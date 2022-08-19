DAWN.COM Logo

Weekly inflation shatters records, rises to 42.3pc

Tahir Sherani Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 04:20pm

Inflation rose sharply in the week that ended on August 18, climbing to a record 42.3 per cent year-on-year, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

Inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), rose by 3.35pc week-on-week, mainly because of higher food prices. The highest week-on-week increase in inflation was recorded at 3.68pc for the week that ended on July 28.

The SPI monitors prices of 51 essential items based on a survey of 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, the prices of 25 out of 51 items increased, 11 decreased and 15 remained stable.

Highest week-on-week increase

  • Tomatoes: 20.28pc
  • Chicken: 7.57pc
  • Onions: 2.30pc
  • Powdered milk 2.03pc
  • Electricity (for the lowest income group): 6.83pc

Highest week-on-week decrease

  • LPG: 3.46pc
  • Vegetable ghee: 1.16pc
  • Garlic: 0.94pc
  • Mustard oil: 0.71pc
  • Pulse masoor: 0.42pc

Highest year-on-year increase

  • Pulse masoor: 111.02pc
  • Diesel: 108.77pc
  • Petrol: 94.53pc
  • Onions: 94.43pc
  • Cooking oil 72.96pc

The SPI increased week-on-week by 1.80pc for the lowest income group (i.e., people earning below Rs17,732 per month) and by 3.94pc for the group with a monthly income of above Rs44,175.

asma
Aug 19, 2022 04:09pm
Dont worry imported govt and neutrals are going to solve everything. Pakistan is the best !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2022 04:11pm
What else could be expected under the auspices and aegis of the imported and selected ruling junta of three musketeers in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, stemming from the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed, cult-dominated and Raiwind/Larkana/D.I.Khan based so-called political parties of the "Land of the Pure?"
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2022 04:11pm
This cabal of crooks has shattered all bad records, not just inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2022 04:11pm
And yet, their claim in overthrowing PTI Govt was to control inflation! Height of hypocrisy, this!!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2022 04:14pm
These idiots in Govt have only ruined their own chances by accepting to overthrow PTI Govt. These crooks in Govt keep shooting their own foot time and again!
Reply Recommend 0
Nafis
Aug 19, 2022 04:15pm
What else you expect from this government
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Aug 19, 2022 04:18pm
Who is to be blamed for the High Inflation of daily consumable products??, obviously non other than the crookes and criminals sitting in the present PDM Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Um e Hareem _ Pee Em El Noon
Aug 19, 2022 04:21pm
Neutral is in UK enjoying Azadi and his Characters are stagged in pakistan to do the damage the economy
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 19, 2022 04:32pm
Don't complain now. Enjoy PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Aug 19, 2022 04:34pm
Imf and our new national anthem will save us. Dont worry!
Reply Recommend 0
Crusader
Aug 19, 2022 04:37pm
All hail the great 'real' leader for this
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 19, 2022 04:38pm
So when is next "menghai march" by Molana Fazul or Bilawal?
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 19, 2022 04:40pm
Neutrals have doomed us all.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Agboatwala
Aug 19, 2022 04:48pm
This govt has brought more miseries to the people than any good.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Aug 19, 2022 04:48pm
Who cares about rising inflation, government 's main focus, how to get rid of IK
Reply Recommend 0
Neutraview
Aug 19, 2022 04:52pm
What are Neutrals waiting for??
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 19, 2022 04:57pm
How can one remain neutral in these circumstances?
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Aug 19, 2022 04:58pm
Gift from corrupt PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 19, 2022 05:00pm
Time for a new patriotic song to bring some relief to the masses because every other measure has failed.
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Aug 19, 2022 05:06pm
Imported Govt Advice: Eat cake if cannot afford to eat anything.
Reply Recommend 0
John Cool
Aug 19, 2022 05:07pm
Inflation is high in every country in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Cloud
Aug 19, 2022 05:08pm
Two nations theory has failed and Obsession of Kashmir has bankrupted the country. No one have any idea how to solve tge problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hasni
Aug 19, 2022 05:23pm
Inflation is out of control That is my 5 Bucks on this topic
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Aug 19, 2022 05:41pm
@Neutraview, They are waiting for orders from their bosses sitting in the Pentagon, USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Aug 19, 2022 05:43pm
Shame PDM
Reply Recommend 0

