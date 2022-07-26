DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 26, 2022

PTI won’t let apex court be blackmailed, pressurised: Fawad

Kalbe Ali Published July 26, 2022 - Updated July 26, 2022 08:43am
ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks to Rana Sanaullah (left); while PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses the media outside the Supreme Court on Monday.—Tanveer Shahzad
ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar speaks to Rana Sanaullah (left); while PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addresses the media outside the Supreme Court on Monday.—Tanveer Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Before the Supreme Court turned down the ruling coalition’s plea late on Monday evening to form a full court to hear the petition against Punjab chief minister’s election, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry in the afternoon said his party had no objections to a full court, but they will not allow blackmailing and pressuring of the superior judiciary.

Talking to the media outside the apex court after the government leaders’ press conference earlier in the day, Mr Chaudhry even called the rulers “band masters” playing their own tunes.

“They were saying that court proceedings can be boycotted, but in the court they were speaking non-stop,” he said, adding the PML-N has a history of using pressure tactics and misdemeanour, especially in courts.

He said former law minister Farogh Naseem had to resign twice only to present his arguments in the court, but the incumbent law minster started his arguments on Monday, which showed the government feels its counsel was incompetent.

Law minister says only political party head authorised to declare party policy in view of SC verdicts

Chaudhry said the Tarar family (of Punjab minister Ataullah Tarar) was once again active in “corrupting” judges, just as their “elder Rafiq Tarrar did and which had been mentioned by former chief justice Sajjad Ali Shah too”.

He added that pressure tactics and threats could not undermine the apex court, adding strengthening the parliamentary party would be a leap forward for democracy in the country.

Former state minister Farrukh Habib said it was unfortunate that there was no proper chief minister for a province of 120 million.

“They tried to establish the government with the help of turncoats and failed. Now the entire PML-N was paying high fees to lawyers only to have a fake chief minister in Punjab,” Mr Habib taunted.

He maintained that the decisions taken by Hamza Shehbaz were all illegal and the expenses incurred on maintaining the large Punjab cabinet should be recovered from the personal account of CM Hamza.

PTI leader Maleeka Bokhari highlighted that the chief justice has the right to establish a full court over a reference, and such a decision could not be taken through “mob justice”.

Earlier, PML-N leaders, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Punjab minister Attaullah Tarar, said all the ambiguity over the issue of the CM’s election would be removed with the constitution of a full SC bench.

The law minister said presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association were also present during Monday’s proceedings and had endorsed the demand for a full court. He added that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced, a petition was filed against the decision, however, a full court in 2015 had said it was a prerogative of the party chief to file objections to floor crossing in assemblies.

Azam Tarar said only the head of a political party was the authority to declare party policy in view of previous judgements of the apex court.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sammy
Jul 26, 2022 09:07am
Attacking and blackmailing is PTI's job with IK master at it.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Jul 26, 2022 09:25am
crocodile tears
Reply Recommend 0
Naseer
Jul 26, 2022 09:42am
Full bench, half bench, quarter bench?? It's CJP job to decide that. And all of a sudden a world starts telling him his job. Now this is contempt of court. Anyone teach me my job offends me.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collision course
Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Collision course

Observers are expecting the crisis to turn into a three-way showdown between civilian leadership, judiciary and establishment.
Rain disaster
26 Jul, 2022

Rain disaster

TO say that the 2022 monsoon season has been exceptionally challenging for Pakistan would be an understatement. The...
Lifting import ban
26 Jul, 2022

Lifting import ban

THERE is no doubt that tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports are bad for the economy as they put serious...
Hotbed of militancy
Updated 25 Jul, 2022

Hotbed of militancy

Primary responsibility to get rid of safe spaces for terrorists in Afghanistan lies with the Taliban rulers.
Hike in power rates
25 Jul, 2022

Hike in power rates

EVER SINCE it came to power, the coalition government has been navigating a difficult path. Given the fragile ...
New NAB chief
25 Jul, 2022

New NAB chief

IT feels as if the post had become nearly synonymous with retired justice Javed Iqbal. So full of controversy was ...