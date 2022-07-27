US to donate 16 million more anti-Covid Pfizer doses

ISLAMABAD: The United States, which has already provided 61.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, will further donate 16 million doses of paediatric Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan besides an additional $20 million to supplement Pakistan’s vaccination drive.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry on Tuesday, this was revealed during a US-Pakistan Health Dialogue hosted by the US State Department, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said Pakistan and United States would deepen their health cooperation in areas of immunisation, nutrition, mother’s health, child survival and health security across borders.

He said the two countries had also started collaborative efforts to develop the Centre for Disease Control in Pakistan.

USAID pledges $20m to supplement Pakistan’s vaccination drive

The minister thanked the US administration for the provision of 61.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and other equipment, including protective kits and ventilators in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

He said: “Pak-US cooperation during Covid-19 pandemic clearly demonstrated that a robust Pak-US partnership in the health sector could prove a bulwark against pandemic and diseases thus saving millions of precious human lives.”

“Disease knows no boundaries. A pandemic will not only be a challenge for a particular country but the region and beyond,” Mr Patel said.

Highlighting Pakistan’s efforts towards polio eradication, he stressed that a holistic approach comprising immunisation, and mother and child nutrition was critical to the success of polio eradication efforts.

He said Pakistan was strengthening its Border Health Agency, as part of its pursuits of the Global Health Security Agenda, to effectively monitor and counter cross-border movement of disease.

The two sides pledged a greater exchange of information, expertise and best practices in fighting diseases.

The US side appreciated Pakistan’s successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic with a commitment to continue its close collaboration with the country.

The dialogue also highlighted the donation of four mobile testing labs by the United States that would augment Pakistan’s capacity in diagnosing Covid-19 and other communicable diseases, especially in remote areas. The USAID will also undertake new programmes in Pakistan under Global Health Security Agenda.

It was also decided to strengthen cooperation between US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The US Centre for Disease Control will also help the National Institute of Health in strengthening the disease data centre in Pakistan.

The US side also appreciated Pakistan’s campaign for polio eradication and reiterated its commitment to continue its support against the crippling disease.

Ambassador Masood Khan, in his concluding remarks, thanked the US Government for its support and welcomed the positive outcome of the US-Pakistan Health Dialogue. He said: “The dialogue is part of multiple engagement processes in critical areas i.e. Trade, Science and Technology, Agriculture and Climate Change, to further strengthen Pak-US ties.”

The day-long session of the US-Pakistan Health Dialogue deliberated upon establishing Pakistani Center for Disease Control (CDC), Global Health Security, childhood immunisations, Covid-19 engagement, regulatory engagements, maternal and child health and non-communicable diseases.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue close collaboration in the aforementioned areas and to regularly monitor progress into agreed areas of cooperation. The next session of the US-Pakistan Health Dialogue is planned to be held in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022