PTCL says internet services restored after technical fault in optic fiber network fixed

August 19, 2022

The Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd (PTCL) said on Friday that a technical fault in its optic fiber network, that had caused internet outages in some regions including major urban centres, has been repaired and internet services restored.

“Technical fault in the PTCL optic fiber network caused by heavy rains and flooding has been repaired and internet services have been restored,” it tweeted.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also confirmed all internet services in Pakistan have been restored to normal.

Earlier today, major telecom operators reported that internet connectivity was down in some regions, with #internetdown trending on Twitter.

The PTA had said it was investigating the matter.

“As reported by PTCL, [an] issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues.

“This issue is being investigated. The PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” the authority said.

Knock-on effect

PTCL’s problems had a knock-on effect on other service providers, including on cellular data.

Telenor Pakistan, backed by Norway’s Telenor, said its internet network was down because of a network issue at its internet service provider.

Widespread internet blackouts were reported in Islamabad and Lahore where fixed-line broadband users, as well as cellular network users, reported no connectivity.

But numerous users reported that the country’s largest telecommunications provider, Jazz, owned by Amsterdam-listed global provider Veon, was up and running.

“Jazz network is by and large unaffected with our robust architecture and multiple layers of protection to provide consistent experience to our users,” Jazz’s head of external communications, Khayyam Siddiqi, told Reuters.

He said the provider was experiencing a spike in data traffic following the outages on other networks.

In May, internet disruptions were reported across the country amid speculations that the government had suspended the services because of protests organised by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

However, the PTA had denied taking any such decision and clarified that internet provider Transworld was facing slight degradation.

Prior to this, internet services across Pakistan suffered in February after one of the two undersea cables operated by TransWorld was damaged near Karachi.

According to the PTA, there are 116 million users of 3G and 4G services and 119 million broadband subscribers.

Syed A. Mateen
Aug 19, 2022 11:29am
It depends how many Internet users are using PTCL network.
Reply
Nabi
Aug 19, 2022 11:31am
Very slow internet in Red zone Karachi jazz network having issues
Reply
Atif rehman
Aug 19, 2022 12:03pm
Lahore internet is also down
Reply

