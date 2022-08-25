DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2022

Former PM Imran granted interim bails in terrorism, Section 144 cases

Tahir Naseer | Dawn.com Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 03:48pm
<p>Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad, August 25, 2022.— Reuters/Waseem Khan</p>

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad, August 25, 2022.— Reuters/Waseem Khan

<p>PTI chief Imran Khan leaves the Federal Judicial Complex on Thursday after an anti-terrorism court granted him interim bail in a terrorism case. — DawnNewsTV</p>

PTI chief Imran Khan leaves the Federal Judicial Complex on Thursday after an anti-terrorism court granted him interim bail in a terrorism case. — DawnNewsTV

<p>Imran Khan reaches court for a hearing at an ATC on August 25.—DawnNewsTV</p>

Imran Khan reaches court for a hearing at an ATC on August 25.—DawnNewsTV

PTI chief Imran Khan was granted interim pre-arrest bail in two cases registered against him in connection with a PTI rally held in Islamabad on August 20.

The former prime minister has been booked in a terrorism case for his controversial remarks about a female judge at the rally while a separate first information report (FIR) has been registered against him on charges of violating Section 144 (ban on public gatherings exceeding four persons) in the capital on the day of the rally.

Imran’s bail plea in the case pertaining to his remarks about the judge was heard at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the capital today, with Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granting him interim bail till September 1 against a surety of Rs100,000.

Later, additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Supra granted him interim bail till September 7 in the case pertaining to the alleged violation of Section 144. This relief was provided against a surety of Rs5,000.

Terrorism case hearing

Imran’s plea for bail in the terrorism case was filed in an ATC at the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad today, prior to his arrival at the court.

The plea stated that the case was registered against the PTI chief by police as an “act of revenge”.

Security was tightened around the Federal Judicial Complex ahead of Imran’s arrival, with police and Frontier Corps personnel deployed at the site, the Dawn.com correspondent in the capital said. Roads in the complex’s surroundings have also been blocked.

Women police are deployed outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad ahead PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival to appear before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Women police are deployed outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad ahead PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival to appear before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

The PTI, meanwhile, called on supporters to “come out on the streets and then head to Islamabad the next day” if Imran is taken into custody. “Clear directions from the party given!”

It also added a hashtag in Urdu, which says “Imran Khan is our red line”.

The hearing began with Imran’s counsel, Babar Awan presenting his arguments.

Awan contended that none of the three individuals who Imran was accused of threatening at the Islamabad rally was a petitioner in the case.

Instead, Magistrate Ali Javed was the petitioner, he added.

Awan said a mere statement saying “have some shame” was being presumed as a threat.

The lawyer recalled that at the Islamabad rally, Imran had said the Islamabad inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police would not be spared. The PTI chief had further warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry of taking action against her, he added.

“We took action and approached the high court,” Awan said.

The judge then asked whether a representative of the state was present at the hearing.

At that, Awan replied in the negative and informed the court that notices to them would be issued today.

“If there is no one from the prosecution, don’t present your arguments,” the judge told Awan.

During the hearing, Awan also brought it to the court’s attention that another case, allegedly for violating Section 144, was registered against Imran.

PTI leader Asad Umar had also been booked in this case even when he was in Lahore on August 20, he said.

Eventually, the court granted interim bail to Imran till September 1 against a surety of Rs100,000.

Awan, however, requested the court to extend the duration of bail, but the request was turned.

“I cannot grant bail for a longer period and will only grant it for a week. I am granting bail till September 1 and issuing a notice to police,” the judge said.

He also issued notices to the petitioner and prosecutor, seeking their replies, and adjourned the hearing.

Section 144 hearing

Later, Imran appeared before additional sessions judge Supra, who granted him interim bail in the case registered against him on charges of violating Section 144.

The bail was granted till September 7 against a surety of Rs5,000, after Imran’s lawyer, Sardar Masroof Khan, contended that the sections included in the FIR constituted bailable offences.

The judge also summoned police on September 7, directing them to submit the case record at the next hearing.

He also granted interim bail to PTI’s Asad Umar in the case against a surety of Rs5,000.

‘Those making decisions must think about the country’

Speaking to reporters after the hearing at the ATC, Imran said Pakistan had become a “laughing stock” in the world.

“Our party member Shahbaz Gill was subjected to torture and sexual abuse, and in response, I said I would take legal action against police officers concerned and a magistrate who sent him back to police on a remand despite the torture being proven. But, ironically, a terror case was filed against me,” he lamented.

He said the case was being reported across the world, with Pakistan being portrayed as a “banana republic”.

Without naming anyone, the PTI chief said: “Whoever is taking such decisions should think about the country. They are afraid of the PTI’s power and the victories of the party in by-elections.”

The former premier added that the country was being “mocked just because [some people] want to protect their own selves and for a technical knockout.”

The Islamabad rally

At the Islamabad rally on August 20, Imran had warned the judiciary against its “biased” attitude towards his party, saying that it should brace itself for the consequences.

The former prime minister had also warned additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the two-day physical remand of his aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the capital police in a sedition case, that she, too, would face dire consequences.

Moreover, the PTI chief had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, saying, “We won’t spare you.”

Subsequently, Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) on Sunday for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court granted him protective bail for three days with the direction to seek bail from the sessions court before the expiry of the three-day period.

A day later, Islamabad police registered another case against the former prime and other top leaders of the PTI for allegedly violating of Section 144 while holding a rally in the capital on August 20.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (116)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hindsight
Aug 25, 2022 11:23am
They want to disqualify him because he keeps winning every election. This is what they call terror.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Naeem
Aug 25, 2022 11:28am
Shameful day for Pakistan today - sending out the message to the world that this is what we do with our national heroes.. countless achievements but picking just one: man builds a network of free cancer hospitals in one of the poorest countries of the world, & we call him a terrorist.. sad, sad day for this country..
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 11:31am
Any PTI goon(s) including from the management who tries to create a situation should be charged and thrown in jail. Time to nip this evil.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Aug 25, 2022 11:32am
Looks like the Egyptian script at play!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 25, 2022 11:34am
Hope neutrals do not do any hanky panky.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 25, 2022 11:35am
…..IK, most likely, is going to be arrested today, to test PTI street power. Arrest/humiliation of Gill is part of this new experiment of neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Aug 25, 2022 11:38am
Imran khan is the most popular personality right now in Pakistan. They are just doing this to increase its popularity further. Harder, if you try to push him harder he will bounce back.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 25, 2022 11:38am
PTI chief Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges following his controversial remarks about a female judge, is expected to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad today to get a pre-arrest bail. Government should not try any misadventure, otherwise they will set the country ablaze
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Aug 25, 2022 11:41am
Everyday I woke up and look at news and these puppet shows are going around. Pakistanis usually does not get bore. They have the entertainment at its best
Reply Recommend 0
Ba Akhlaq
Aug 25, 2022 11:41am
Shallow water makes much noise.PTI is giving empty threats.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 25, 2022 11:42am
Chicken heart is bending backward to avoid jail. Shameless do not care about flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Aug 25, 2022 11:44am
Sad indeed. Other parties looted billions of dollars which has brought us to a stage of bankruptcy where we have to pay for their blunders. Their economic terrorism lead to millions being pushed into poverty and they don't see that. A man saying he'll take the legal route to challenge unjust decision made by the judiciary and that is termed as terrorism. This injustice with the people of Pakistan will not go on for long.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Aug 25, 2022 11:48am
Neutrals please wake up to ground realities!
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Aug 25, 2022 11:50am
@Hope786, he is not in govt u dumb....flood victims are federal govt responsibility !!
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Aug 25, 2022 11:52am
The government is scared of Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
umn
Aug 25, 2022 11:53am
The redline IK is hellbent to torch Pakistan. World is in recession, inflationary pressure, commodities shortage, heat, drought and flooding and this dimwit wants Pakistan collapsed to get into PM house.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 25, 2022 11:57am
Government will give him bail. IMF payment is due
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 12:01pm
@Pakistani, so, this isn't a threat?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 25, 2022 12:03pm
Bail is granted to Imran Khan until September 01, 2022 by the judge of Anti-Terrorism Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Aug 25, 2022 12:03pm
Prayers for IK!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 25, 2022 12:06pm
If they touch him its going to be civil war
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid Iqbal
Aug 25, 2022 12:07pm
This is political vendetta. IK has no criminal record. His statement has been twisted to get political mileage from thugs of country.
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Aug 25, 2022 12:07pm
Drama niazi is scared clueless
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 25, 2022 12:07pm
Bail approved in no time. Even the judge knows this case is stupid as it can be.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 25, 2022 12:09pm
@Hope786, Do you even know who is running the country, who has the government control and who is responsible for the welfare of the people?? It is NOT IK who is in power. Learn a few things before eating more chicken.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 25, 2022 12:10pm
Pride of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 25, 2022 12:10pm
How were the remarks controversial when all he said was that he would seek legal action against those responsible for abuse of a party leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Javaid Iqbal
Aug 25, 2022 12:11pm
This is political vendetta to malign him. He has no criminal record. He will face bravely all upheavals as hero has to face for bigger cause to get rid of common man from onslaught of political thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Aug 25, 2022 12:11pm
Finally there's a civilian man who has become more powerful than the COAS. Never has such a thing happened since 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:13pm
They should have let him complete his term. With his dismal performance while in power, he was bound to become history. Unfortunately, they turned this Talib into a hero.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 12:13pm
@Hamza, Does that make him above the law??!! Amazing logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 25, 2022 12:13pm
The international media is watching this closely. In other Western papers they are actually laughing at the neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Aug 25, 2022 12:15pm
@Pakistani, Lack of knowledge is considered a Disorder....
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 12:16pm
@Texas Ranger , It is IK who is scared! Hiding behind women and children. He talks about supremacy of law all the time yet he violates them and then threatens the judiciary!! Loser.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 25, 2022 12:17pm
70 years old senile chicken heart, it's his time to be caged!
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 12:17pm
Farce of the false cases, episode 2: Govt decides to wait
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:21pm
Was expected to get bail. Undue hyper publicity.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Aug 25, 2022 12:22pm
Special judgment for special person. Others in Pakistan are not so lucky.
Reply Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Aug 25, 2022 12:22pm
@Wahab UK, Natural are not Natural, it is their doing. Until they stop poking their noise in politics, Pakistan will stay a poor country, and will be governed from the usa. Our politicians will be used as pawns.
Reply Recommend 0
Mm
Aug 25, 2022 12:22pm
@Usman Naeem, Anyone who threaten institutions can/should hardly be titled as "hero".
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 12:27pm
@Que, Lack of reality is far worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Haqpareat
Aug 25, 2022 12:27pm
@sheryaar, Ignorant, a leader cares about public wether in or out of government.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:31pm
Imran Khan has become the new establishment. Now, it seems he is going to become the strongest political person of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Aug 25, 2022 12:31pm
This was NOT a case of terrorism --it was harassment. Granting bail means that the ex PM has been inveighed!!
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Aug 25, 2022 12:34pm
The opposition and …….is terrified because of IK winning every election
Reply Recommend 0
Dani
Aug 25, 2022 12:39pm
Now judicial system is not under any influence
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Aug 25, 2022 12:43pm
Neutrals have gone too far...they ought to realize their limits...masses are with their leader...whole world is watching... these mediocre acts of a larger script are damaging image of Pakistan globally!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 25, 2022 12:43pm
bail without any restrictions!! my word! now the question is will the court be bold enough to dispense justice? remains to be seen
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 25, 2022 12:45pm
@Mega Dehati, you have nailed it. That’s the root of the problem
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 25, 2022 12:46pm
@F Khan, “ Was expected to get bail. Undue hyper publicity.” Whatever this government does it makes khan more popular
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 25, 2022 12:48pm
@Hope786, “ Chicken heart is bending backward to avoid jail.” But he is not sitting in London flat with dubious platelet count. He is facing his charges and fighting back. With the strength of the nation behind him.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 25, 2022 12:49pm
@FN, Yes true do you mean all PDM are treated especially other than IK and PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Chanab
Aug 25, 2022 12:50pm
When will the dude with mustache and his boss are going to be held accountable for the murder of innocent people in Model town? That is real T...ism!
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 25, 2022 12:54pm
My hero My man Imran Khan a true World class Muslim leader being persecuted by CIA and its cronies. Present fraud Govt must go.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 25, 2022 01:04pm
He criticized a judge who happened to be female and this is defined as terror.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 25, 2022 01:08pm
Terrorizing the cabal of crooks with his popularity!
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 25, 2022 01:08pm
Nobody can stop this man. Greatest leader this nation has ever seen after the likes of Quaid e Azam.
Reply Recommend 0
Talat Mehmood
Aug 25, 2022 01:12pm
@Pakistani, wake up , sir
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Aug 25, 2022 01:14pm
@pasta, I agree. While Pakistan has seen politicians of every stripe and color, none had the charisma, leadership ability to inspire people and to address the core issues that no other politician dare address since the country was formed. The powers and connected are scared of IK precisely because he is hell-bent at eradicating the corruption endemic in the country, expose the mafia and recover the stolen wealth. They fear having their gravy train derailed and want to silence IK.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Aug 25, 2022 01:14pm
@Hope786, What planet are you from?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 25, 2022 01:16pm
@Fragile State , Rana Sanaulla threatened even victim's children and also would see how to stay in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 01:18pm
Banana Republic, IK should not have been given bail and sent to jail for his speech threating the judges! What a country where the party head (IK) is given bail even without going to jail and poor Mr Gill (Phd) is in jail and beaten/abused. Please give Mr Gill fresh food and fruit juices while he is i custody, payment and charged to PTI accounts
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 01:18pm
@Light at the end of the tunnel, Read again but very very slowly and you might understand it. Otherwise, seek help from someone!!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2022
Aug 25, 2022 01:23pm
A sad day for Pakistan. You do not deserve Imran Khan!
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 25, 2022 01:25pm
in terrorism cases of this nature if bail is granted there should be restrictions on the activities and movement of the accused
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir
Aug 25, 2022 01:25pm
@ABE, Pti government on 70 percent of Pakistan by his provincial govts. Why pti is not taking care of flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Aug 25, 2022 01:28pm
@Pakistani, I am sure you will be very supportive of similar action against the goons of PDM. Their 'crimes' are even worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Aug 25, 2022 01:29pm
Corrupts enjoy power and a good person faces courts, it only happens in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Aug 25, 2022 01:31pm
@Hope786, what about the leader of the incumbent gov who is in London enjoying the fruits of his proven crimes?
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Aug 25, 2022 01:32pm
@Musings, musings, what about the king of dramas in London. How is his health?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 25, 2022 01:33pm
@Pakistani, I understand perfectly. Thank you for your fake concern
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashar
Aug 25, 2022 01:34pm
Yes imran khan must be punished
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 25, 2022 01:40pm
@Pakistani, people are not fool, better you understand and dream in the day , but there is risk of hurt.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2022 01:41pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 25, 2022 01:42pm
Hercules VS the Aegean Stables!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 25, 2022 01:44pm
Rana Sanaulla threatened many times , even threatened victim's children and also Rans Sana would see how they can live in this country ! Rana sanaulla to be arrested first.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Aug 25, 2022 01:46pm
Don't cry for fairness Mr Imran Niazi. You were feeling satisfaction witnessing how the state went against N League in particular to clear the way for you. You and your fan club celebrated as everything is fair in love and politics. You start feigning innocence the moment tables turn on you. Now enjoy the dirty game.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Aug 25, 2022 01:47pm
No one is above the law. PTI think they are sole owner of this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 01:50pm
@Talat Mehmood, I will say the same to you Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 25, 2022 01:51pm
All the courts are with IK
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
Aug 25, 2022 01:55pm
@Pakistani, the main evil resides in Pindi!! what are you going to do about that?
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Aug 25, 2022 01:56pm
@Nasir, Really? While the government is busy dreaming of new charges to file against IK to muzzle him at all cost, no matter how ridiculous the attempts - and you expect IK to take care of flood victims?? So what is the federal government's responsibility in this?? Who has access to resources, powers whose instructions does the system is supposed to follow - IK or Shahbaz?? Who is one day in Quetta, then pops up in Ankara, then Doha and now London every other day??
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 25, 2022 01:57pm
@Fragile State , only fragile mind will intetpret the warning of legal proceedings as threat and act of terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahmida
Aug 25, 2022 02:00pm
PTI= Party of Fascist
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 25, 2022 02:00pm
Imported government must wake up & shake up. Ur one more effort to chain IK is a failure. U bunch of goons b aware of ur destiny.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Aug 25, 2022 02:00pm
Despite this, Khan and PTI are keep winning every elections which clearly show that people are with Khan; facts can't lie
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Faisal
Aug 25, 2022 02:01pm
Every institution in our country is rotten to the core, everyone knows how the decisions are made in the courts.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 25, 2022 02:03pm
The vast majority of the people of Pakistan are with the great Khan and that is scaring the crooks planted to rule the country on behalf of the remnants of Raj.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Aug 25, 2022 02:07pm
Imran Khan is unstoppable and is bound to bring the change that Pakistan so desperately needs.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 25, 2022 02:08pm
@Pakistani, What a sad case you are.
Reply Recommend 0
Sad
Aug 25, 2022 02:12pm
@nouman, Means he is above law? What happened to the example of Caliphate your beloved leader used to quote to lure the masses?? Also surprising to see individual is red line for many vs. country!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 25, 2022 02:16pm
@Hope786, ...and you are the brave heart keyboard warrior. Bravo! Great contribution to society NOT!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Aug 25, 2022 02:21pm
@Fahmida , There's no cure for delusion... Dream on!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Aug 25, 2022 02:22pm
@Mubashar, Dream on!
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 25, 2022 02:22pm
A genuine threat to neutrals becomes terrorizing. Not buying this
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2022 02:22pm
Why just bail? The case should have been thrown out as clearly mala fide! The petitioner should have been booked instead for wasting court time!
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 25, 2022 02:23pm
Neutrals are American agents themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain
Aug 25, 2022 02:23pm
@Maxx, you are right exactly the same scenario
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Aug 25, 2022 02:23pm
@Fahmida , And do you know what PML-N stands for?? Party of Mian Loot - Nawaz. Pakistan Money Laundry Network Punjabi Mian London Nawaz
Reply Recommend 0
Abid Hussain
Aug 25, 2022 02:23pm
Imran Khan pressure tactics succeeded.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 25, 2022 02:24pm
Terror charges against esteemed individual like Imran Khan is the joke of the century!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2020
Aug 25, 2022 02:25pm
@Hope786, I'm sure Nawaz, Sharif and his supporters would not appreciate you talking about him like this.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ahmed
Aug 25, 2022 02:30pm
In reality, he is terrorizing the whole country with his idiotic speeches and agitational politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Aug 25, 2022 02:34pm
"Honesty is always rewarded". PTI and the leader Mr. Khan is one of the great example of the proverb!
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Aug 25, 2022 02:57pm
@Fahmida , and what are PDM?
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 25, 2022 02:59pm
@Usman Naeem, Indeed very shameful. Hate to call myself Pakistani. Khulbushan yadav and abhinandan got better treatment than this
Reply Recommend 0
Rah
Aug 25, 2022 03:09pm
@Javaid Iqbal, He is himself a thug
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 25, 2022 03:11pm
@Wahab UK, stop asking anything from neutral. People need to realize their own power
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 25, 2022 03:12pm
@Mega Dehati, agree
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Aug 25, 2022 03:16pm
This is really bad for the country one rule for IK another rule for everyone else
Reply Recommend 0
Wahab UK
Aug 25, 2022 03:20pm
Banana Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Aug 25, 2022 03:25pm
Disqualification of IK will be a blessing for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 25, 2022 03:26pm
The country is going through a big anarchy
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 25, 2022 03:28pm
@Qbc, Govt has bad intension to file the cases Imran Khan never ever a Terrorist , no bombing no gunfire or ransacked by Imran Khan. How this Govt file such cases ?
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Aug 25, 2022 03:33pm
IK thinks himself above the law.It seems he is not bending himself in front of the system rather system bends itself for him.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2022 03:33pm
@Light at the end of the tunnel, If you had understood it, you would not have questioned it. Try again!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mexican stand-off
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Mexican stand-off

The foreign media’s coverage of the fracas in Islamabad can hardly be described as flattering.
Misplaced priorities
Updated 25 Aug, 2022

Misplaced priorities

The reaction of the political class to the calamity has been disappointing.
High electricity prices
25 Aug, 2022

High electricity prices

ALREADY frustrated with the rapidly rising cost of living that is the result of runaway inflation, residential...
SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...