DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

Nawaz to return to Pakistan in September: Javed Latif

Dawn.com Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 05:05pm
<p>Federal minister Javed Latif addresses a press conference in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Federal minister Javed Latif addresses a press conference in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Federal minister Javed Latif on Monday claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — who is in a self-imposed exile in London on medical grounds — would return to the country in September.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Latif said a "level playing field" in Pakistani politics was impossible without Nawaz's presence. He said the people had expressed their opinion and now wished for Nawaz's return.

Latif said the PML-N would not allow the party chief to go back to jail upon his return, explaining that the party felt "injustice" was committed against it. He alleged that Nawaz was disqualified on the instructions and directions of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

Analysis: Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming conundrum

Latif criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and questioned whether those who had "removed" Nawaz and facilitated Imran's rise to power had still not learned their lesson.

"Some people are still pulling his (Imran) strings today. We know everything."

Latif alleged that Imran still had the support of "a few people", adding that he would not have come to Banigala otherwise and would have instead stayed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"He came to Banigala after 15 days when he got cover."

Responding to a question, the federal minister said the PML-N did not want friendship or enmity with those who "made governments and broke governments" and the party had a clear stance that it wanted all institutions, including politicians, to operate within their legal and constitutional limits.

Counting on parliament

The PML-N government is considering relevant legislation to ease Nawaz's return.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had already said the coalition government might make certain amendments that would help repeal the ban imposed on Nawaz by a Supreme Court judgement in the Panama Papers case against him.

Nawaz will likely make his return to Pakistan ahead of the general elections as PML-N leaders think his presence in the field is necessary to stop the PTI juggernaut.

In the face of the rising popularity of the PTI chairman who was ousted as the prime minister in April this year, the entire PML-N leadership is unanimous that the party needs Nawaz to be in Pakistan ahead of the polls if it wants to score a victory.

“Embarrassing defeat in last month’s by-polls in Punjab has consolidated this view within the party that second-tier leadership like Maryam Nawaz and [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif cannot compete with Mr Khan’s charisma,” an insider had told Dawn.

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed him a four-week reprieve. He was serving seven-year imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before his departure to London on medical grounds.

Prior to his exit, Shehbaz had submitted an undertaking to the LHC ensuring his elder brother would return “within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan”. However, the return is repeatedly delayed due to health concerns.

Nawaz’s passport expired in February 2021. However, the junior Sharif’s government issued a fresh passport to the elder Sharif in April this year.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (231)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zubair Ahmed
Aug 15, 2022 04:51pm
He is a criminal he has to face time,
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2022 04:52pm
This guy has been giving dates for Nawaz's return for the last 18 months. Perhaps one day he will be right.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 15, 2022 04:52pm
The lion is coming home
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2022 04:53pm
September of which year? It's not clear...
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 15, 2022 04:55pm
Now that his brother is PM I am sure NS is feeling well enough to return.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Aug 15, 2022 04:56pm
If true, the best news for Pakistan. A real leader is needed and not an imposter like PTI leader .
Reply Recommend 0
Susr-in-law
Aug 15, 2022 04:57pm
"He said the people had expressed their opinion and now wished for Nawaz’s return." .. How and where?
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 15, 2022 04:59pm
So the arena will not left alone to IK &pti.
Reply Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Aug 15, 2022 05:00pm
Sure, come on over, bring a friend Ishaq Dar!!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2022 05:01pm
Does Nawaz know Javed Latif is going around saying this?
Reply Recommend 0
yasser
Aug 15, 2022 05:06pm
how can you dictate the courts/law unless it is all a sham!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahmad
Aug 15, 2022 05:11pm
Welcome back home PML-N Chief and Ex.PM Mr.Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 15, 2022 05:18pm
Straight to jail, unless he lands in Islamabad and remains there.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Hameed Gul
Aug 15, 2022 05:19pm
In that case imprisonment or punishment of others in jail to be revisited as well. Every citizen is equal before the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Aug 15, 2022 05:19pm
NS is the real leader of masses.
Reply Recommend 0
MUSTAFA
Aug 15, 2022 05:21pm
so ? how this concerns a common man ? do whatever he wants to
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 15, 2022 05:23pm
I bet he won't.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Khan
Aug 15, 2022 05:31pm
Not back to Pakistan, back to Jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 15, 2022 05:37pm
The lion of Pakistan is bad. Our hero. I have tears in my eyes.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 15, 2022 05:39pm
Tell us something new.. we already know this as neutral went to london to finalize things ..
Reply Recommend 0
Naim
Aug 15, 2022 05:42pm
Yes, the big chief is in UK working out the deal!!
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 15, 2022 05:45pm
No worries. Adiyala jail is ready to welcome the corruption Boss Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Aug 15, 2022 05:47pm
Sicilian Mafia would not allow the chief to go back to jail upon his return.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 15, 2022 05:50pm
He is welcome to return, he wont be leading anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
hammad
Aug 15, 2022 05:50pm
Coming to destroy the country even more.
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Aug 15, 2022 05:54pm
Straight in Jail
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Aug 15, 2022 05:54pm
What about his medical treatment? Was it a fake?
Reply Recommend 0
Sowami Yadev
Aug 15, 2022 05:56pm
How easy it was to predict.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 15, 2022 06:00pm
He is a coward, he will never come back.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 15, 2022 06:02pm
We have a room waiting in Adiala. He needs spend 10 yrs without parole
Reply Recommend 0
Sialkoti
Aug 15, 2022 06:02pm
Hopefully he’s arrested as soon as he lands and put in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Aug 15, 2022 06:02pm
This convict will only return on neutrals plan and plane…..
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Aug 15, 2022 06:05pm
Pakistan is for rich and corrupt and Army Gen.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 15, 2022 06:11pm
Nawaz should be arrested on arrival. He is a convict who absconded.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Aug 15, 2022 06:14pm
let him land in Lahore - he will go to jail ofcourse
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Aug 15, 2022 06:15pm
" Level playing field" is of course a basic right for every Pakistani politician. However, Are they going to pass new bills to "null and void" previous convictions?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 15, 2022 06:16pm
Really ? Welcome to purana Pakistan. Imran Khan to be cut to size for playing game. Actually Nawaz need own umpire and pitch. But people of Pakistan are not fool at all ,.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 15, 2022 06:16pm
A liar who declares himself to a foreign govt that he is a director of a company when he actually is the PM of a country and then lies and doesn't disclose this to parliament now wants to come back.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 15, 2022 06:18pm
An absconder, a liar who failed to declare foreign residency, a person who declared a to a foreign govt that he is the director of a company when he was actually the PM, how embarrassing, dont these people have no shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 15, 2022 06:22pm
What a shameless bunch. Does he know that Nawaz can get arrested in Lahore as well?
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 15, 2022 06:22pm
IF He can run the MAFIA so efficiently, He is most qualified to run this country.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 15, 2022 06:24pm
Yes we know. Imran Khan said it. Question is is he going to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Rental
Aug 15, 2022 06:26pm
Any updates on the army, General Faiz, and Zardari deal? Obviously, it is certain that after next elections, Zardari will make the government.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Aug 15, 2022 06:27pm
Medical Grounds. A cruel joke from a convicted criminal.Lock him up and throw the key in river Ravi.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 15, 2022 06:27pm
Thanks to the excellent medical services of the UK Nawaz Sharif has miraculously recovered.
Reply Recommend 0
ak18
Aug 15, 2022 06:30pm
So the only legislation of note the Imported Regime has done so far is to legalise crimes.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 15, 2022 06:32pm
Nawaz Sharif is a close matter in Pakistan.He will not return to Pakistan as he know that he won't be allowed to return to UK and he will put in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 15, 2022 06:33pm
For someone whose leader is absconder on 50 Rs stamp paper and sentenced by SC these are tall statements,he should know the people also know who is pulling his strings to bring him back and on what terms and conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 15, 2022 06:34pm
Finally the Lion will run back to his den.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 15, 2022 06:34pm
Does he not know that Nawaz can be arrested in Lahore as well?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Javed
Aug 15, 2022 06:38pm
Nothing else but mafia
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Javed
Aug 15, 2022 06:38pm
Nothing else but mafia, wake up people
Reply Recommend 0
saleem syed
Aug 15, 2022 06:40pm
Let him come 1st then put him back in Kot Lakhpat where he belong to.
Reply Recommend 0
Taha
Aug 15, 2022 06:40pm
Why not let all the inmates loose in Pakistan as well?
Reply Recommend 0
Aleem Rashid
Aug 15, 2022 06:41pm
thats what you think
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Aug 15, 2022 06:41pm
Parliament legislates for the benefit of the people and progress of the country, it doesn't legislate so that a convicted felon can return without and not serve the sentence ordered by the court. Democracy in Pakistan is nothing but a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Dil
Aug 15, 2022 06:43pm
After getting humiliated and rejected by ppl now shehbaz sharif wants the same for his older brother .
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 15, 2022 06:46pm
Great injustice has been done to the country by the neutral institution
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 06:48pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Aug 15, 2022 06:48pm
Jail should be his destiny
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Aug 15, 2022 06:51pm
I think for one or other reason, all these crooks will gather again to be hauled up into their final destiny, jail, once PTI is in power.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Aug 15, 2022 06:52pm
desperate measures of a desperate and imported govt. Wonder how will PPP react to their impossible dream of having Bilawal as PM after the next election. IK at the moment is unstoppable, Nawaz or no Nawaz
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 15, 2022 06:54pm
A convicted felon is coming back not to jail but to Jati Umra. Duality of law
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 15, 2022 07:00pm
He is a convicted absconder and deserves to in jail. People of Pakistan will not accept double standards in justice - one for rich and another for poor.
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 15, 2022 07:01pm
Welcome chief of thugs NS to the republic of loonie & toonie !
Reply Recommend 0
Riazullah Baig
Aug 15, 2022 07:04pm
How would you bypass the legal system to let NS live out of jail? Will you no be making a mockery of the judicial system?
Reply Recommend 0
inpakilove23
Aug 15, 2022 07:07pm
Please stand up Pakistanis. Do not accept such treachery. Let PMLN know that we will not accept Nawaz roaming free and like every other person found guilty must pay for his crime.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 15, 2022 07:10pm
he should face the law and courts
Reply Recommend 0
N Supporter
Aug 15, 2022 07:10pm
I hope it is September 2022, not 2025
Reply Recommend 0
Abs UK
Aug 15, 2022 07:10pm
That'll be absolute disaster for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Aug 15, 2022 07:12pm
Pakistan is Mr Sharif's property as he stands above the law... do they afford such luxuries and excuses to ordinary law breakers.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 15, 2022 07:19pm
Is it self imposed exile or low platelets?
Reply Recommend 0
Chaudhry
Aug 15, 2022 07:20pm
May All protect this nation from these crooks. Aameen sum Aameen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Aug 15, 2022 07:22pm
Level field, what a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Pakistanii
Aug 15, 2022 07:24pm
UK visa finished. We want to see him in Jail in August
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Aug 15, 2022 07:25pm
A convict plans on returning…
Reply Recommend 0
vr
Aug 15, 2022 07:26pm
His health is good now?
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 15, 2022 07:30pm
Will jail be upgraded to accommodate the king?
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Aug 15, 2022 07:33pm
Expecting a booster shot from someone who himself needs one
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Aug 15, 2022 07:40pm
Welcome home and face the nation and the courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Khan
Aug 15, 2022 07:41pm
Potential for premiership can cure all life threatening diseases... Its a miracle!
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 15, 2022 07:42pm
Adiala is waiting.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 15, 2022 07:43pm
Yes we also know that Imran will be disqualified and Nawaz will be reinstated. Imran told us already
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2022 07:49pm
Will they admit this had nothing to do with Health... The 'brave Quaid' was just scared of getting arrested..
Reply Recommend 0
No Name
Aug 15, 2022 07:51pm
Time To renovate Adiala Jail for the coming of his Highness!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 15, 2022 07:54pm
The convicted criminal must go straight from airport to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
toseefakram
Aug 15, 2022 07:54pm
Can you please change the Law for a small thieves who stole minimum 200k? what have they done wrong?
Reply Recommend 0
Whats in a name
Aug 15, 2022 07:59pm
Why? Just to make a point? Nawaz should be tried for embezzlement.
Reply Recommend 0
ovrseas
Aug 15, 2022 08:00pm
straight to jail..
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 15, 2022 08:04pm
Uk health care not good. Can’t cure in 2 years
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
Aug 15, 2022 08:11pm
Sherrrrrrrr!
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Aug 15, 2022 08:15pm
Nawaz Sharif needs to serve jail time. What is a self imposed exile? He is a convict and he needs to serve jail time.
Reply Recommend 0
shah
Aug 15, 2022 08:18pm
"However, the return is repeatedly delayed due to health concerns." what does this tell about reporting standards.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 15, 2022 08:18pm
Nawaz Sharif is a close matter in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakaib
Aug 15, 2022 08:19pm
InshAllah he will be arrested by the people and drag on roads of lahore
Reply Recommend 0
shah
Aug 15, 2022 08:19pm
@Abdul Hameed Gul, which law??
Reply Recommend 0
rumaria
Aug 15, 2022 08:20pm
Just see the irony of this poor country, a politician saying we will not allow a criminal to go to jail. Isn’t this courts jurisdiction?
Reply Recommend 0
Ejaz
Aug 15, 2022 08:20pm
@FAZ, This will be very wise of him.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 15, 2022 08:20pm
Why this Federal Minister has no portfolio.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr As you sow
Aug 15, 2022 08:22pm
@Denali, for IK?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 15, 2022 08:24pm
If it doesn’t, then it will be in contempt of court and clearly working against law & order as it claims.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 15, 2022 08:29pm
NS has completed 5 years on disqualification. NA should make it a law.
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammil Khan
Aug 15, 2022 08:31pm
Next stop Adiala
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammil Khan
Aug 15, 2022 08:31pm
@A shah, next stop Adiala
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammil Khan
Aug 15, 2022 08:31pm
@Salman , he is coming, but DEAD
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammil Khan
Aug 15, 2022 08:32pm
@Salman , q heart Attack Dena hai
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Aug 15, 2022 08:33pm
Correction: Nawaz Sharif to return to a Pakistani JAIL in September! A rotten mice infested Jail 4 by 4 jail cell.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 15, 2022 08:36pm
Knowing our money loving judiciary, he will be free! Jails are for common people!
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Aug 15, 2022 08:38pm
Corrupt cunning lying convicted criminal coming back who deceived institutions and people. He should be behind bars.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 15, 2022 08:39pm
Even a broken clock is right once every 12 hrs.
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Aug 15, 2022 08:45pm
Which year???
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2022 08:48pm
So UK rejected visa appeal?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 15, 2022 08:52pm
The truth is that all immigration appeals have now been dismissed.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 15, 2022 08:52pm
@A shah, the absconder is coming home, its people like you who deserve corrupt people like him.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Aug 15, 2022 09:00pm
@A shah, the so called the lion who ran away when the going got tough…..
Reply Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Aug 15, 2022 09:00pm
@A shah, FYI when a lion runs away from its tribe it never returns.
Reply Recommend 0
Naj
Aug 15, 2022 09:02pm
@punjabi lion he is the leader of looters, thugs and theives. Ideally he should go straight to jail but we all know things work differently in Pakistan unfortunately.
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Aug 15, 2022 09:02pm
Yeah lion you may return now. The monkeys and the jackals have cleared the path for you
Reply Recommend 0
Kabir
Aug 15, 2022 09:03pm
The jackal in Lion's skin is coming back! One who can't move his own tail.....
Reply Recommend 0
tariq
Aug 15, 2022 09:15pm
However, the return is repeatedly delayed due to health concerns. shabaz could not keep his promise - so nawaz now should only come after the elections to complete his sentence
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Aug 15, 2022 09:15pm
Our hero Nawaz is returning. He is the saviour of this amazing country that was all but destroyed by Imran Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Aug 15, 2022 09:19pm
It’s good that he comes back. People should close this political hole for good where he is hiding.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 15, 2022 09:20pm
Better follow Doctor's advice in this age. Make sure after come back platelet counts will not be low and will not go to jail at the last stage of life. Plmn leaders try to play last trump card to keep stay in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Aug 15, 2022 09:20pm
The 'lion' is in for a great surprise. The country has moved on.
Reply Recommend 0
RashidHussain [Indiana, USA]
Aug 15, 2022 09:23pm
@A shah, ''Lion'' but a lame one.
Reply Recommend 0
Zainab
Aug 15, 2022 09:24pm
@A shah, paper lion who fled the country to escape Justice. Shame on all of you who support a corrupt system of governance
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 15, 2022 09:27pm
Nawaz Shareef is above all laws of the land! What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir uddin
Aug 15, 2022 09:28pm
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, please check platelet count of your hero Nawaz before departure from London. Shabaz Govt has not enough money to upgrade Adiala jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 15, 2022 09:29pm
Are his pallet count ok now? I must say Nawaz Shareef has made a remarkable recovery since the import of PDM government. Do PMLN think we are all idiots ?
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Aug 15, 2022 09:38pm
He is coming home because the UK has refused to extend his visa. PMLN as usual is lying.
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Aug 15, 2022 09:41pm
When will people of this country will be out of Nawaz - Zardari slavery? How can people follow them? If we need to progress we have to get rid of the 2 families or this country is a gone case
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 15, 2022 09:45pm
@Raheel, King of thieves and money launderers!!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Aug 15, 2022 10:03pm
Nawaz need to go jail. He is absconder, thief.
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Aug 15, 2022 10:07pm
What Azadi when convicts run around freely?.
Reply Recommend 0
HUMAYUN
Aug 15, 2022 10:07pm
The lion will roar.....mujhe kyon nikala
Reply Recommend 0
HUMAYUN
Aug 15, 2022 10:11pm
Arrest him for anti-establishment remarks
Reply Recommend 0
Shan
Aug 15, 2022 10:13pm
Javed Latif this is a trap set up by IK for Nawaz. Nawaz must not come to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hassan
Aug 15, 2022 10:24pm
Regime change!
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Aug 15, 2022 10:43pm
Is he going to jail
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 15, 2022 10:52pm
NRO Completed. Special thanks to the Neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAHID
Aug 15, 2022 10:52pm
After failure of 13 parties “mix achaar” they need another thief. But Khan will clean sweep the next general election.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 15, 2022 10:56pm
@A shah, The lion is coming home To be put back in the cage.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Aug 15, 2022 10:57pm
Can I express my wish and have a few convicted prisoners freed from Adyala too ?
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 15, 2022 10:57pm
Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Latif said a "level playing field" in Pakistani politics was impossible without Nawaz's presence. He said the people had expressed their opinion and now wished for Nawaz's return. What people? Go see PTI jalsas then see PML N.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Aug 15, 2022 10:58pm
@A shah, The Lion will be going back to its cage on its return.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 15, 2022 10:58pm
Federal minister Javed Latif This man spoke about' breaking up pakistan', he should be tried for treason
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 10:59pm
Bring him on.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 15, 2022 11:01pm
Welcome, jail is waiting for you
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 15, 2022 11:01pm
@Anwar Saleem , a real leader who abandons his people and runs away faster than rats on a sinking ship.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Aug 15, 2022 11:02pm
@Pakistani , Depends on who is asking. If you're PMLN then it's self imposed, if you're anyone else it's platelets.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
Aug 15, 2022 11:02pm
@A shah, To go straight to jail where he belongs inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 15, 2022 11:03pm
@Umair Khan, These people give Sicilians a bad name.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Aug 15, 2022 11:05pm
@A shah, in what disguise?
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 15, 2022 11:06pm
will he be deported from the UK in his own clothes or will he be in an orange jumpsuit when he is handed over to the airline employees by UK Border control?
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Aug 15, 2022 11:06pm
Let him come back. This time fifty rupees affidavit may not work.
Reply Recommend 0
Martin Prince
Aug 15, 2022 11:14pm
@A shah, The champion of robbers and deceipts.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
Aug 15, 2022 11:14pm
The party would not let go Nawaz to Jail. Are we turning to Banana republic. Are his platelets healthy now. Did he submit doctor's report?
Reply Recommend 0
Day-light robbery
Aug 15, 2022 11:22pm
A bunch of convicts inviting a convict to join them in the Cabinet of Convicts. What a disgrace!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 15, 2022 11:36pm
Has a deal been done with you know who?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 15, 2022 11:36pm
@A shah, No, a mouse roaring like a lion is coming home.
Reply Recommend 0
hamza
Aug 15, 2022 11:53pm
What about his plateless??
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Aug 16, 2022 12:04am
Put him in 3rd class jail cell with his convicted daughter to take care of each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Arif
Aug 16, 2022 12:11am
According to Int'l media, Nawaz is the most corrupt politician in the world right now. Go and search Google and you'll find out. The only place he deserves is prison.
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Aug 16, 2022 12:15am
@A shah, Straight into his cage
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Aug 16, 2022 12:39am
No room for Nawaz Sharif the master mind of the criminals in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Aug 16, 2022 12:40am
The chicken comes home to the roost.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 16, 2022 12:42am
Please update about his platelets as well, which Pakistani hospital will provide him treatment.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 16, 2022 12:43am
A new powerful William Shakespeare Drama is about to start.
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
Aug 16, 2022 01:31am
@Anwar Saleem , NS is a real leader of crooks. Just look at that guy, he is a disgrace
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
Aug 16, 2022 01:32am
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, very bad indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Aug 16, 2022 01:35am
No Nawaz No!
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Aug 16, 2022 01:43am
A criminal and a looter of billions is returning to campaign for PMLN What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Aug 16, 2022 01:43am
Why should pmln seek to stop a criminal from serving his time? Is it one rule for the "supremo" and another for everyone else?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Usman
Aug 16, 2022 01:46am
I am sure the law will prove itself wrong and will apologize to him....Every thing is allowed for Sharifs, Niazi and Zardari...
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar T khyam
Aug 16, 2022 01:50am
Which September Sir Is it 2030?
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 16, 2022 01:50am
@A shah, you mean the rat who ran away with his tail between his legs
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 16, 2022 01:54am
@MUSTAFA, he stole millions from the common man, unfortunately common man is asleep or in coma
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Aug 16, 2022 01:57am
@Punjabi Lion, Just one mass, Fazlur Rehman.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Aug 16, 2022 01:58am
@A shah, The lion's cage is ready.
Reply Recommend 0
AQ
Aug 16, 2022 02:09am
@Punjabi Lion, if he's a real leader then why he runs away every now and then.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 16, 2022 02:16am
Shortage of Platelets in London?
Reply Recommend 0
Shez
Aug 16, 2022 02:43am
@A shah. He should bring the looted money back with him
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 16, 2022 02:43am
What a farce
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Aug 16, 2022 02:45am
Will his platelets still be normal if MQM removes support of Corrupt Government and will he still return? Ishaq Dar got sick again last time
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 16, 2022 02:52am
Is this criminal above the law that he will not go to jail?
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Aug 16, 2022 03:01am
What is the portfolio of Javed Latif? Very shameful to see that ministers get pay and do nothing except providing the travel plans of a convicted politician.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 16, 2022 03:17am
Ik is scared.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 03:30am
Should be put in jail immediately to serve his sentence.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Aug 16, 2022 03:30am
Ok, and?
Reply Recommend 0
A. Din
Aug 16, 2022 03:52am
He will be welcomed back to the same jail cell.
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 16, 2022 04:15am
Everybody knows who are the actual ruler, but talk in such a way that suggests they don’t want to name.
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 16, 2022 04:16am
Actual rulers have many names - neutrals, boys, known unknowns,
Reply Recommend 0
DeSilva
Aug 16, 2022 04:18am
@yasser, - Do you have any doubt, it was all sham. Dictated judgements.
Reply Recommend 0
AQ
Aug 16, 2022 04:18am
@A shah, To end up in the Zoo.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Aug 16, 2022 04:20am
Mockery of law and justice. What else can you expect in banana republic.
Reply Recommend 0
csh080
Aug 16, 2022 04:22am
@Retired, because he is good for nothing
Reply Recommend 0
csh080
Aug 16, 2022 04:26am
@Zia Uddin, yes fake!
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Aug 16, 2022 04:49am
@Nouman, inshallah
Reply Recommend 0
Gasseb
Aug 16, 2022 05:05am
@Anwar Saleem , yes nawaj is best he will save Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Aug 16, 2022 05:08am
@Anwar Saleem , Agreed. A powerful and brave man like Nawaz is needed. A shining example of how one should be. Never cowered and stood against oppression. All parents want their sons to be like Nawaz and daughters to be like Maryam.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas Mehr
Aug 16, 2022 05:10am
Interesting thing about his statement - he has mentioned September but not the year. He has been making these announcements of NS arrival for many years. His statement doesn't even deserve to be on the national newspaper. Its just another random thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Aug 16, 2022 05:44am
@Salman , No he doesn't know that his lota is saying this.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 16, 2022 05:55am
Since when does a fugitive absconded become in self imposed exile?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzada
Aug 16, 2022 06:08am
@Anwar Saleem , What qualities does he have that you call him the real leader???? I don't see any leadership qualities in him.
Reply Recommend 0
Huma
Aug 16, 2022 06:31am
He is a fugitive but it is Pakistan where people doesn’t,follow laws
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 16, 2022 06:33am
Regime change!, Absconder, Coward, thief Nawaz becomes spiritual leader. welcome to Islamic republic of Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 16, 2022 06:36am
@Punjabi Lion, Absconder, Coward, thief Nawaz becomes spiritual leader !!!. welcome to Islamic republic of Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Aug 16, 2022 06:39am
Imported Govt imports leader Nawaz from London.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 16, 2022 06:47am
Excellent news !! Let him be back and face the courts. Hope he has good explanations this time .
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 16, 2022 07:07am
Rainman of PML(N) again predicts rain
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Aug 16, 2022 07:19am
Lion of which breed? If he so brave would have stayed at home. False medical doesn’t make someone lion.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 16, 2022 07:24am
Someone is getting sleepless nights
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 07:35am
Straight to jail.
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Aug 16, 2022 07:38am
@Tamil Tulukan Speaks, Our hero Nawaz is returning. He is the saviour of this amazing country that was all but destroyed by Imran Niazi. Then why in IK time Atta was Rs 1100 per bag and now under your 'hero' it is Rs 2000. Your 'hero' is starving the poor
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Aug 16, 2022 07:39am
What a joke we have made of this country....
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Aug 16, 2022 07:39am
@Anwar Saleem , Yes we need a real leader of looters...so they can enjoy again....
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Aug 16, 2022 07:44am
@ A shah , don’t insult lions , they have self respect too . Pakistan don’t need such corrupts and criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Zohaib
Aug 16, 2022 07:46am
Chow chow can never be a lion....
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Aug 16, 2022 07:58am
So PML-N is The Law in Pakistan and not the courts/judiciary?
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Aug 16, 2022 07:58am
@A shah, to steal a lion's share.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Aug 16, 2022 08:01am
@Tahmad , welcome back to the empty cell in a prison.
Reply Recommend 0
Cactus
Aug 16, 2022 08:29am
Nawaz will never come back
Reply Recommend 0
SOHAIL
Aug 16, 2022 09:01am
He will never return to Pakistan. This is his destiny and punishment by nature.
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Aug 16, 2022 09:09am
Such parrots and puppets , secure their jobs by giving such statements, proving loyalty to their masters
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Aug 16, 2022 09:25am
He will become a hero, because it is a delima of this Un educated and ethnic mind peoples.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Aug 16, 2022 09:31am
He should be given proper protocol if he returns to Pakistan. After all he was the PM. A helicopter should be at the airport to directly fly him to the jail without any inconvenience.
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 09:31am
People's hero is coming back to be with his awam.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Aug 16, 2022 09:34am
How? Lets see. All PDM at one place fighting PTI alone? But sadly PDM fails to deliver any Good to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Aug 16, 2022 09:42am
Interior Minister is busy pinning with PTI but forget to deliver any Goods to Pakistanis. From Passports issues, visas, BL cases all are in pending.
Reply Recommend 0
Zafar Siddiqui
Aug 16, 2022 09:51am
If he doesn't come by himself, grab him; he need to complete his jail term
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 16, 2022 11:21am
Nawaz should spent rest of his life in JAIL. .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...