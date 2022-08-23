PTCL network outage slows down internet

ISLAMABAD: Internet services across the country faced serious disruptions due to a drop in PTCL traffic.

Sources in the company said the internet fibre cables suffered damage due to heavy rains in Sukkur areas. They said rainwater had entered the PTCL exchange causing an electricity short-circuit. The company expects the repair work to be completed by Tuesday morning.

Few days ago, the PTCL cable network had suffered a breakdown following rain.

As the PTCL network was down, the operations of several internet service providers who are linked with the company, also faced disruption in services.

NetBlocks tweeted: “The incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel and Stormfiber... with connectivity at 38pc.”

