022. — Reuters

People ride on a donkey cart along a flooded road, following rains during the monsoon season in Hyderabad on August 24, 2022. — Reuters

Header image: A woman and children sit on rope beds amidst rain waters besides their damaged house following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters