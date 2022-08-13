Weekly inflation decreases slightly to 37.69pc

Inflation as measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) decreased by 0.08 per cent in the week ended on August 11 compared to the previous week, mainly because of a reduction in food prices.

The year-on-year increase in SPI was 37.69pc, down from a record high of 38.63pc in the previous week, data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed.

During the week under review, the prices of 26 items increased and nine decreased while the rates of 16 items remain unchanged.

The PBS data showed that the price of onions decreased by 10.18pc, bananas 2.71pc, chicken 1.3pc, ghee 0.79pc, mustard oil 0.36pc, basmati rice 0.33pc, cooking oil 0.17pc and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 1.10pc.

On the other hand, the price of tomatoes was up 10.35pc, salt 3.73pc, eggs 3.67pc, pulse mash 3.65pc, pulse moong 3.18pc, pulse masoor 2.13pc, garlic 2.03pc and firewood 1.36pc.

The SPI decreased by 0.12pc for the lowest income group (i.e., people earning below Rs17,732 per month) and by 0.07pc for the group with a monthly income of above Rs44,175.

The year-on-year increase in pulse masoor was 111.9pc, onions 90.05pc, cooking oil 73.5pc, ghee 70.54pc and chicken 57.14pc. Meanwhile, the price of diesel was up 109.15pc year-on-year, petrol 88.94pc, washing soap 61.92pc and electricity charges for the lowest income group 52.61pc.