DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2022

Gen Bajwa, US Centcom discuss regional security situation, stability in meeting at GHQ

Press Release Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 10:44pm
<p>US Central Command (Centcom) Commander Michael E. Kurilla and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa — Photo: AFP/File</p>

US Central Command (Centcom) Commander Michael E. Kurilla and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa — Photo: AFP/File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met US Central Command (Centcom) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement by the military’s media wing, the Centcom commander had a one-on-one meeting with the army chief.

“Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military to military ties were discussed during the meeting,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It stated that the one-on-one call was followed by a delegation-level meeting in which Pakistan Army’s counter-terrorism efforts and significant contributions toward regional peace and stability were discussed.

The Pakistan-US military training exchange programme also came under discussion.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences, and efforts for regional peace and stability,” the ISPR said, adding the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took a keen interest in various historical enclosures.

Earlier, diplomatic sources told Dawn that the United States and Pakistani officials were considering various options army chief’s visit to the United States in late August or early September.

Last month, Gen Bajwa had also reached out to Washington to request help in securing an early disbursement of funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He spoke with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and later a State Department official rejected media speculations that the call was linked to the current political situation in Pakistan.

Later, Gen Bajwa also spoke with Commander US Centcom Gen Michael Erik Kurilla and, according to an official statement, the two discussed “matters of mutual interests, regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation in detail.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 18, 2022 10:47pm
General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be asked to be Chief of Staff for another term?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2022 10:53pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The fall guy
Updated 18 Aug, 2022

The fall guy

Maryam’s public distancing from Miftah over recent fuel price hike is quite uncalled for.
Never-ending scourge
18 Aug, 2022

Never-ending scourge

POLIO eradication efforts in the country appear to have suddenly taken a giant leap backwards. A day after...
Frozen Afghan funds
18 Aug, 2022

Frozen Afghan funds

WITH Afghanistan facing a humanitarian catastrophe and economic collapse, the American decision to not release ...
No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...