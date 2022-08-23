DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2022

PTCL network outage slows down internet

Dawn Report Published August 23, 2022 Updated August 23, 2022 08:59am
THIS graph shows how connectivity in Pakistan nose-dived on Monday evening.—Twitter/Netblocks
THIS graph shows how connectivity in Pakistan nose-dived on Monday evening.—Twitter/Netblocks

ISLAMABAD: Internet services across the country faced serious disruptions due to a drop in PTCL traffic.

Sources in the company said the internet fibre cables suffered damage due to heavy rains in Sukkur areas. They said rainwater had entered the PTCL exchange causing an electricity short-circuit. The company expects the repair work to be completed by Tuesday morning.

Few days ago, the PTCL cable network had suffered a breakdown following rain.

As the PTCL network was down, the operations of several internet service providers who are linked with the company, also faced disruption in services.

NetBlocks tweeted: “The incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel and Stormfiber... with connectivity at 38pc.”

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SMD
Aug 23, 2022 07:59am
The services of PTCL and U phone are getting worse day by day.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 23, 2022 08:10am
Neutrals and criminal govt hard at work, denying people of Pakistan basic rights and freedoms!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Senior
Aug 23, 2022 08:11am
We must pay our bills on time.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Aug 23, 2022 08:15am
Busy raiding in the night so need the internet down?
Reply Recommend 0
DD
Aug 23, 2022 08:26am
We all know why internet is slow and down
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 23, 2022 08:46am
Some new tools are being tested to curb social media and give free hands to beloved media..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Banning free speech
Updated 23 Aug, 2022

Banning free speech

By using Pemra to silence dissent, the government has dented the former’s credibility.
PTI’s Karachi triumph
23 Aug, 2022

PTI’s Karachi triumph

THOUGH the PTI’s stand-off with the ruling coalition shows no signs of easing, the party’s march towards success...
Reviving hockey
23 Aug, 2022

Reviving hockey

A NEW secretariat, the same old promises of reviving hockey in Pakistan. As many of Syed Haider Hussain’s...
Climate catastrophe
Updated 22 Aug, 2022

Climate catastrophe

The changing climate requires a bottom-up approach to adaptation if we want to survive.
Agricultural reform
22 Aug, 2022

Agricultural reform

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the ministries concerned to prepare a ‘comprehensive reform programme’...
Suicides in Chitral
22 Aug, 2022

Suicides in Chitral

IT is unfortunate that the incidence and causes of suicide remain under-researched in Pakistan. That is why a study...