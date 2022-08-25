DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2022

Former PM Imran Khan gets interim bail in terrorism case from Islamabad ATC

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.com Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 12:55pm
<p>PTI chief Imran Khan leaves the Federal Judicial Complex on Thursday after an anti-terrorism court granted him interim bail in a terrorism case. — DawnNewsTV</p>

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted PTI chief Imran Khan interim bail in a case registered against him for his controversial remarks about a female judge during a rally in the capital last week.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted the bail till September 1 against a surety of Rs100,000.

Imran’s bail plea was filed in the court today prior to his arrival, with the petitioner contending that the terrorism case against the PTI chief was registered by police as an “act of revenge”.

Women police are deployed outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad ahead PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival to appear before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Security was tightened around the Federal Judicial Complex, where the hearing was held, with police and Frontier Corps personnel deployed at the site, the Dawn.com correspondent in the capital said. Roads in the complex’s surroundings have also been blocked.

The PTI, meanwhile, called on supporters to “come out on the streets and then head to Islamabad the next day” if Imran is taken into custody. “Clear directions from the party given!”

It also added a hashtag in Urdu, which says “Imran Khan is our red line”.

The hearing

Today’s hearing began with Imran’s counsel, Babar Awan presenting his arguments.

Awan contended that none of the three individuals who Imran was accused of threatening at the Islamabad rally was a petitioner in the case.

Instead, Magistrate Ali Javed was the petitioner, he added.

Awan said a mere statement saying “have some shame” was being presumed as a threat.

The lawyer recalled that at the Islamabad rally, Imran had said the Islamabad inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police would not be spared. The PTI chief had further warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry of taking action against her, he added.

“ We took action and approached the high court,“ Awan said.

The judge then asked whether a representative of the state was present at the hearing.

At that, Awan replied in the negative and informed the court that notices to them would be issued today.

“If there is no one from the prosecution, don’t present your arguments,” the judge told Awan.

During the hearing, Awan also brought it to the court’s attention that a new case — allegedly for violating Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) in the capital on August 20 — was registered against Imran.

PTI leader Asad Umar had also been booked in this case even when he was in Lahore on August 20, he said.

Eventually, the court granted interim bail to Imran till September 1 against a surety of Rs100,000.

Awan, however, requested the court to extend the duration of bail, but the request was turned.

“I cannot grant bail for a longer period and will only grant it for a week. I am granting bail till September 1 and issuing a notice to police,” the judge said.

He also issued notices to the petitioner and prosecutor, seeking their replies, and adjourned the hearing.

Imran’s remarks at the rally

Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) on Sunday for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally in Islamabad a day earlier.

At the rally, he had warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The former prime minister had also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of his aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the capital police in a sedition case, that she, too, would face dire consequences.

Moreover, the PTI chief had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, saying, “We won’t spare you.”

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court granted him protective bail for three days with the direction to seek bail from the sessions court before the expiry of the three-day period.

The FIR

The FIR against Imran was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at on the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address.

The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to “terrorise” top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. “Terrorism has been spread the country’s peace has been harmed,” he added.

The FIR requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (42)
Hindsight
Aug 25, 2022 11:23am
They want to disqualify him because he keeps winning every election. This is what they call terror.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Naeem
Aug 25, 2022 11:28am
Shameful day for Pakistan today - sending out the message to the world that this is what we do with our national heroes.. countless achievements but picking just one: man builds a network of free cancer hospitals in one of the poorest countries of the world, & we call him a terrorist.. sad, sad day for this country..
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 11:31am
Any PTI goon(s) including from the management who tries to create a situation should be charged and thrown in jail. Time to nip this evil.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Aug 25, 2022 11:32am
Looks like the Egyptian script at play!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 25, 2022 11:34am
Hope neutrals do not do any hanky panky.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 25, 2022 11:35am
…..IK, most likely, is going to be arrested today, to test PTI street power. Arrest/humiliation of Gill is part of this new experiment of neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Aug 25, 2022 11:38am
Imran khan is the most popular personality right now in Pakistan. They are just doing this to increase its popularity further. Harder, if you try to push him harder he will bounce back.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 25, 2022 11:38am
PTI chief Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges following his controversial remarks about a female judge, is expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad today to get a pre-arrest bail. Government should not try any misadventure, otherwise they will set the country ablaze
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Aug 25, 2022 11:41am
Everyday I woke up and look at news and these puppet shows are going around. Pakistanis usually does not get bore. They have the entertainment at its best
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 25, 2022 11:41am
Shallow water makes much noise.PTI is giving empty threats.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 25, 2022 11:42am
Chicken heart is bending backward to avoid jail. Shameless do not care about flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Aug 25, 2022 11:44am
Sad indeed. Other parties looted billions of dollars which has brought us to a stage of bankruptcy where we have to pay for their blunders. Their economic terrorism lead to millions being pushed into poverty and they don't see that. A man saying he'll take the legal route to challenge unjust decision made by the judiciary and that is termed as terrorism. This injustice with the people of Pakistan will not go on for long.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Aug 25, 2022 11:48am
Neutrals please wake up to ground realities!
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Aug 25, 2022 11:50am
@Hope786, he is not in govt u dumb....flood victims are federal govt responsibility !!
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Aug 25, 2022 11:52am
The government is scared of Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 25, 2022 11:57am
Government will give him bail. IMF payment is due
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 12:01pm
@Pakistani, so, this isn't a threat?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 25, 2022 12:03pm
Bail is granted to Imran Khan until September 01, 2022 by the judge of Anti-Terrorism Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Aug 25, 2022 12:03pm
Prayers for IK!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 25, 2022 12:06pm
If they touch him its going to be civil war
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid Iqbal
Aug 25, 2022 12:07pm
This is political vendetta. IK has no criminal record. His statement has been twisted to get political mileage from thugs of country.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Aug 25, 2022 12:07pm
Drama niazi is scared clueless
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 25, 2022 12:07pm
Bail approved in no time. Even the judge knows this case is stupid as it can be.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 25, 2022 12:09pm
@Hope786, Do you even know who is running the country, who has the government control and who is responsible for the welfare of the people?? It is NOT IK who is in power. Learn a few things before eating more chicken.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 25, 2022 12:10pm
Pride of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 25, 2022 12:10pm
How were the remarks controversial when all he said was that he would seek legal action against those responsible for abuse of a party leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid Iqbal
Aug 25, 2022 12:11pm
This is political vendetta to malign him. He has no criminal record. He will face bravely all upheavals as hero has to face for bigger cause to get rid of common man from onslaught of political thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Aug 25, 2022 12:11pm
Finally there's a civilian man who has become more powerful than the COAS. Never has such a thing happened since 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:13pm
They should have let him complete his term. With his dismal performance while in power, he was bound to become history. Unfortunately, they turned this Talib into a hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 12:13pm
@Hamza, Does that make him above the law??!! Amazing logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 25, 2022 12:13pm
The international media is watching this closely. In other Western papers they are actually laughing at the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Aug 25, 2022 12:15pm
@Pakistani, Lack of knowledge is considered a Disorder....
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 25, 2022 12:17pm
70 years old senile chicken heart, it's his time to be caged!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 12:17pm
Farce of the false cases, episode 2: Govt decides to wait
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:21pm
Was expected to get bail. Undue hyper publicity.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Aug 25, 2022 12:22pm
Special judgment for special person. Others in Pakistan are not so lucky.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 12:27pm
@Que, Lack of reality is far worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Aug 25, 2022 12:31pm
This was NOT a case of terrorism --it was harassment. Granting bail means that the ex PM has been inveighed!!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:34pm
The opposition and …….is terrified because of IK winning every election
Reply Recommend 0
Dani
Aug 25, 2022 12:39pm
Now judicial system is not under any influence
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Aug 25, 2022 12:43pm
Neutrals have gone too far...they ought to realize their limits...masses are with their leader...whole world is watching... these mediocre acts of a larger script are damaging image of Pakistan globally!
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 25, 2022 12:45pm
@Mega Dehati, you have nailed it. That’s the root of the problem
Reply Recommend 0

