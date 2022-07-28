DAWN.COM Logo

Govt to withdraw review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 28, 2022 - Updated July 28, 2022 09:22am
The federal cabinet has decided to withdraw curative review petitions against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website/File
The federal cabinet has decided to withdraw curative review petitions against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wed­­nesday decided to withdraw the curat­ive review petitions filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court, observing that the action was taken by the previous go­­vernment through “unfair use of authority”.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided that the record in this respect should be made public after its scrutiny. For this purpose, an inquiry committee consisting of representatives of all allied political parties, including Minister for Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema and Minister for Education Rana Tanveer was constituted.

The inquiry committee, after assessment of the review petitions filed against Justice Isa, would present a report to the cabinet.

Read: Who is Justice Qazi Faez Isa?

The federal cabinet also approved the Inter-Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022, sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, and recommended it be presented before the relevant parliamentary committee. The cabinet was earlier apprised that the proposed law would help boost the confidence of foreign investors and increase foreign investment in the country. The law wou­ld also be helpful in the government-to-government (G2G) development agreements.

Govt names new FIA DG, national coordinator for counter-terrorism

It also reviewed the losses caused by torrential rains in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The PM appreciated the efforts of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was personally visiting the rain-hit areas to review relief activities during the rains in the province, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The cabinet also approved the posting of Mohammad Tahir Rai, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan and former director general of Federal Investigating Agency, as National Coordinator on Counterter-rorism. It also approved the posting of Mohsin Butt, a grade 22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as FIA DG.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, the cabinet approved to enhance the maximum retail prices of the 15 types of imported cardiac stents in proportion with the exchange rate.

The federal cabinet also endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee decisions, taken in its July 25 meeting, including approval of the supplementary grant for the ministry of information and broadcasting for fiscal year 2022-23 for holding 75th Independence Day ceremonies, ap­­p­roval of the compensation package for the victims of terrorist attack at Confucius Insti­tute, Karachi University, and approval of pro­­viding electricity and RLNG to export sector at new rates from August 1.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2022

Syed A. Mateen
Jul 28, 2022 09:29am
The incumbent government will set a good example by withdrawing the review petition against Justice Qazi Faez Esa but cannot compensate for the agony through which Justice Qazi Faez Esa and his family had gone through the years.
Reply Recommend 0
PAKISTANAIS D’OUTRE-MER
Jul 28, 2022 09:35am
A step in right direction. Let the Apex Court serve the common people interests, and hear their cases on priority. The big chunk of courts time is taken away by politicians inter political vendettas, and common man suffers. There should be a separate Apex Court Registery to hear only political cases, Constitutional cases.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 28, 2022 10:24am
..just because Justice Faiz recently raised his voice against the CJ soon after the landmark verdict that expelled Hamza & Co!! A usual reward by Sharifs to their loyals!!
Reply Recommend 0
Danial
Jul 28, 2022 10:24am
‘our man’
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 28, 2022 10:32am
What about the money trial?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 28, 2022 10:33am
Judge should provide money trail please
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Jul 28, 2022 10:39am
The judge should ask for free trial rather than withdrawal!
Reply Recommend 0
Hunzai
Jul 28, 2022 11:31am
Why not full bench ?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 28, 2022 11:35am
NRO to QFI
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Jul 28, 2022 11:54am
Trying to recruit a new 'Tarrar'
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 28, 2022 12:24pm
@Realistic, Sharifs will pardon, look away, forget even a serious court trial with the word “Money Trail”!!
Reply Recommend 0

