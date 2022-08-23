Another case registered against Imran, others for alleged violation of Section 144 during Islamabad rally

The Islamabad police has registered a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other top leaders of the PTI for violations of Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) in the capital on August 20 — the day the party held a rally to protest against incarcerated member Shahbaz Gill's arrest.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on August 22 at the Aabpara police station under sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint, filed by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar, also included section 2 (restriction on the use of loudspeakers) of the Control of Loudspeaker and Sound Amplifiers Act, 1965.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and Major Ghulam Sarwar were the other PTI leaders nominated in the FIR.

According to the complaint, approximately 1,000 to 1,200 PTI supporters had gathered near Islamabad's Zero Point Interchange "on orders of Imran" and carried the party's flags.

"They were chanting slogans demanding Shahbaz Gill's release," the ASI said, alleging that they "scared and threatened" the residents by blocking the road.

He stated that commuters were stopped from passing through the area, which disrupted their daily activities. "The rally's participants, while using loudspeakers, chanted anti-government slogans."

The FIR added that during the rally, the Islamabad police had made announcements via loudspeakers that Section 144 had been imposed in the city and a ban had been imposed on rallies.

However, it went on, that the PTI leaders turned a deaf ear to the police and led the supporters to the F-9 park, all the while sloganeering on loudspeakers.

Last week, Imran had urged the public to take to the streets against Gill's arrest and the revoking of the license of ARY News. Soon after, the police had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

However, despite the restrictions, a large number of residents had come out to attend the rally led by the PTI chief. The procession had started from Zero Point and reached F-9 Park, where Imran addressed his supporters.

Gill booked in another FIR

Simultaneously, another complaint was registered against Gill at the Secretariat police station today for possessing unlicensed weapons.

The PTI leader was remanded into police custody for two days on Monday. Later at night, the police raided Gill's residence at Parliament Lodges in his presence and confiscated some of his belongings.

A pistol, a satellite phone, wallets, ATM cards and some other documents were the items seized from his residence.

Gill, who was handcuffed, had managed to speak to some media persons during the raid and claimed the weapon did not belong to him. It might be his security guard’s pistol or someone intentionally placed it there, he had said.

The FIR today, filed by ASI Muhammad Younas, was registered under sections 13 (penalty for selling, or keeping, offering or exposing for sale, any arms, ammunition or military stores) and 20 (power to confiscate) of the Arms Ordinance, 1965.

It said that a 9mm pistol was found in Gill's bedroom. It had "Made in Russia 13 Viking" inscribed on it. Upon loading the weapon, the police found out that it had 15 bullets loaded.

The FIR added that the suspect had failed to produce any license or permission letter for the pistol, hence, a case should be registered against him.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly inciting mutiny among the armed forces.