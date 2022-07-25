DAWN.COM Logo

Coalition govt expresses ‘lack of confidence’ in 3-member SC bench, announces boycott

July 25, 2022
<p>Key leaders of the coalition government say they reject the SC’s decision to not form a full court bench in petitions related to Punjab CM election. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz address a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Hours after seeing its request for a full bench in petitions related to the Punjab chief minister’s election turned down by the Supreme Court, leaders of the coalition government on Monday expressed its “lack of confidence” in the court’s existing three-member bench and announced it would boycott its proceedings in the case.

“Our lawyers recommended a [full court] bench but unfortunately, the bench, instead of reflecting and accepting our advice, rejected it,” said Pakistan Democratic Movement and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a late-night press conference in Islamabad.

“Therefore, the allies of all parties want to give a clear stance that if [our request for a ] full court bench is rejected then we, too, reject this decision of the court. We will not appear before this bench for this case and will boycott it.

“We also want to say that there is a long history in this political system of such decisions by the judges that have created instability and destroyed the continuation of government policies, which has also created the economic crisis.

“This government wants no institution to interfere in the work that impacts the administrative functioning. Otherwise, we will advise the prime minister and the parliament to legislate so that the public’s trust in courts [could be restored].”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reaffirmed the boycott call, saying that the demand for a full court was for the sake of the Constitution, democracy and the court’s own integrity.

“This case is about the parliament and when you are giving decisions about an institution, we think your entire institution should sit and decide,” he said seemingly addressing the chief justice.

“Had a full court listened to us then the entire country would’ve accepted your decision.”

PML-N Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said it was a “test” for the apex court since it was a requirement of justice that a judge or bench recuse themselves from a case in which fingers were raised on them.

“This is done in every court in the world where there is rule of law and the constitution,” he said.

Abbasi said the three judges of the existing bench had the responsibility to decide whether or not the history would accept their conduct.

The press conference followed a huddle of the government leaders at the Prime Minister House after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl Rehman, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are among the senior political leaders and government figures in attendance.

Leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Balochistan National Party and other government-allied parties are also present at the huddle, along with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other senior PML-N figures.

The coalition meeting resolved to not back down from its demand for a full court and also decided upon its future strategy in light of the apex court’s decision.

The government leaders agreed to move forward with a joint plan of action.

Full bench would’ve exposed ‘contradiction in SC’s own verdicts’: Maryam

Meanwhile, Maryam made a series of critical tweets soon after the apex court’s verdict, saying the reason the request for a full bench was rejected was the fear of contradictions in the court’s own decision.

“When the decisions are not in accordance with the Constitution, law and justice, there is a danger from the full court. Because with the involvement of honest judges, the flaws of a decision come to the fore and people know that the decision is not based on the Constitution and the law, but personal preferences.”

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the court’s ruling had laid the foundation of a “new political crisis” in the country. He questioned if the judiciary would accept responsibility for the economic effects arising from the crisis.

Coalition reiterates demand for full bench

Earlier in the day, the coalition government had reiterated its demand for the formation of a full bench to hear the case regarding the Punjab CM’s election.

On Friday, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari decided not to count the PML-Q’s votes in the Punjab chief minister’s election, deeming them to be against party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s directions and thus handing PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz the victory over PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

During the press talk, which came hours before the apex court resumed hearing Elahi’s petition against Mazari’s ruling, members of the coalition government came down hard on the judiciary and questioned its impartiality.

They also questioned the court’s decision to restrict the entry of all political leaders present during the press conference. According to an Islamabad police official, only the leaders of respondent parties were allowed to enter the court premises with the permission of the SC administration.

At the outset of the press conference, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she had been advised not to hold the media talk as it would affect her appeal in the Panama Papers case that was being heard by the Islamabad High Court and was in its “final stages”.

“However, I said that the people’s representative has to think beyond themselves and think about the people.”

Commenting on recent court decisions, Maryam said that their impact stays for decades and intensifies over time.

“I can write an essay praising the judiciary but one wrong decision will dismiss the entire [argument],” she said. On the other hand, a decision based on justice can withstand criticism, she said.

She alleged that petitions were being filed with the court and were not being fixed or were facing delays.

Our justice system is such that when a petition is filed, the people already know what bench will be constituted and the decision that will be given, she said.

Maryam gave several examples of the PML-N’s legal woes, claiming that the party’s leaders were being discriminated against.

She also gave the example of Hamza, saying: “Have you ever heard of a trustee chief minister?”

She said that since Hamza was elected chief minister of Punjab, he was not being allowed to work. “He goes from parliament to court, and back and forth. What justice is this?”

The PML-N vice president pointed out that there were many respected judges appointed to the apex court and questioned why they were not involved in hearing cases.

“One or two judges, who have always been anti-PML-N and anti-government, they are repeatedly included in the bench,” she said, adding that “bench-fixing is a crime just like match-fixing”.

It should be noted that the case on the legality of the Punjab deputy speaker’s ruling is being heard by a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar— three of the five judges who deemed that the then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s decision to dismiss the vote of no-confidence against PTI chief Imran Khan in April was contrary to the Constitution, paving the way for his ouster as prime minister.

Justices Bandial, Ahsan and Akhtar were also instrumental in the split decision that disallowed the votes of defecting lawmakers from being counted in the Punjab chief minister election, the verdict that set the stage for the re-election that took place last week.

During the press conference, Maryam also alleged that court decisions were favouring the PTI even though they were mocking the judicial system.

She questioned the state of judicial system and where the country was headed if decisions were given in favour of those who “abuse and bully institutions”.

3 people can’t be allowed to decide country’s fate: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asserted that the country’s democratic parties had only one demand: the formation of a full court bench.

“It cannot happen that only three people decide this country’s fate. That only they decide whether this country is run through a democratic system, an elected system or a selected system.”

Bilawal said that all the parties in the coalition government wanted a democratic system.

He went on to say that “some powers” were unable to digest that Pakistan was moving towards democracy and the people were making their own decisions.

He said that the PTI chief had trampled on the province’s rights during his time in government which had proven to be disastrous for the country and the economy.

Bilawal said that as a result of the government’s democratic struggles, the country’s institutions were compelled to change their “controversial, unconstitutional and undemocratic role”.

“And it has been three months and some powers, people, political parties and conspirators are unable to tolerate […] a campaign is being run in the country to keep Imran Khan at the forefront.”

He alleged that this campaign was a conspiracy against the country’s economic progress and democratic journey.

“We did not let any conspiracy succeed in the past and we will not let it happen now. We want institutions to remain uncontroversial.”

The foreign minister said that everyone will accept the verdict when all the judges listen to the case.

“If only three judges give a decision, then we will not be able to control the political situation that will develop in this country.”

He said that the Constitution could not be altered due to the pressure asserted by the PTI chief.

“We all want full court bench. Whatever you decide then will be according to the law and Constitution and we will trust it.”

Maulana endorses Maryam’s view

During the media talk, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman endorsed Maryam’s view saying that fingers were being pointed at the judiciary.

He said that the government wanted to strengthen the judiciary so that their decisions spoke for themselves. “They shouldn’t have any conflict or give the impression of being biased.”

He said that a government given the mandate by the people was not being allowed to function. He went on to say that when a government was not formed as per the will of the country’s institutions, a new setup was imposed through rigging.

“Institutions meddle in political affairs to protect the state but do they ever think that the state is weakened due to their interference?” he asked.

“You are sitting behind a wall. You may decide whatever you want […] and make politicians the culprit in the eyes of the public and defame them. But hold yourself accountable.”

The Maulana said that the government did not expect any justice from the current bench and reiterated the government’s demand for a full bench.

He went on to say that the government supported what Maryam said earlier, saying that this was their “united stance”.

“Don’t take this nation to a point where people rebel against institutions,” he said.

He said that the people’s confidence in the country’s institutions needed to be restored but the latter should also assess their role and hold themselves accountable.

“We want to make country’s future brighter but for that, stability for the government is important […] We are united on the fact that we have to set the economy right but let us do it.”

The JUI-F said that it was very easy to “create difficulties”.

“If you expect us to not create any difficulties for you, then it is also your obligation to not create difficulties for us […] if there’s support for parliament, institutions and the government, the country will stabilise.”

‘No one will be satisfied with 3-member bench’s decision’

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi also endorsed the views expressed by the others and warned that the country was heading towards “civil war”.

“Institutions should wake up and ego issues should be resolved. If everyone does their own job, things will improve,” he stated, adding that otherwise, no improvement would be seen even in the next 70 years.

Highlighting that parties in the ruling coalition had a significant number of supporters, he reiterated the demand for a full court. “If a three-member bench decides the matter, no one will be satisfied […] we will go back to square one.”

There is nothing wrong if all the judges sit together to serve this nation, he added. Magsi also suggested that a grand jirga be set up to define the country’s future direction.

PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema also reiterated the demand for a full court bench, adding that a decision should be taken “for once and all times to come”.

The PML-Q leader expressed the hope that the court would accept the demand for a the formation of a full court bench so that justice could be ensured.

Awami National Party’s (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan, in an apparent criticism of the SC’s Saturday order on Mazari’s ruling, said: “If decisions have to be made in such a manner, there’s no need for a party president. The parliamentary leader can have all the power”.

He stressed that the party president had the authority to make all “major decisions”.

“It is a simple fact that the parliamentary leader is answerable to the party president. The former has to follow the latter’s orders.”

The ANP leader stressed that all institutions should work within their ambit as defined in the Constitution, adding that “people and democracy will suffer in case of a conflict between the government, parliament and SC”.

bhaRAT©
Jul 25, 2022 11:03am
All delaying tactics as the writing is on the wall. The writing is on the wall. Hence, these thugs in Govt are abusing judiciary, making a mockery of SC orders, deliberately defying them - wilful confrontation with the courts! Our mafia shames the Don Corleone even. Hence, the attack on institutions has begun. History repeats itself.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 25, 2022 11:03am
Has been loosers!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 25, 2022 11:04am
Neutrals, your failed experiment is hurting the whole nation, making all institutions controversial.
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Jul 25, 2022 11:05am
Coalition started crying before a verdict
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jul 25, 2022 11:07am
You can tell by their faces they are afraid that neutrals are going to remain neutral for court ruling.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 25, 2022 11:08am
Why this Calibri Queen is not in jail even though she wilfully abuses and threatens judiciary openly?
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Jul 25, 2022 11:08am
tell bilawal to worry about Karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Jul 25, 2022 11:09am
Sicilian and Qabza mafia don’t want to follow written constitution and law .Why a convict Maryum Nawaz is commenting on the SC.?.That is what happens when the law doesn’t takes it due course.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Jul 25, 2022 11:13am
It is too late. Train has already left for PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanza
Jul 25, 2022 11:14am
Other the BZ the rest are NOT ‘the government’. Why is this issue not in LHC?
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Jul 25, 2022 11:17am
Asking for help from neutrals isn't working anymore
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan Tahir
Jul 25, 2022 11:18am
Oh Bilawal is on a visit of Pakistan? By the none of these crooks are even elected government officials. Specially the woman and the crook with the beard.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 25, 2022 11:22am
Imran Khan will rather see PMLN-Q as CM then anything from PMLN-N... It's personal for him not for the sake of Pakistan. Street all he used to call Pervaiz Elahi biggest daako of Punjab and now wants him CM.
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Jul 25, 2022 11:22am
How long will their conscience sleep or is it dead already? If SC let's HS get away with the crime again, he'll repeat it again and belittle the nation and democracy. Set example with strict punishment!
Reply Recommend 0
Afia
Jul 25, 2022 11:24am
No food, water, healthcare, electricity, gas for majority of the general masses, and these power hungry monsters are just fighting for more power. NONE, and I repeat, NONE of the current political parties or leader is competent enough to be able to provide basic facilities to the masses, and they themselves are well aware of it, but they still want the power. I wonder why??
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Jul 25, 2022 11:24am
The PML-N vice president pointed out that there were many respected judges appointed to the apex court and questioned why they were not involved in hearing the PML-N’s cases. Says it all about those judges
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 25, 2022 11:26am
Swords out on both sides.Thank you judiciary for bring us here with panamagate judgement.
Reply Recommend 0
SOHAIL
Jul 25, 2022 11:26am
Save Pakistan. Immediately put them all in jail..
Reply Recommend 0
ME
Jul 25, 2022 11:27am
Why do we need a Parliament; just let Zardari and Sharif decide who would be the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Jul 25, 2022 11:31am
Calibri is talking
Reply Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Jul 25, 2022 11:33am
Bilawal and Zardari will run away. They will not face the establishment in case of any coalition stand against the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel
Jul 25, 2022 11:35am
Zardari and Sharif must return the looted money so that Pakistan can come out of bankruptcy
Reply Recommend 0
Chaudhry
Jul 25, 2022 11:35am
Blackmailing at it's best!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas kd
Jul 25, 2022 11:35am
Why Maryam is out on indefinite bail, & not in prison ? Two tear Justice System of Pakistan, one for the elites & one for the ordinary people.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 25, 2022 11:36am
A bunch of political losers trying to disrespect vote and the power to vote
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 25, 2022 11:37am
What type of democracy they are talking about? 179 is larger than 186 votes?
Reply Recommend 0
Yeti
Jul 25, 2022 11:38am
If you show the main picture to the world they will say why are these people not behind bars
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 25, 2022 11:39am
Looters want to loot uninterrupted.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jul 25, 2022 11:40am
Millions of Pakistani and around the world supporter, Imran Khan shouldn't be concerned about a few losers. They are under crunch from all circles. Who cares about Diesel, Convicted, mummy boy.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 25, 2022 11:41am
Every one has the freedom of speech and expression in the country. Let them talk to the media at least their voice is raised and reach to the Supreme Court so that the case should be heard by the full bench of SC, if it is allowed by the CJP, as PDM don't want that it should be heard by a three members of the bench.
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Tariq
Jul 25, 2022 11:42am
Bro ... you got nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Timo2
Jul 25, 2022 11:42am
These drama queens and criminals have no value and should be disregarded and sidelined asap. They are interfering in court case and need to be arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Jul 25, 2022 11:43am
@bhaRAT©, to be fair, we wanted them to be neutral. Why asking for their help now?
Reply Recommend 0
Zargey
Jul 25, 2022 11:45am
Why do we need judiciary? Let them be the judge and the lawyer…. Watching them all speaking is just making me sick to my stomach …
Reply Recommend 0
Zargey
Jul 25, 2022 11:46am
There should have been a full court on the night of IK no confidence as well
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jul 25, 2022 11:47am
Maryam Nawaz is amazing. She has no recollection that she is on bail. Criticizing SC’s senior most judges they too on while we on bail, she is really asking for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Gabbar
Jul 25, 2022 11:54am
Judiciary has to step up and show it is independent and not swayed by thugs
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Jul 25, 2022 11:55am
these guys are such fascist
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Jul 25, 2022 11:55am
But buying like Zardari is not a crime?
Reply Recommend 0
insaafian
Jul 25, 2022 11:57am
fascist faces!
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Jul 25, 2022 11:58am
The country is in a free fall into abyss, with all the pillars of democracy at loggerheads on each and every issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jul 25, 2022 11:59am
All the dakos trying hard to cover their corruption at the cost of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Jul 25, 2022 12:01pm
SC should tell them no full bench and send Hamza packing.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Jul 25, 2022 12:01pm
Why does the media entertain their hopeless efforts
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 25, 2022 12:03pm
Gathering of the Union of corrupts and liars
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 25, 2022 12:08pm
Desperate, very desperate!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jul 25, 2022 12:08pm
Not one of these people in the picture have any material achievement to date - Bilawal failed Karachi, Maryam zero political experience out on bail and a habitual liar, Fazal trying to move back to his Government palace after doing nothing for years while on the Kashmir panel.
Reply Recommend 0
Humayun
Jul 25, 2022 12:09pm
Summon all these crooks for contempt of court
Reply Recommend 0
Ping
Jul 25, 2022 12:09pm
Can't you all see the "tinka" in Fazlu's beard?
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Jul 25, 2022 12:15pm
This is an attempt to create a narrative to strengthen their public support. In fact these leaders would like to be arrested for contempt of court so save their scalp. Court must act swiftly and decisively to uphold public confidence in institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 25, 2022 12:15pm
People will stay neutral this time and will not defend institutions. Period.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 25, 2022 12:18pm
This woman is arrogant and ignorant. She will never become a successful politician even as the darling daughter of Nawaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Jul 25, 2022 12:18pm
Simple case n simple question- no need for 20 people doing a press conf Mr. Madari, pls show where in the constitution you read........
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Jul 25, 2022 12:18pm
Calibri Queen and forty thieves
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Jul 25, 2022 12:22pm
This was all started by ik.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed Ashraf Chaudhry
Jul 25, 2022 12:23pm
Why is PDM so sure the decision will not be in their favor?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Jul 25, 2022 12:28pm
Put all these PDM criminals in jail where they belong
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Jul 25, 2022 12:29pm
Does military establishment has any remorse?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 25, 2022 12:29pm
These thug and thieves dnt want SC to give Verdict, they are doing to delay the Verdict
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 25, 2022 12:31pm
Fazl Rehman is out of the closet again when there is opportunity for doing destructive work.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 25, 2022 12:34pm
Fuller bench will include bribed members. !
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Jul 25, 2022 12:35pm
Hamza should be sent to jail for all this illegality.
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Jul 25, 2022 12:35pm
Gang of thieves
Reply Recommend 0
Haris
Jul 25, 2022 12:38pm
Where's Ch. Shujaat now? His friends are also badmouthing the institutions.
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Jul 25, 2022 12:40pm
Maryam, don’t u have any shame at all ?
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan Baloch
Jul 25, 2022 12:40pm
Clearly to perpetuate looting.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Jul 25, 2022 12:42pm
@Syed, what about soup of pdm their views on each other are poles apart yet they are on the same platform
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Jul 25, 2022 12:43pm
End of day Appeal will work for both parties. Always decisions are lingering in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jul 25, 2022 12:51pm
Now PDM wants army to impose martial law, to save their skin.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahawur
Jul 25, 2022 12:53pm
We the nation are ready to fight you out once for all. The Sicilian mafia.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jul 25, 2022 12:54pm
More drama, to confuse the public and buy more time for these crooks to stay in power.\ This is a classic dirty trick of the losers who are gong down in flames. The Military needs to step in and drain the swamp!
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Jul 25, 2022 12:58pm
Maryam should be in jail. PDM will all run away to either UK or Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Jul 25, 2022 12:59pm
Reason for this is simple, 5/7 judges have already been bought.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan H. Jafri
Jul 25, 2022 01:00pm
Staged performance to put pressure knowing your fate
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jul 25, 2022 01:00pm
Maryam Nawaz just accused the SC of Pakistan of match fixing. And that too when she is out on bail. For her own sake someone should tell tell her that’s a bad idea.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Jul 25, 2022 01:13pm
Thanks to Imran khan. He exposed Your greediness to retain power, Diesel, Convicted, Darling boy is on the edge to fall.
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Jul 25, 2022 01:14pm
Gang of criminals lacking any sense of right and wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Wahid
Jul 25, 2022 01:18pm
Bunch of power hungry 40 years old club is now fully expose
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Jul 25, 2022 01:22pm
Delaying tactics by losers. These looters and thugs just want to buy more tim!!
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 25, 2022 01:23pm
Zardai and sharifs , are the major beneficiaries of courts , people on bail are holding press for fair judgments ,
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 25, 2022 01:25pm
Bunch of thugs and corrupts are making noise as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Jul 25, 2022 01:30pm
Where is the instigator of all these problems - Mr. Shujaat and Mr. Zardari?
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Jul 25, 2022 01:31pm
@Syed, so why are you so concerned about imran and pervaiz ilahi relation when the same exists between zardari and sharif's ??? Keep the criteria same for everyone .
Reply Recommend 0
Dean
Jul 25, 2022 01:32pm
The usual criminals !! back for another raid !!
Reply Recommend 0
Abida
Jul 25, 2022 01:35pm
@Asfand, Deep pockets !!
Reply Recommend 0
Hammad Azaz
Jul 25, 2022 01:35pm
Blackmailing at its finest. Same judges who gave their verdict against Imran Khan, and now these fools have problem with them, by saying that it effects entire nation (and now saying to form full bench). Are these guys for real !!!!!?
Reply Recommend 0
AI
Jul 25, 2022 01:36pm
Didn't she have COVID.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 25, 2022 01:41pm
All they want is decision in their unlawful favour. Same guys ruled in their favour in Qasim Suri's ruling. However, PTI did not do a malicious and designed campaign. But these guys are just above the Law and want judges who are not sold out so decision can come in their favour.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Jul 25, 2022 01:43pm
What will happens if judgement came against Hamza Shahbaz, is PMLN again attacked on Courts like they did before. On the day of hearing don't understand this type of Press conference, is this some presure on Judges. One more option PTI and that will seen soon.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Jul 25, 2022 01:44pm
Amazing these cry babies had no problem with the April decision. Where was their consciousness then?
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Jul 25, 2022 01:47pm
How come a convicted criminal on bail is doing a press conference from PM secretariat..
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Jul 25, 2022 02:39pm
The gang is trying to blackmail judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 25, 2022 02:40pm
A very justified demand
Reply Recommend 0
shah
Jul 25, 2022 02:44pm
all crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Farhan H. Jafri
Jul 25, 2022 03:34pm
Full court in formation
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. Utiapa Kistani
Jul 25, 2022 03:42pm
Bit harsh on the poor judges. Just look at the past for names of those who defied the powers that be
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jul 25, 2022 04:00pm
'Seasoned Rooster' with two 'Chickens'
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jul 25, 2022 04:55pm
Un asked for Social media assistance to Court s??
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ansari
Jul 25, 2022 04:58pm
Maryam should be arrested for violating COVID SOPs openly and spreading COVID during her venom against the Supreme Court.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Jul 25, 2022 06:11pm
@bhaRAT©, you need to get a real job
Reply Recommend 0
Later
Jul 25, 2022 06:21pm
Bilawal and gang is totally hypocrite. IK was removed, they usurped power and accepted decision which was crucial but not given by full bench. Stealing mandate by hook or crook, shame!
Reply Recommend 0
saksci
Jul 25, 2022 06:26pm
@As expected, the Stupid people of Karachi deserve the Bhutto family and PPP. If they want to be part of Sind.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Jul 25, 2022 06:53pm
Can our judiciary do anything without making us laugh. What do they teach them in our law schools.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir
Jul 25, 2022 06:59pm
Bullying the Supreme court is not acceptable in parliamentary system. Search for guidance from the British system,
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Jul 25, 2022 07:00pm
Instead of wasting time , coalition brigade should present their verdict to chief justice , he will read it .
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 25, 2022 07:28pm
@As expected, Karachi ? I wouldn’t put that clown in charge of a nursery
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 25, 2022 07:30pm
None of them can win a fair/or even rigged election, but Neutral imposing them on the poor people.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Ali
Jul 25, 2022 07:30pm
I'm wonder how a woman who herself enjoying bail from courts is talking against them and that too from pm house?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jul 25, 2022 07:30pm
Hail Neutral
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jul 25, 2022 08:10pm
Institutions are fast losing respect of people.
Reply Recommend 0

