Pakistanis seeking work in UAE must have relevant visa, 5,000 dirhams

RAWALPINDI: After 80 Pakistanis were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for having dummy return tickets and other reasons, the Pakistani consulate in Dubai has informed Islamabad that Pakistanis visiting Dubai should have a valid work visa, 5,000 dirhams and a return ticket with them while travelling to the UAE.

In a letter to the Foreign Office on Saturday, the consulate conveyed that entry of these passengers was denied for various reasons and urged the ministry to educate Pakis­tani passengers, seeking employment in the UAE, to acquire a proper work visa.

It said the passengers should hold valid return tickets with a visa and 5,000 dirhams with them when travelling to the UAE. After receiving a query from a passenger at Dubai Airport, the consulate staff visited the airport to find out that the UAE immigration authorities had stopped the entry of around 80 Pakistanis for multiple reasons.

Development comes after 80 Pakistanis deported for having dummy return tickets, visit visas, inadequate cash

Of the deported citizens, 40 were sent back to Pakistan on the same flight they travelled to Dubai while the remaining half returned on various available flights.

The immigration authorities in the Emirates said Pakistani citizens were deported for having visit visas instead of work visas, dummy return tickets and inadequate cash to sustain in the United Arab Emirates.

Most of the deported people reportedly informed the UAE immigration authorities that they had come to the Emirates for employment on visit visas.

The Pakistani mission said it had requested the UAE immigration authorities to allow entry to Pakistani passport holders with valid visas into the UAE, but it was informed that the entry of these passengers was denied because of the above reasons.

The UAE authorities said that all of them should be holding valid return tickets and should be having a minimum amount of AED5,000 in cash.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2022