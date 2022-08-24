ECP postpones second phase of local govt polls in Karachi, Hyderabad due to heavy rains

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday postponed the second phase of local government elections in Sindh due to heavy rains and the flooding situation in the province.

Polling was due to be held on August 28 (Sunday) in a total of 16 districts — East, West, South, Central, Korangi, Keamari and Malir of Karachi division and Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta of Hyderabad division — in the second phase of the LG polls.

The decision to postpone the polls was taken at a high-level ECP meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on the basis of a report from the provincial election commissioner and district administration.

According to a press release, the ECP secretary told the meeting’s participants that all the administration, police, and other security agencies were engaged in providing relief to the flood victims in Sindh and delivering food to the affected areas.

“The Sindh police has said in its report that about 50,000 police personnel were deployed for the elections of Karachi division, of which 33,000 were present in Karachi and the remaining 16,000 were to be called from other districts to ensure peaceful elections.”

However, with the current flood situation, additional police personnel could not be deployed during the polls, it said, adding that even the Rangers and Pakistan Army troops were engaged in relief operations.

Hence, the CEC postponed the polls on the grounds of weather conditions, unavailability of law and order institutions during the election, logistics problems, public interest, and voter convenience.

“The new date will be announced when the weather conditions improve,” the press release added.

The ECP had previously postponed polls in nine districts of Hyderabad until the weather improved. On Monday, almost all nine deputy commissioners (DC) of Hyderabad division and one DC of Karachi’s Malir district approached the ECP seeking the postponement of the Aug 28 local government elections.

Sindh is currently in the grip of a monsoon system that has caused heavy rains and catastrophic flooding. It is one of the worst-hit provinces, along with Balochistan.

‘Never seen a greater catastrophe’

In a press conference today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while outlining the destruction caused by monsoon rains, revealed that there was not a single area in the province where floods have not wreaked havoc.

Read more: Climate catastrophe

People, he said, have lost their loved ones, homes, crops, and livestock in the rain. “More than 1,000 people are injured. Over 10 million people are homeless, as over 1.5 million mud houses have been completely destroyed.

“Crops spread of 2 million acres have been completely damaged. whereas it is difficult to estimate the loss of livestock,” Shah said.

He went on to say that 23 districts of the province were the most affected by the rains. “The victims, especially women, elderly, and children are severely traumatised. I see tears in their eyes,” Shah regretted.

The minister warned that a heavy flood was passing by Sukkur because of which people living on the banks had to evacuate their houses.

“I have never seen a greater catastrophe in my life,” Shah said, vowing the Sindh government was using all of its funds but had run out of essentials such as tents and food.

He also requested the Centre, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the people of Sindh to donate relief items and provide aid for residents of the disaster-struck areas.

Punjab announces relief package for flood-hit areas

Rains have also ensued massive destruction in several areas of Punjab, particularly districts located in the southern parts of the province.

In a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Management today, the government of Punjab decided to give Rs1 million to people who had lost their loved ones during the rains. Meanwhile, Rs300,000 would be distributed to those severely injured.

The ministerial committee also reviewed the housing damage relief package and vowed to distribute cheques of Rs400,000 to people whose houses had been completely damaged during the monsoon downpour.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had declared the flood-affected areas as disaster-struck.

Five children drown in Upper Dir flash floods

Earlier in the day, five students were washed away by a flash flood in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PDMA confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Barawel area of the district bordering Afghanistan, in the jurisdiction of the Shahi Kot police station.

“The heavy rains caused a flash flood in the nullah that hit the students who were on their way back home,” Deputy Commissioner Akmal Khan Khattak said, adding that police and rescue teams have retrieved three bodies from the drain and moved them to the hospital.

He said that the ages of the children ranged from seven to 11 years.

Separately, a child drowned in Swat later in the day after a cloud burst was reported in the area. In Mingora, rainwater entered several houses after heavy rain lashed the city.

Several students were stuck in schools and colleges after roads were inundated with waist-high waters. They were later rescued by PDMA officials.

PM Shehbaz appeals for international help

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the government decided to launch an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The decision was taken during an urgent briefing on the flood emergency in NDMA, which was summoned to reassess the damage done by floods and to apprise the development partners and donors of the magnitude of the crisis.

In addition to looking outward for assistance to mitigate the devastation caused by abnormal monsoon downpour, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif also appealed to the nation to extend help to the flood-stricken people as the government required hundreds of billions to rehabilitate the flood victims.

“The current relief operation needs Rs 80 billion and hundreds of billions of rupees also required to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims,” the prime minister said in a video message.

Subsequently, in a series of tweets today, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that donations could be deposited to the Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022.

“All commercial banks and their branches can collect donations in the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022 as per State Bank of Pakistan circular,” she said, adding that overseas Pakistanis can also send donations through wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer operators and exchange houses.