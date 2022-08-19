DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistanis seeking work in UAE must have relevant visa, 5,000 dirhams

Mohammad Asghar Published August 19, 2022 Updated August 19, 2022 09:49am

RAWALPINDI: After 80 Pakistanis were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for having dummy return tickets and other reasons, the Pakistani consulate in Dubai has informed Islamabad that Pakistanis visiting Dubai should have a valid work visa, 5,000 dirhams and a return ticket with them while travelling to the UAE.

In a letter to the Foreign Office on Saturday, the consulate conveyed that entry of these passengers was denied for various reasons and urged the ministry to educate Pakis­tani passengers, seeking employment in the UAE, to acquire a proper work visa.

It said the passengers should hold valid return tickets with a visa and 5,000 dirhams with them when travelling to the UAE. After receiving a query from a passenger at Dubai Airport, the consulate staff visited the airport to find out that the UAE immigration authorities had stopped the entry of around 80 Pakistanis for multiple reasons.

Development comes after 80 Pakistanis deported for having dummy return tickets, visit visas, inadequate cash

Of the deported citizens, 40 were sent back to Pakistan on the same flight they travelled to Dubai while the remaining half returned on various available flights.

The immigration authorities in the Emirates said Pakistani citizens were deported for having visit visas instead of work visas, dummy return tickets and inadequate cash to sustain in the United Arab Emirates.

Most of the deported people reportedly informed the UAE immigration authorities that they had come to the Emirates for employment on visit visas.

The Pakistani mission said it had requested the UAE immigration authorities to allow entry to Pakistani passport holders with valid visas into the UAE, but it was informed that the entry of these passengers was denied because of the above reasons.

The UAE authorities said that all of them should be holding valid return tickets and should be having a minimum amount of AED5,000 in cash.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2022

Dependent Foreign Policy
Aug 19, 2022 10:04am
No concessions for an OIC member country, who has principled standing on Palestinian cause ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 19, 2022 10:05am
Game over for Pakistani migrants
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 19, 2022 10:10am
Brother UAE doesn't care about Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Lol
Aug 19, 2022 10:15am
More humiliation
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria Senior
Aug 19, 2022 10:25am
Not fair for us.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 19, 2022 10:26am
Pakistani people should have went to China for work.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Aug 19, 2022 10:39am
Is UAE forgetting that Pakistani’s build UAE? Passengers should never be allowed to board a flight from Pakistan to Dubai if they don’t have a return ticket and a valid visa to Dubai. Having 5,000 dirhams in cash is a new requirement which I think is ridiculous. If UAE has done their due diligence during the visa acceptance process that should be sufficient.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Aug 19, 2022 10:41am
Forget UAE, go to China
Reply Recommend 0
Imtirian Hozmydadi
Aug 19, 2022 10:50am
No matter where in the world, Pakistanis are spreading their good name!
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 19, 2022 11:05am
They do not have that kind of money. Only Indian workers will go.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Aug 19, 2022 11:07am
Conditions are completely different for Indian passport holders, for Indians its like a domestic travelling.
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Aug 19, 2022 11:28am
Shame shame.
Reply Recommend 0

