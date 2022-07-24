DAWN.COM Logo

Imran opposes ‘sale’ of national assets

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 24, 2022 - Updated July 24, 2022 07:29am
In this file photo, PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks in an interview on CNN show. — DawnNewsTV
ISLAMABAD: A day after the federal cabinet approved an ordinance pertaining to the sale of national assets in a bid to overcome the economic crisis faced by the country, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan opposed the legislation and said the “thieves” should not be allowed to sell the assets.

On his Twitter account, the former prime minister said: “How can imported government brought to power through US conspiracy, led by ‘crime minister’, whose family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with the sale of national assets and that too through bypassing all procedural and legal checks.”

“These people have been plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets,” the PTI chief further said.

The remarks by the former premier came a day after the federal cabinet gave its nod to a law proposed by the Cabinet Committee on the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions to sell stakes of oil and gas companies and government-owned power plants to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries.

As per the ordinance, courts will not be able to entertain petitions against the sale of assets and shares of state-owned companies to foreign countries.

A source in the government said that the proposed law will be tabled in parliament for approval as it rejected the claim made by Mr Khan that the proposed law will allow the government to sell any asset of the country without following the laid down procedure. The source said, “No asset will be sold without the approval of the cabinet.”

Defending the proposed legislation, the source said except for one deal, not a single agreement inked by Pakistan with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar materialised during the past five years as foreign states were not ready to invest through the Privatisation Commission.

Under the proposed law, foreign states will be able to invest directly in state-owned entities. “This would improve management of these entities, as the said states would bring efficient management to run these enterprises,” the source added.

Ordinance for sale of assets

The proposed law will provide for a mechanism to carry out a commercial transaction under an inter-governmental framework agreement to promote, attract and encourage foreign states to have economic and business relations with Pakistan, according to the documents.

The scope of the law will be expanded to all “commercial transactions” including sale, purchase, investment, divestment, procurement, licensing, lease, joint ventures, assignments, concessions, services contracts, management contracts or other deals arising out of a G2G (government-to-government) or commercial agreement, the documents added.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2022

Comments (34)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice
Jul 24, 2022 07:36am
IK's opinion is not relevant. Govt is empowered to do the right thing to overcome financial crisis that IK brought in after his 4 years of bad actions while in office.
Reply Recommend 0
Viiq Saad
Jul 24, 2022 07:37am
Thats how they plan on recovering money spent in buying political candidates. Why are the people of Pakistan sleeping.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 24, 2022 07:37am
IK makes a big deal of every little thing that SS and his Govt do.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Jul 24, 2022 07:52am
This corrupt regime will go to any length to destroy what is left of Pakistan. Unofficially Pakistan has already defaulted. These people should resign now.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 24, 2022 07:55am
That is the first and last resort of this political corrupt cabal of PDM to sell away the country for their own benefits. For their interests are above Pakistan's survival
Reply Recommend 0
To the point
Jul 24, 2022 07:59am
Privatization is much needed but should be transparent which meets legal requirements. None of this is possible when country is ruled by imported/ installed criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 24, 2022 08:07am
What about selling of state gifts in Dubai, Mr IK ?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 24, 2022 08:07am
Says the guy who sold assets from toshakhana, the gifts which he got because he was PM not because he was IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 24, 2022 08:09am
IK himself sold state gifts from the Toshkhana but now lecturing PML-N ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 24, 2022 08:10am
IK and Farah Gogi both are liars and should not be trusted
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jul 24, 2022 08:11am
PIA, Pakistan railway and ordinance factories should be sold ASAP so that people and army get quality services and products.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Ahmed
Jul 24, 2022 08:11am
Imran Khan wants the country to default and end up in Sri Lanka type situation. He is revengeful and will go to any extreme.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 24, 2022 08:13am
Who cares what IK thinks? PDM is empowered to take decision in country's best interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jul 24, 2022 08:13am
Good move by PM SS, the ordinance should be passed so that government can sell assets to save Pakistan from any sudden bankruptcy
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Jul 24, 2022 08:14am
These thugs always look for short cuts to get money... No strategy, for long term or short term. They are dumb with out brain
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jul 24, 2022 08:20am
Agree with him completely on this…
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 24, 2022 08:28am
Imran Khan is right. Our national assets are being sold away to foreign countries. When will people wake up?
Reply Recommend 0
MD PhD
Jul 24, 2022 08:30am
Another U turn by IK.
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Jul 24, 2022 08:32am
Assets? Nuclear?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 24, 2022 08:35am
Basically he will just oppose anything anyone else says. Sense is irrelevant to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Jul 24, 2022 08:42am
He wants to sell all assets himself. This was his big plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Jul 24, 2022 08:42am
All the more PML-N & PPP should return the Looted Wealth of the country. STOP selling National Assets to Front Men of the Shariffs and Zardari's.
Reply Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 24, 2022 08:43am
why not sell few nukes to support economy!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Jul 24, 2022 09:21am
But it is perfectly fine to sell the expensive gifts given by foreign heads of states to Govt. of Pakistan . Hypocrisy !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Professor Habib
Jul 24, 2022 09:22am
If IK come to power, Pakistan will go bankrupt by US. IK spoiled the relationship with every country, all neighbors. Better to keep him from away from the PM post.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jul 24, 2022 09:27am
This imported governments of under trial shady persons mostly on bail has no mandate to sell any public assets . Let them sell their clothes like their junior boss suggested .
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 24, 2022 09:28am
Ik is right. He is not opposing selling but it has to be done following the procedures which is not expected by crooks. Zardari will recover lost money buying people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 24, 2022 09:29am
@Justice, I think your opinion is not only relevant but makes no sense when you defend criminals
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Jul 24, 2022 09:30am
IK is right. They have already started selling Pakistan to China to pay their loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 24, 2022 09:30am
There is no need to sell the assets as presently there are so many assesrs which are already mortgaged / pledged with foreign countries. The government should make the list of mortaged / pledged assets public alongwith its value and the amount of loan taken and then only take further step after holding public hearings at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Yawar
Jul 24, 2022 09:30am
Instead of selling national assets, why not impose property tax on houses and luxury items owned by the rich and powerful at similar rates as in the US and elsewhere?
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Jul 24, 2022 09:35am
surely IK is speaking with forked tongue. while he is opposed to selling national assets. he himself sold the valuable objects gifted by the foreign governments in fact to Pakistan state by first acquiring them through dubious means shaming the Pakistan government and the people
Reply Recommend 0
H L
Jul 24, 2022 09:44am
yep, put the country on sale. good going.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Jul 24, 2022 09:44am
Lay off 2/3rd of the workforce of all state owned enterprises in trouble, and all their woes will be over.
Reply Recommend 0

