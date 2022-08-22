DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2022

IHC grants Imran protective bail till Thursday in terrorism case

Tahir Naseer Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 02:41pm
<p>This file photo shows former prime minister Imran Khan during a visit to the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Office/File</p>

This file photo shows former prime minister Imran Khan during a visit to the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy: Prime Minister’s Office/File

The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted PTI chief Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday (August 25) in a terrorism case registered against him for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers at a public rally.

The ex-prime minister was booked on Sunday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Earlier today, Imran’s lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in the IHC.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar took up the petition and asked about the objections raised by the registrar’s office.

Awan informed the judge that an objection pertaining to approaching the relevant forum was raised on the plea. Justice Kayani remarked that an objection pertaining to biometrics was also raised.

During the proceedings, Awan claimed that Imran’s Banigala residence had been “surrounded” and that “he cannot even approach the relevant court”. He urged the court to grant Imran protective bail so that the relevant forum could be approached.

“If the court wants to use its authority to grant pre-arrest bail, it’s your jurisdiction,” he added.

Justice Kayani observed that the relevant forum was the anti-terrorism court and ruled out the possibility of the IHC granting Imran pre-arrest bail at this point.

The court then approved Imran’s protective bail till Thursday and directed him to approach the relevant court by then.

However, Awan pleaded with the court to extend the bail by one more day. He contended that three days’ time was not sufficient.

At that, Justice Kayani said, “I will appoint a special judge and issue an order for approaching the relevant forum within an hour.”

The petition

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, stated that Imran was a “target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians”.

“And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government,” it added.

The plea further alleged that the government had decided to “cross all limits” to arrest Imran “under false accusations” and was “hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs”.

The government, in an illegal effort to settle a political score, has decided to “illegally and unlawfully victimise” the petitioner, it said, adding that the government had registered 17 FIRs against Imran.

It further said the most recent FIR against was “politically motivated”, in which Imran had been “falsely” involved with “mala fide intention and ulterior motives to humiliate” him.

Moreover, the plea highlighted that the FIR was registered after an “unexplained inordinate delay of 24 hours”. “The contents of the FIR reflect that the alleged offence is not made out. The case in hand is of further inquiry”.

The plea contended the case was based on “surmises and conjectures” and that no evidence was available on record against Imran in connection with the case.

It also contended that there was no “direct or indirect” evidence available on record against Imran in the case, which created “serious doubt in the prosecution story”.

It went on to say that Imran was a respectable citizen and “a sheer apprehension of his imminent arrest would cause humiliation and unjustified harassment”.

It stated that there was “no likelihood” of Imran absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence if granted protective bail.

The petitioner has an unblemished track record and has never been implicated in any criminal activity, the plea said, adding that he was ready to join the investigation as and when required.

The petition said that Imran was also ready to furnish a “solvent surety bond” when required.

The state was nominated as the respondent in the plea. However, it is not yet clear if the petition has been accepted for hearing.

The FIR

The FIR against Imran was registered at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10pm on Saturday under the complaint of magistrate Ali Javed.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park a day ago, Imran had “terrorised and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address.

The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

In his address on Saturday, Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police and said: “We won’t spare you.”

The former premier had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she should “prepare herself as action would be taken against her”.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to “terrorise” top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. “Terrorism has been spread the country’s peace has been harmed,” he added.

The FIR requested that legal action be pursued against Imran and an “exemplary punishment” be meted out.

Imran criticised for his remarks

Prior to the registration of the FIR, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said the government was holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate case against the PTI chairperson for his “provocative speech” on Saturday or nominate him in a previous case.

“This is all happening in continuation — from a campaign after Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred followed by Gill’s attempt to incite army ranks to go against their top command and then Imran threatening a woman judge and police officials for performing their duties as per the law,” the minister had said.

The minister had also denied the PTI’s allegations that Gill was being subjected to custodial torture.

Earlier, Sanaullah had also tweeted that Imran would have to face the law for “threatening and hurling abuse” at the magistrate and police officers.

The minister had said the PTI chief will not be allowed “to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion”.

Meanwhile, several other leaders from the ruling alliance, including Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPP’s Farhatullah Babar, also condemned Imran’s remarks against the judge and police.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (68)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 22, 2022 11:49am
Why asking for Bail? he is a self-proclaimed "Brave" leader.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Aug 22, 2022 11:53am
Start of PTI meltdown.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi
Aug 22, 2022 11:54am
The Hon'able court should remember that it is not the first time that this person has been accused of Terrorism. The first time was in 2018, when he took law in his hands and incited his supporters to attack and take over the Parliament Building and the PTV Station. Apart from that upon his incitement a LAW OFFICER WAS BEATEN UP AS WELL. This person is dangerous and should not be given bail this time. He will make sure that what he said was done. Harm the police officers and the lady judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 22, 2022 12:01pm
Running away from the jail.But he said he does not fear being behind bars.This is a party of losers.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 22, 2022 12:01pm
….1971 in the making; neutrals learnt nothing and think of nation as sheep and goats. Neutrals are the only ones with brains, rest are just walking animals, is the true mindset of neutrals…..
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 22, 2022 12:02pm
Neutrals has gone to a record low. It is time for the nation to wake up and see things as they are. IK is standing for the nation. We should not and we will not leave him alone.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 22, 2022 12:03pm
Threat of neutrals will not work any more .Last 70 years Neutrals has be selecting who will be in power. It should be over now in 2022. A revolution against so called neutrals being happened by young people of Pakistan. See today's result in Karachi na 245. All party pdm whose are selected by Neutrals gets 13000 votes only Pti alone gets 29000.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 22, 2022 12:04pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), meaningful comments only a few can write.
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 22, 2022 12:04pm
Donald Trump and imran khan both having bad days.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 22, 2022 12:08pm
Chicken heart!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 22, 2022 12:13pm
First of all Rana Sanaullah should define the meaning of Terrorism, asking questions is not a terrorism, but it seems that in Pakistan everything is still remain same like during British Era. We never got true Independence.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Aug 22, 2022 12:15pm
Hiding behind the same rules that he challenges. He has mastered the art of U Turns.
Reply Recommend 0
Abaseen
Aug 22, 2022 12:21pm
Anyone who incite people against judicial system must be in jail. No pre arrest bail. This is not the first time that he used these worlds. He is threatening anyone who gave any decision against him. He and his supporters make there mind that he is the only righteous person in the world
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Aug 22, 2022 12:24pm
Why would someone feel threaten if warned of legal action? Did IK told the he will harm them physically? He warned them of legal action so whats wrong? Not like Zardari said "Eint ka Eint baja doo gaa". What action was taken against him?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 22, 2022 12:24pm
@Hope786, wait and see, Chicken becomes Lion
Reply Recommend 0
Mariyum
Aug 22, 2022 12:27pm
After berating others for not obeying the law, or ‘why hide if honest’ statements..the great ‘tiger’ khan is hiding behind women and children, refusing a legal arrest! Have yet to see a more muafkati politician!
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Aug 22, 2022 12:27pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), he is seeking a bail, not running away to London.
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Aug 22, 2022 12:27pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), What type of logic is that what else would he do other than bail? Go to prison? like your master nawaz sharif?
Reply Recommend 0
haroon
Aug 22, 2022 12:28pm
PMLN and their slaves are going to be crying now
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 22, 2022 12:29pm
People of Pakistan has spoken. The proof was last night when the entire nation got on the streets in every city middle of the night
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 22, 2022 12:30pm
PDM supporters moaning about him not going to jail forget their leader is still hiding in London
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Aug 22, 2022 12:32pm
@Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi, i totally agree with what you have said in your comment
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 12:37pm
Whole nation knows the nefarious plans of PDM and the one backing them. No one is fooled.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 12:39pm
Retire early, the once respected institutions are beecome objects of hate. Remove' one' and let a professional take over and go for elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 22, 2022 12:41pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Why asking for Bail? he is a self-proclaimed "Brave" leader. Make false cases, then bail is required to prove in court of law his innocence. Also chance to play video clips of all others who did worse.
Reply Recommend 0
ali rana
Aug 22, 2022 12:52pm
how does one forget what PML n said about NAB and others, what Hypocrisy is at play
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Aug 22, 2022 12:52pm
Imran's panic is palatable. He was paiting himself as a lion as he threw his sudekicks under the bus. He thinks himself above the law, he should be treated strictly per law now
Reply Recommend 0
Mariyum
Aug 22, 2022 12:53pm
After berating others for not obeying the law, or ‘why hide if honest’ statements..the great ‘tiger’ khan is hiding behind women and children, refusing a legal arrest! Have yet to see a more muafkati politician!
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 22, 2022 12:55pm
Fascist govt. Nation stands with Imran Khan. The authorities should not ignore popular public sentiment
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 22, 2022 12:56pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), baseless argument, he is not only brave but also law abiding
Reply Recommend 0
Musings, musings
Aug 22, 2022 01:01pm
Another Niazi that is a source of shame and downfall
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 22, 2022 01:01pm
Arrest and jail fascist niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:05pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), He is dealing with low IQ bunch!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:06pm
@Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi, he ssid he will pursue them in court!
Reply Recommend 0
Ustaad
Aug 22, 2022 01:07pm
Imran Niazi has always been a national security risk, he should have been behind bars long back.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:09pm
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , country heading towards a big disaster due to low IQ people...people with top IQ go abroad...next tier pursues engineering and medical education...next tier opts for business and mangement ..and...the bottom tier goes where...everyone knows!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:11pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, no one should be allowed to harm the country by abusing poeer!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:12pm
@Nassir uddin, the writing on the wall is very clear! But looks like no wise people left!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:13pm
@nouman, people are ready to end the rule of crooks.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Aug 22, 2022 01:13pm
There is and there will be no hiding for PDM in any elections. You can not suppress the will of people. Open your eyes and act like an democrats.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 22, 2022 01:14pm
@Haq, when elephants fight grass dies...early retirement is key ...
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 22, 2022 01:17pm
Jail upgrades /improve politicians status/qualifications in Pakistan,please don’t be afraid?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 22, 2022 01:19pm
No future under corrupt government!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 22, 2022 01:21pm
@J, How Imran a fascist ??? Pleople of Pakistan love him. See one Imran khan gets 29,500 votes and 13 Major Parties coalition PDM gets 13,000 only In Karachi NA 245,
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Khan
Aug 22, 2022 01:23pm
Supporters of PTI thinks "No Imran Khan No Pakistan", which is a complete bollocks, we have seen "Hero to Zero" of all leader and now its his turn.
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 22, 2022 01:23pm
these cowards used every tactics
Reply Recommend 0
Usama Sami
Aug 22, 2022 01:24pm
I want to tell You something, he did not say that he will be punished or used other words for IG and Magistrate, he said would be a case on IG and Magistrate, so if you said you will be a case on someone so it does not mean you thread them, is so nonsense, case on someone for justice in court is a thread if I said to someone I will be the case on you, so I want justice does not mean I thread him if I said to him I will kill you or punished you so that means I thread him.
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Aug 22, 2022 01:24pm
are they blind or what they don't see the entire nation stands with Imran khan, what this Mafia wants to prove
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 22, 2022 01:24pm
@nouman, Maybe in your world!! Say No to Drugs!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 22, 2022 01:26pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), He is a brave leader, has n't left for London under any false pretext
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Aug 22, 2022 01:28pm
This is the fate of every ex-prime minister of Pakistan. They are all compelled to escape imprisonment by the incoming regime by running off to Middle East or London where they just happen to have properties and wealth stashed away!
Reply Recommend 0
luke
Aug 22, 2022 01:28pm
@J, no one buys what you said
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 22, 2022 01:30pm
He is still here unlike the one in London who managed to fly away under false pretext.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Aug 22, 2022 01:32pm
Don't forget who attacked supreme court - the one in London.
Reply Recommend 0
IAB
Aug 22, 2022 01:33pm
since when it has become terrorism to claim the right to file cases against those who misuse power or law?
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 22, 2022 01:51pm
@Nabi, False equivalence. This kind of comparison is made with the hope that anti trump propaganda rubs off on Khan. It doesn't and it wont. Trump is a nobody to us
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 22, 2022 01:51pm
Pakistan is becoming a laughing stock worldwide. Thanks to Shabaz and Rana for aggravating the situation on a daily basis and making the life of the poor more difficult.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Aug 22, 2022 01:59pm
A silent revenge of the people is evident in the NA 245 Karachi results. People cannot be tempted with these low degree tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 22, 2022 02:07pm
@IAB, Its called low IQ ego!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 22, 2022 02:08pm
@Ghani K, Million dollar questions: Which doctor and which hospital provided the fake platelet report?
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran Khan
Aug 22, 2022 02:11pm
How low, nasty and dirty can Neutrals go. Their games for the last 75 years have destroyed Pakistan. People will have to come out and uproot these puppet masters once and for all and put Pakistan's house in order
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 22, 2022 02:21pm
@Nabi, You forgot Boris Johnson, all three of them had a unceremonious exit.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 22, 2022 02:22pm
@The Truth Spy, Which cowards are we talking about?
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Aug 22, 2022 02:25pm
@Mariyum, give me a break
Reply Recommend 0
Con Spire
Aug 22, 2022 02:25pm
What a joke? Do they even know what terrorism is?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Aug 22, 2022 02:26pm
Can a terrorist be granted bail?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 22, 2022 02:35pm
What about model town case Punjab Government?
Reply Recommend 0
Oldhabibian
Aug 22, 2022 02:42pm
I would only like to point out that the imported govt has used every trick I'm the book, used disinformation, bullying and breaking the law while PTI has remained within the bounds of law. Shame on the imported govt and their supporters in the government.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...
Veiled threat
Updated 21 Aug, 2022

Veiled threat

Some analysts believe the TTP may have been taken aback by the collective call to resistance.
Mockery of justice
21 Aug, 2022

Mockery of justice

IT is difficult to find words to describe the horrors that Bilkis Bano has faced. A survivor of the 2002 anti-Muslim...
MQM’s plaint
21 Aug, 2022

MQM’s plaint

AFTER a month-long delay, the second phase of Sindh’s local government elections is due to be held on Aug 28. ...