Schools closed in Balochistan as rains claim nine more lives

QUETTA: The death and destruction in Balochistan continued on Sunday as nine more people lost their lives in rain-related accidents. The provincial government has closed all education institutions in light of a renewed warning of downpour and flash floods.

As major highways connecting to the province were still cut off, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to provide helicopters to reach the people who were stranded due to washing away of roads and highways.

Quetta received heavy downpour on Sunday, resulting in urban flooding in Pashtoonabad, Hazara Town, Qadirand, Aminabd, Nawan Killi, Killi Qambrani and Sariab areas, where floodwater entered several houses. Karkhasa Dam near Quetta was breached at one point due to hill torrents, inundating several areas near Western Bypass.

Quetta Commissioner Sohailur Rehman Baloch said the dam’s spillways have been opened by the irrigation department after it was filled to maximum capacity.

NDMA forecasts more rains, flash flooding; PM asks army chief for helicopters to speed up relief operations

Following the forecast of more rains and flooding, the Balochistan government has closed all educational institutions for one week. A notification issued by the provincial government stated that all government and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions would remain closed from Aug 22 to 27.

However, more areas were expected to come under water as the NDMA has issued a fresh warning of flash floods in eastern parts of Balochistan, APP reported.

According to the NDMA advisory, the Flood Forecasting Division has forecast moderate flash flooding in the rivers and nullahs of eastern Balochistan during the next 24 hours and subsequent heavy flooding.

The advisory also forecast “medium to high-level flooding” in Kabul River at Nowshera and Indus River till Monday (today).

NHA advisory for travellers

As major Balochistan highways were still inundated, the National Highway Authority (NHA) issued an advisory for people to avoid travel on these roads. The advisory issued by the NHA spokesperson stated that Karachi-Quetta National Highway (N-25) was completely closed for traffic as Linda Bridge at Lasbela was washed away by flash floods.

Separately, Ratodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) was closed at Wangu Hills in Khuzdar. Traffic was also suspended on Dera Ismail Khan-Quetta National Highway (N-50) from Zhob-Dhanasar sentient, while Qilla Saifullah-Multan National Highway (N-70) was closed at Fort Munro.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s rail link with other areas could not be restored even a week after major railway lines were washed away.

A train that was scheduled to leave Quetta for Karachi was cancelled as the track was not cleared by the authorities due to floodwater, official sources told Dawn, adding that the track was also inundated in some areas of Sindh.

PM calls COAS, NDMA chairman

PM Shehbaz on Sunday called the army chief and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz to review rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas, a statement released by the Prime Minister Office said

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister and the army chief discussed the flood situation and rehabilitation operations, especially in Sindh. The prime minister appreciated the army’s cooperation in rescue and relief operations, the statement added.

The NDMA chairman apprised the prime minister of the latest flood situation and the authority’s rescue and relief operations in Balochistan and Sindh.

The prime minister also directed the Benazir Income Support Programme to immediately distribute compensation money among the flood victims of Sindh.

Humanitarian assistance

Pakistan Air Force is also assisting the local authorities by providing “humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support” to the people stranded in Balochistan and Sindh, a statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said.

PAF’s Emergency Response teams were providing rations to the people on the instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2022