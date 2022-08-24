DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2022

FO rejects India’s ‘purported closure’ of inquiry into missile accidentally fired into Pakistan

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 10:57pm
<p>The Foreign Office rejects India’s inquiry into March 9 missile firing. — File photo</p>

The Foreign Office rejects India’s inquiry into March 9 missile firing. — File photo

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India’s “purported closure” of the inquiry into accidental firing of a supersonic missile into the country on March 9, 2022, reiterating the demand for a joint probe into the incident.

Yesterday, the Indian Air Force said the government had sacked three officers involved in the firing.

“A Court of Inquiry, set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident, found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile,” it said in a statement.

The BrahMos missile — a nuclear-capable, land-attack cruise missile jointly developed by Russia and India — was fired earlier this year, prompting Pakistan to seek answers from New Delhi on the safety mechanisms in place to prevent accidental launches.

In a statement today, Foreign Officer (FO) spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that it had seen India’s announcement of the findings regarding the incident and the decision to terminate the services of three officers reportedly found responsible for the reckless incident.

“As expected, the measures taken by India in the aftermath of the incident and the subsequent findings and punishments handed by the so-called internal Court of Inquiry are totally unsatisfactory, deficient, and inadequate.”

The spokesperson claimed that India had not only failed to respond to Pakistan’s demand for a joint inquiry but also evaded the questions raised by the country regarding the command and control system in place in India, the safety and security protocols, and the reason for its delayed admission of the Missile launch.

“Systemic loopholes and technical lapses of serious nature in the handling of strategic weapons cannot be covered up beneath the veneer of individual human error,” he said, asserting that if the neighbouring had nothing to hide then it must accept Pakistan’s demand for a joint probe in the “spirit of transparency”.

The FO spokesperson called India’s action over the March 9 firing “imprudent”, pointing out that it had jeopardized the peace and security environment of the entire region.

“Pakistan’s demonstration of exemplary restraint is a testament to our systemic maturity and abiding commitment to peace as a responsible nuclear state,” he said.

The FO reiterated that Pakistan wanted the Indian government to immediately provide specific responses to the queries raised after the incident and accede to its call for a joint probe.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ABCD
Aug 24, 2022 10:45pm
As if India cares you.
Reply Recommend 0
EEsan
Aug 24, 2022 10:45pm
Its closed...move on. Your demand has been rejected and you don't get a joint probe.
Reply Recommend 0
Hero
Aug 24, 2022 10:46pm
Who ask pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SBP’s caution
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

SBP’s caution

There is no room for the fiscal and monetary authorities to drop their guard.
An almost-lynching
Updated 24 Aug, 2022

An almost-lynching

In the latest incident, law enforcement arrived on scene in time and did not flinch from doing their duty to protect victim.
Manifest misogyny
24 Aug, 2022

Manifest misogyny

IN a country which has twice elected a woman prime minister, and where women occupy prominent places in many areas,...
Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...