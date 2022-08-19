Weekly inflation shatters records, rises to 42.3pc

Inflation rose sharply in the week that ended on August 18, climbing to a record 42.3 per cent year-on-year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

Inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), rose by 3.35pc week-on-week, mainly because of higher food prices. The highest week-on-week increase in inflation was recorded at 3.68pc for the week that ended on July 28.

The SPI monitors prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, the prices of 25 out of 51 items increased, 11 decreased and 15 remained stable.

Highest week-on-week increase

Tomatoes: 20.28pc

Chicken: 7.57pc

Onions: 2.30pc

Powdered milk 2.03pc

Electricity (for the lowest income group): 6.83pc

Highest week-on-week decrease

LPG: 3.46pc

Vegetable ghee: 1.16pc

Garlic: 0.94pc

Mustard oil: 0.71pc

Pulse masoor: 0.42pc

Highest year-on-year increase

Pulse masoor: 111.02pc

Diesel: 108.77pc

Petrol: 94.53pc

Onions: 94.43pc

Cooking oil 72.96pc

The SPI increased week-on-week by 1.80pc for the lowest income group (i.e., people earning below Rs17,732 per month) and by 3.94pc for the group with a monthly income of above Rs44,175.