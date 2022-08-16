DAWN.COM Logo

IHC directs sessions court to hear plea for Shahbaz Gill's physical remand today

Tahir Naseer Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 02:22pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday referred a plea seeking PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's physical remand in a sedition case to a sessions court for hearing, declaring the petition to be admissible.

The development comes less than a week after a district and sessions court rejected a police request to extend Gill's two-day physical remand and an additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) dismissed a plea seeking a review of the district court's order.

A plea challenging these orders was filed by Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon in the high court on Saturday last week.

The authorities maintained in the plea that the physical remand of Gill — who is currently in judicial custody on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the armed forces following his controversial remarks during an ARY News bulletin — is important for the completion of the case's investigation.

When acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up Jadoon's plea today, he made its hearing conditional on parties establishing that the review plea rejected by the ADSJ was maintainable in a sessions court.

"If the plea is maintainable in a sessions court, I will then hear arguments on the case's merits," he said, adding that if the petition was not maintainable, there was no need for any further proceedings on the matter.

Justice Farooq then reserved the verdict on the plea and later issued directives for the sessions court to hear it and decide the matter on the basis of merit.

He also directed the sessions judge to hear the petition today.

Make legal, not political arguments: judge

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Farooq stopped Gill's lawyers from speaking about political matters after they made some political references.

"Make legal, not political arguments in this case," he told the lawyers.

While the judge acknowledged that the case concerned a politician, he said the identity of the suspect was "meaningless" to the court. The court is only concerned with legal matters, he said.

Justice Farooq then sought arguments on the maintainability of the review petition that was earlier rejected by the ADSJ.

"The matter ends when the suspect is remanded in judicial custody," he observed, adding that sending a suspect on physical remand in police custody was a "serious matter".

The judge said the session's court was to determine whether the judicial magistrate's order to reject the police request for an extension in Gill's physical remand was right.

"I am not going into the case's merit at the moment. I will first hear arguments on the [review] petition's maintainability," he said.

When Gill's lawyer pointed out that the authorities had filed a petition for Gill's physical remand in the IHC as well, Justice Farooq observed that high courts did not grant remands.

"It is not the high court's jurisdiction to see for how long a suspect has to be remanded. No matter how serious the offence is, it is the judicial magistrate who decides about remands," he remarked.

"At present, I am hearing arguments only on the maintainability of the plea in the sessions court."

Plea for quashing FIR against Gill

Separately, Justice Farooq also heard a plea seeking the quashing of the first information report (FIR) against Gill in connection with his remarks during the ARY News bulletin.

Presenting his arguments on the plea, Gill's lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen maintained that the case against the PTI leader was based on "mala fide".

He contended that the approval for the charges under which Gill was booked had to be taken from the government but it was not taken.

After a transcript of Gill's remarks during the ARY News bulletin was submitted to the court, his lawyer further argued that only a part of the PTI leader's statement was referred to in the case and that the context of those remarks was not explained.

He also mentioned the case filed against lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir by the Pakistan Army for allegedly "abusing and defaming the senior command" of the institution.

"This case was not filed at the JAG branch's behest but that of the government," the lawyer claimed. He added that federal ministers' recent statements had been more critical than those by Gill and Mazari-Hazir.

Following his arguments, Justice Farooq adjourned the hearing till next week.

Gill’s controversial comments

On August 9, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had issued a show-cause notice to ARY News for airing comments from Gill, that it said were “highly hateful and seditious” remarks tantamount to “incite armed forces towards revolt”.

The notice went on to say that Gill was invited via a telephonic call for his comments and during his talk with the channel, Gill had alleged that the government was trying to provoke the lower and middle tier of the army against the PTI, saying the families of such “rank and file” support Imran Khan and his party “which is fuelling rage within the government”.

He had also alleged that the “strategic media cell” of the ruling PML-N was spreading false information and fake news to create divisions between PTI chief Imran Khan and the armed forces.

Gill had said the government leaders, including Javed Latif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq, had lambasted the army in the past “and they were at the government positions now”.

“The statement made by the guest on ARY News is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution as well as Pemra laws. Airing of such content on your news channel shows either weak editorial control on the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against state institutions for their vested interests,” the watchdog stated.

“Dr Gill tried to malign the federal government, claiming the government functionaries are spearheading a campaign through social media cell for propagating anti-army narrative,” the authority said.

Comments (20)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 02:25pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2022 02:41pm
It is in the durable interest of PTI to get rid of their bad-image maker Gill, as soon as possible, for their own good. Gill was expelled by Buzdar from Punjab for his negative tactics but, strangely, acceptede by Imran Khan in the bigger central role. But, what he has done by his foolishness, is a strong catalyst to malign the image of PTI beyond redress. It is now, or never situation for PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 16, 2022 02:42pm
Free this man from clutches of mafia government
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs naureen
Aug 16, 2022 02:46pm
What kind of code of conduct and professionalism allows them to torture him , use physical abuse to get their kind of statement from him. Is that ethical. Is he a criminal!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 16, 2022 03:07pm
By today’s statement from ex PM, it seems he is the main culprit in instigating Gill to incite public for sedition, thus its a full fledged case of abetment in crime, strict action must be taken against all those who endorsed the views in meeting
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Aug 16, 2022 03:30pm
And what pml-n and ppp top leaders were doing when they were in opposition!!! Nothing different unfortunately
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2022 03:33pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, No, not every news is "Great move and excellent news." Read before repeating the same words!!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 16, 2022 03:38pm
Gill is right
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Aug 16, 2022 03:54pm
No one is a sacred cow, a Prime Minister is criticized, political party differences are discussed in the media, Judiciary is maligned in public the Armed Forces and Agencies are no different COAS spoke to Ex-Servicemen in reaction to which they held Press conferences inciting mutiny I believe why to spare them. It is a personal vendetta of Rana Sanullah against PTI he did not spare a 12-month-old baby; if not checked now will have serious repercussions on the already charged political scenario.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed
Aug 16, 2022 04:02pm
Excellamt
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed
Aug 16, 2022 04:02pm
No comments
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Asif Ali
Aug 16, 2022 04:03pm
Country is having Martial law at the moment. No rule of law is working.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(NYS)
Aug 16, 2022 04:22pm
@Tahir Raouf, What?, amazing how some people are totally make up anything on there head.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Aug 16, 2022 04:27pm
Rana Sanaullah is digging well for himself
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 16, 2022 04:32pm
Register case of torture against NS and SS in London and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Aug 16, 2022 05:18pm
Sorry about the police and judiciary state in Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 16, 2022 06:22pm
Law of the jungle. PDM gangsters in power behaving like local goondas.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 16, 2022 07:03pm
@Tahir Raouf, You mean Nawaz sharif. Yes agreed strict action should be taken against him
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 16, 2022 07:17pm
torture case should be registered against SS and NS .
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 16, 2022 07:19pm
@Mrs naureen, Illiterate imported gov do not know how to respect professer.
Reply Recommend 0

