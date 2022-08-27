DAWN.COM Logo

Search warrant for Imran’s house sought

Munawer Azeem Published August 27, 2022 Updated August 27, 2022 09:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have asked the high command to issue a search warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Banigala residence in connection with the case against Dr Shahbaz Gill, while a satellite phone and a weapon recovered from the ap­­artment allotted to Mr Gill at Par­l­iament Lodges have been sent for forensic examination, Dawn has learnt.

Also, the police have made a list of PTI leaders who were at the house on Aug 8 and the media persons who had contacted the leaders.

The police claimed that Mr Gill appeared on the 4pm news bulletin of ARYNews through a landline at the former prime minister’s residence.

Satellite phone recovered from Gill’s lodge sent for forensic test

The list was prepared through geofencing and call data records of the people present there, senior police officers told Dawn, adding that the purpose was to ‘nominate them in the case as conspirators’.

Mr Khan’s house and a landline installed there were also used in the crime and legal proceedings were being initiated over it, they added.

“A report on the new developments in the case has been sent to senior officers concerned for the nod to initiate further legal proceedings.”

After the approval, search warrants will be issued for the residence and the arrest of alleged conspirators, they added.

In a separate development, a satellite phone and a weapon recovered from the apartment allotted to Mr Gill at Parliament Lodges have been sent for forensic examination, Dawn has learnt.

The police claimed to have recovered a 9mm pistol and a satellite phone during a raid at Mr Gill’s apartment on Aug 22.

When contacted, senior police officers told Dawn that call logs, text messages and other data available on the satellite phone will be retrieved. The pistol was sent for the examination for ballistic matching of bullets to verify if the weapon was used in any crime or not, the officers said.

Separately, Islamabad additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) on Friday adjourned the hearing on post-arrest bail petition of Mr Gill due to the unavailability of the investigating officer.

The IO was summoned on Thursday to appear in the court with the case record. However, when ADSJ Tahir Abbas Sipra resumed the hearing on Friday, the judge was told that the IO had already left for Karachi to arrest an accused before the notice was delivered.

The judge then directed the police to produce the relevant record within two hours. However, the police expressed their inability to present the record at such short notice.

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned till Saturday (today).

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2022

Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 27, 2022 09:29am
Yes, those floods are not a priority. The nation is watching this nonsense. They are not amused
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 27, 2022 09:30am
People are already mad at you don't force them to resort to extreme measures against you.
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Aug 27, 2022 09:36am
This madness should stop, and everyone focus on helping flood victims!
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 27, 2022 09:37am
What are this corrupt regimes priorities - Pakistanis drowning in the floods or continuous harassment of the citizens who stand unto the injustice, Given how petty they are, it is not too hard to guess
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah The Great
Aug 27, 2022 09:48am
Neutral have gone totally Bonkers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 27, 2022 09:51am
This appears to be the most thorough investigation after Agartala Sazish case. I think next will be that Ramzan Sugar Mills will be raided to seek of data of Indian agents working there and Jati Umra will be searched in connection with the evidence recovered from Ramzan Sugar. This way all the issues related to flooding and record inflation will be settled.
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Aug 27, 2022 10:26am
This is outrageous and clear trespassing on private property, not allowed by law. The Satellite Phone is no crime, anybody can own it. Islamabad Police is acting like Hitler Police, not acceptable today. The international community already watching Pakistan, as well as UN Secretary General. Pakistani Authorities must stop suppression, and follow rule of law, and Constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Wahid
Aug 27, 2022 10:35am
Now they want IK to clean sweep.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 27, 2022 10:39am
@Abdullah The Great, Operation ...SOS...Save Our Skins...in full throttle!
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 27, 2022 10:47am
While the country is drowning, the PDM government is putting all its resources to get Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Aug 27, 2022 10:49am
How low this regime and their supporters can go.
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Aug 27, 2022 10:49am
@Abdullah The Great, agreed 100%
Reply Recommend 0
ZAKA
Aug 27, 2022 10:54am
Corrupt politics under the umbrella provided by Neutrals and USA
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
Aug 27, 2022 10:54am
Signs of desperation, they are asking for public to come out and teach these corrupt officials a lesson
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 27, 2022 10:54am
The judge then directed the police to produce the relevant record within two hours. However, the police expressed their inability to present the record at such short notice. Need more time to' cook' a false report.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 27, 2022 10:58am
Please stop this nonsense. The game is over.
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Aug 27, 2022 10:59am
Neutrals and this corrupt regime should worry about the flood affected people, half of the country is drowned and these goons are thinking about IK
Reply Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Aug 27, 2022 11:02am
This is madness with the country in the midst of economic maelstrom and devastation by floods and this illegal govt is focusing on injustice.
Reply Recommend 0
Diplomacy Rocks
Aug 27, 2022 11:04am
Yeah right, "the police high command will issue a warrant". Who writes this jibberish?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Aug 27, 2022 11:08am
So th9s is the entire misduon of this government. To find something against IK to sit him from dislodging the corrupt from power. While 60% of the nation is submerged under water, this government has time to do everything else except provide flood relief or rescue poor villagers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 27, 2022 11:08am
Be prepared for ' Sri Lanka' type situation, then there is no going back. Every pdm member house will be raided by the people.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Aug 27, 2022 11:17am
The plot thickens, Noah Like Flood, notwithstanding!!
Reply Recommend 0
markhor
Aug 27, 2022 11:25am
And then be ready for the search warrant for other politicians houses.
Reply Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Aug 27, 2022 11:36am
and yet they want him to help govt to collect funds for flood victims
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 27, 2022 11:39am
Planted evidence. In any case PTI is bad for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 27, 2022 11:49am
Shame on fascist govt and its supporters during extreme human crisis in the form of floods in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Aug 27, 2022 11:56am
@Demagogue., It is not Islamabad Police. Now we know why a person like Rana Sanaullah was installed as interior minister. Sad days for Pakistan and its institutions
Reply Recommend 0

