DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2022

Ex-Yorkshire skipper Azeem Rafiq ‘incredibly proud’ of Haq, Sheikh for speaking up on racism

Reuters Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 02:51pm
<p>Former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq went public on Friday with details of the racist abuse he said he suffered during his time at Headingley.— Photo courtesy espncricinfo.com</p>

Former Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq went public on Friday with details of the racist abuse he said he suffered during his time at Headingley.— Photo courtesy espncricinfo.com

Azeem Rafiq said he was “incredibly proud” of former Scotland cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh for speaking out about the racist abuse they had suffered in their careers, which led to a damning review into Cricket Scotland.

The review, which was backed by SportScotland, was published on Monday and said the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland were “institutionally racist”.

It was commissioned after Haq and Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, with both players saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin.

Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket last year, stressed the importance of reaching out to individuals who had suffered abuse before moving forward.

“I’m just incredibly proud of them and everyone else that played a part in the review,” Rafiq told Sky Sports on Monday. “I hope today gives them some sense of closure and that they’ve been fully vindicated.”

“There’s a lot of people that have suffered a lot of abuse over a lot of years,” Rafiq said.

“There’s got to be an attempt to build those bridges back, speak to them, re-engage them, apologise. Once that is done, and only then, it’s important to look to the future — and how we do that.”

After Rafiq spoke about the discrimination he faced while at Yorkshire, the British government-backed calls to limit public funding for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) unless they were able to demonstrate progress in getting rid of racism.

However, Rafiq said cutting Cricket Scotland’s funding was not necessary at this stage.

“If there’s an acceptance and an apology, then they need to be supported to make sure the change comes, and comes quicker,” Rafiq said.

“If things don’t change and if there’s a resistance to change, then I think at that point SportScotland need to come down a lot harsher.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
P
Jul 26, 2022 05:06pm
How many non muslims are there in pakistan cricket team?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...
Hotbed of militancy
Updated 25 Jul, 2022

Hotbed of militancy

Primary responsibility to get rid of safe spaces for terrorists in Afghanistan lies with the Taliban rulers.
Hike in power rates
25 Jul, 2022

Hike in power rates

EVER SINCE it came to power, the coalition government has been navigating a difficult path. Given the fragile ...
New NAB chief
25 Jul, 2022

New NAB chief

IT feels as if the post had become nearly synonymous with retired justice Javed Iqbal. So full of controversy was ...